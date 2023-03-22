2023 Deseret News girls basketball 3A All-State team

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players.
3A Player of the Year
Alyvia Jaffa, Morgan, 6-4, C, Jr.
Led Morgan to the 3A state title as she averaged 15.3 ppg, 12.0 rpg and 2.8 bpg.
3A First Team
Nicole Willardson, Richfield, 6-3, C, Sr. — 18.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 3.0 bpg
Mckenzie Allen, Grantsville, 5-8, G, Sr. — 13.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.5 apg, 5.6 spg
Elena Birkeland, Morgan, 5-11, G, Sr. — 15.9 ppg
Kate Smith, Delta, 5-6, G, Sr. — 19.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.1 spg
Baylee Lowder, Grantsville, 5-10, G, So. — 10.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.6 spg
Bianca Silva, Layton Christian, 5-5, PG, Sr. — 12.0 ppg, 4.0 apg, 3.0 spg
3A Second Team
Madi Orth, Carbon, 6-0, F, Jr. — 12.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.5 spg
Nyandeng Deng, Judge Memorial, 5-11, F/C, Sr. — 13.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.8 spg, 1.4 apg
Ruzgar Christina Boyle, Layton Christian, 5-9, SG, Sr. — 19.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg
Heidi Jorgensen, Manti, 5-7, PG/SG, Sr. — 16.4 ppg, 61 3-pointers
Olivia Backus, Summit Academy, 5-7, G, Sr. — 22.0 ppg, 3.0 spg, 3.0 rpg, 3.0 apg
Emma Broadbent, South Summit, 6-0, F/C, So. — 20.0 ppg, 18.2 rpg, 1.1 spg, 2.2 bpg
3A Third Team
Ashley Christensen, Ogden, 5-10, G, Sr. — 16.5 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 1.9 spg
Kamryn Knutson, Richfield, 5-10, G, Jr. — 11.0 ppg
Avia Stowell, Juab, 6-1, C, Sr. — 12.5 ppg, 10.1 rpg
Klowie Pike, Judge Memorial, 5-7, G, Sr. — 10.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 5.7 apg, 3.2 spg
Avery Allred, Grantsville, 5-8, G/SF, So. — 9.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.0 spg, 2.2 apg
Amaya Rogers, Morgan, 5-8, G, Sr. — 7.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.4 spg, 2.2 apg
3A Honorable Mention
Jayda Gleave, Canyon View, 5-6, SG, Sr.
Esther Analjok, Judge Memorial, 5-9, F, Jr.
Tylee Henrie, North Sanpete, 5-10, F, Sr.
Maylee Spencer, Canyon View, 5-4, PG, So.
Kyara Tinajero, Ben Lomond, 5-5, G, Sr.
Ellie Thomas, Grantsville, 5-9, F, Sr.
Maile Bartley, Grantsville, 5-10, F, Sr.
Ava Cuff, Juab, 5-7, G, Jr.
Peyton Murray, Union, 5-2, PG/SG, Sr.
Ebony Dodoo, Delta, 5-6, G, Jr.
Makaila Peacock, Emery, 5-4, PG, Sr.
Hallie Janes, Richfield, 5-10, G, Jr.
Deseret News All-State
Girls basketball archives
The Deseret News has 35-plus years of girls basketball all-state teams archived at Deseret.com dating back to 1986.
Deseret News 3A All-Tournament Team
MVP — Liv Jaffa, Morgan
Mckenzie Allen, Grantsville
Baylee Lowder, Grantsville
Elena Birkeland, Morgan
Amaya Rogers, Morgan
Nicole Willardson, Richfield
Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers.