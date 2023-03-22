2023 Deseret News girls basketball 1A All-State team

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players.

1A Player of the Year

AnDee VanDyke, Wayne, 5-9, G/F, Sr.

Led Wayne to the 1A state title as a No. 4 seed as she averaged 13.9 points this season.

1A First Team

Alyah Blackwater, Monument Valley, 5-7, G, Sr. — 13.7 ppg

Tera Morgan, Piute, 5-6, G, Sr. — 11.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg

Mersadie Rhoades, Tabiona, 5-8, F, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.0 apg

Sicily Fabrizio, Tabiona, 5-9, G, Jr. — 9.0 ppg, 5.0 apg, 4.0 rpg

Janni Hoyt, Valley, 5-10, F, Sr. — 16.1 ppg

Ruth Cox, Valley, 5-9, F, Sr. — 13.0 ppg

1A Second Team

Elly Argyle, Rich, 5-8, F, Sr. — 7.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.6 spg

Abby Erwin, Green River, 5-11, C, Sr. — 26.2 ppg

Raemi Nez, Monument Valley, Sr. — 11.7 ppg

Haydee Pugmire, Rich, 5-8, P, Jr. — 10.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.0 bpg

Hadlee Taylor, Wayne, 5-7, G, Sr. — 6.2 ppg

Emma Hallows, Wayne, 5-10, G/F, Sr. — 6.4 ppg

1A Third Team

Shandi Syrett, Bryce Valley, 5-9, F, Sr. — 6.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.3 spg

Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch, 5-7, G, Jr. — 10.6 ppg

Darleen Petersen, Rich, 5-11, W, Sr. — 8.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2.8 spg

Holly Mathews, Bryce Valley, 6-1, C, Sr. — 7.6 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 2.0 bpg, 1.8 apg

Mallory Henrie, Panguitch, 5-9, F, So. — 11.1 ppg

Milee Strebel, Tabiona, 5-7, G, Sr. — 7.0 ppg, 2.0 apg, 35 3s

1A Honorable Mention

Shunbaah Begay, Whitehorse, G, Jr.

Lamyia Benally, Whitehorse, G, So.

Kassali Wall, Manila, Fr.

Adelaide Englestead, Panguitch, 5-7, G, Sr.

Rachel Cox, Valley, 5-4, G, So.

Haylie Durfey, Wayne, 5-10, G/F, Sr.

Millie Hicks, Wendover, 5-9, C, Fr.

Mazee Dunton, Escalante, 5-9, F, Jr.

Kate Torgerson, Wayne, 5-10, C, Sr.

Gabriela Delgadillo, Wendover, 5-9, F, Jr.

Kinlee Brinkerhoff, Bryce Valley, 5-7, G, So.

Tayleah Spaulding, Milford, 5-4, PG, Jr.

The Deseret News has 35-plus years of girls basketball all-state teams archived at Deseret.com dating back to 1986.

Deseret News 1A All-Tournament Team

MVP — AnDee VanDyke, Wayne

Sicily Fabrizio, Tabiona

Aspen New, Wayne

Haylie Durfey, Wayne

Rachel Cox, Valley

Mersadie Rhoades, Tabiona

Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers.