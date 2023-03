2023 Deseret News girls basketball 6A All-State team

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players.

Ms. Basketball

Kailey Woolston, Lone Peak, 5-11, G, Sr.

Led Lone Peak to back-to-back 6A state titles as she averaged 20.7 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.8 spg and 78 made 3-pointers.

6A Player of the Year

Shawnee Nordstrom, Lone Peak, 5-6, G, Jr.

Played key role in Lone Peak’s state title as she averaged 13.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, 3.0 spg with 56 made 3-pointers.

6A First Team

Cambree Blackham, Skyridge, 5-7, G, Jr. — 15.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.6 spg

Kendra Kitchen, Davis, 6-1, P/W, Jr. — 19.2 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 3.0 spg, 3.5 bpg

Mariah Mons, Herriman, 5-10, SG, Sr. — 17.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.0 spg, 2.9 apg, 44 3s

Makeili Ika, Lone Peak, 5-5, G, Sr. — 8.0 ppg, 4.0 apg, 2.0 spg

Ellie Taylor, Copper Hills, 5-11, G, Jr. — 16.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.0 spg, 1.8 bpg

Addy Horsley, Mountain Ridge, 5-5, PG, So. — 15.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.5 spg

6A Second Team

Elli Mortensen, Corner Canyon, 6-1, F, Jr. — 17.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg

Sierra Eddie, Fremont, 5-7, G, Sr. — 13 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 2.4 spg

Aly Coombs, Fremont, 5-10, G, Sr. — 11.8 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.4 spg

Avery Sanders, Syracuse, 5-9, PG, Jr. — 14.4 ppg, 3.2 apg, 3.8 spg

Halli Burbidge, Herriman, 5-10, SG, Jr. — 14.0 ppg, 3.0 spg, 4.9 rpg, 1.5 apg

Siona Sauvao, Westlake, 5-7, G, Sr. — 10.1 ppg, 3.4 apg, 1.7 spg

6A Third Team

Brianna Badonie, Bingham, 5-8, PG, Jr. — 14.0 ppg, 3.0 apg

Sarah Bartholomew, Lone Peak, 6-3, F, Jr. — 8.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.0 bpg

Kenlee Enger, Herriman, 5-9, PG, Sr. — 7.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 5.4 apg, 2.8 spg

Faythe Stauffer, Riverton, 5-5, G, So. — 12.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.8 spg

Umu Tukuafu, Bingham, 6-2, F, Jr. — 11.0 ppg, 8.5 rpg

Shae Toole, Skyridge, 5-7, G, Jr. — 7.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.7 apg, 2.5 spg

6A Honorable Mention

Marissa Marchant, Farmington, 6-2, Post, Sr.

Naia Tanuvasa, Lone Peak, 5-9, G, Jr.

Skylie Barker, Copper Hills, 5-9, G, So.

Donya Perkins, Skyridge, 6-0, F, Sr.

Mata Peaua, Bingham, 6-0, F, Jr.

Kennedy Woolston, Lone Peak, 5-11, G, Fr.

Emalee Mumford, Taylorsville, 5-11, G/F, Sr.

Aryanna Bull, Davis, 5-11, P, Sr.

Charli Hunt, Fremont, 5-5, G, Sr.

Kya Newton, Mountain Ridge, 5-4, G, Fr.

Ellah Oeser, Skyridge, 6-0, F, Fr.

Abby Hymas, Skyridge, 5-5, G, Sr.

Austyn Feller, Westlake, 5-7, F/G, Jr.

Kylee Falatea, West, 5-7, G, Fr.

The Deseret News has 35-plus years of girls basketball all-state teams archived at Deseret.com dating back to 1986.

Deseret News 6A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Kailey Woolston, Lone Peak

Shawnee Nordstrom, Lone Peak

Makeili Ika, Lone Peak

Cambree Blackham, Skyridge

Shae Toole, Skyridge

Aly Coombs, Fremont

Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers