2023 Deseret News girls basketball 3A All-State team

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players.

3A Player of the Year

Alyvia Jaffa, Morgan, 6-4, C, Jr.

Led Morgan to the 3A state title as she averaged 15.3 ppg, 12.0 rpg and 2.8 bpg.

3A First Team

Nicole Willardson, Richfield, 6-3, C, Sr. — 18.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 3.0 bpg

Mckenzie Allen, Grantsville, 5-8, G, Sr. — 13.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.5 apg, 5.6 spg

Elena Birkeland, Morgan, 5-11, G, Sr. — 15.9 ppg

Kate Smith, Delta, 5-6, G, Sr. — 19.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.1 spg

Baylee Lowder, Grantsville, 5-10, G, So. — 10.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.6 spg

Bianca Silva, Layton Christian, 5-5, PG, Sr. — 12.0 ppg, 4.0 apg, 3.0 spg

3A Second Team

Madi Orth, Carbon, 6-0, F, Jr. — 12.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.5 spg

Nyandeng Deng, Judge Memorial, 5-11, F/C, Sr. — 13.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.8 spg, 1.4 apg

Ruzgar Christina Boyle, Layton Christian, 5-9, SG, Sr. — 19.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg

Heidi Jorgensen, Manti, 5-7, PG/SG, Sr. — 16.4 ppg, 61 3-pointers

Olivia Backus, Summit Academy, 5-7, G, Sr. — 22.0 ppg, 3.0 spg, 3.0 rpg, 3.0 apg

Emma Broadbent, South Summit, 6-0, F/C, So. — 20.0 ppg, 18.2 rpg, 1.1 spg, 2.2 bpg

3A Third Team

Ashley Christensen, Ogden, 5-10, G, Sr. — 16.5 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 1.9 spg

Kamryn Knutson, Richfield, 5-10, G, Jr. — 11.0 ppg

Avia Stowell, Juab, 6-1, C, Sr. — 12.5 ppg, 10.1 rpg

Klowie Pike, Judge Memorial, 5-7, G, Sr. — 10.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 5.7 apg, 3.2 spg

Avery Allred, Grantsville, 5-8, G/SF, So. — 9.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.0 spg, 2.2 apg

Amaya Rogers, Morgan, 5-8, G, Sr. — 7.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.4 spg, 2.2 apg

3A Honorable Mention

Jayda Gleave, Canyon View, 5-6, SG, Sr.

Esther Analjok, Judge Memorial, 5-9, F, Jr.

Tylee Henrie, North Sanpete, 5-10, F, Sr.

Maylee Spencer, Canyon View, 5-4, PG, So.

Kyara Tinajero, Ben Lomond, 5-5, G, Sr.

Ellie Thomas, Grantsville, 5-9, F, Sr.

Maile Bartley, Grantsville, 5-10, F, Sr.

Ava Cuff, Juab, 5-7, G, Jr.

Peyton Murray, Union, 5-2, PG/SG, Sr.

Ebony Dodoo, Delta, 5-6, G, Jr.

Makaila Peacock, Emery, 5-4, PG, Sr.

Hallie Janes, Richfield, 5-10, G, Jr.

The Deseret News has 35-plus years of girls basketball all-state teams archived at Deseret.com dating back to 1986.

Deseret News 3A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Liv Jaffa, Morgan

Mckenzie Allen, Grantsville

Baylee Lowder, Grantsville

Elena Birkeland, Morgan

Amaya Rogers, Morgan

Nicole Willardson, Richfield

Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers.

