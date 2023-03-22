2023 Deseret News girls basketball 1A All-State team

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players.
1A Player of the Year
AnDee VanDyke, Wayne, 5-9, G/F, Sr.
Led Wayne to the 1A state title as a No. 4 seed as she averaged 13.9 points this season.
1A First Team
Alyah Blackwater, Monument Valley, 5-7, G, Sr. — 13.7 ppg
Tera Morgan, Piute, 5-6, G, Sr. — 11.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg
Mersadie Rhoades, Tabiona, 5-8, F, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.0 apg
Sicily Fabrizio, Tabiona, 5-9, G, Jr. — 9.0 ppg, 5.0 apg, 4.0 rpg
Janni Hoyt, Valley, 5-10, F, Sr. — 16.1 ppg
Ruth Cox, Valley, 5-9, F, Sr. — 13.0 ppg
1A Second Team
Elly Argyle, Rich, 5-8, F, Sr. — 7.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.6 spg
Abby Erwin, Green River, 5-11, C, Sr. — 26.2 ppg
Raemi Nez, Monument Valley, Sr. — 11.7 ppg
Haydee Pugmire, Rich, 5-8, P, Jr. — 10.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.0 bpg
Hadlee Taylor, Wayne, 5-7, G, Sr. — 6.2 ppg
Emma Hallows, Wayne, 5-10, G/F, Sr. — 6.4 ppg
1A Third Team
Shandi Syrett, Bryce Valley, 5-9, F, Sr. — 6.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.3 spg
Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch, 5-7, G, Jr. — 10.6 ppg
Darleen Petersen, Rich, 5-11, W, Sr. — 8.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2.8 spg
Holly Mathews, Bryce Valley, 6-1, C, Sr. — 7.6 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 2.0 bpg, 1.8 apg
Mallory Henrie, Panguitch, 5-9, F, So. — 11.1 ppg
Milee Strebel, Tabiona, 5-7, G, Sr. — 7.0 ppg, 2.0 apg, 35 3s
1A Honorable Mention
Shunbaah Begay, Whitehorse, G, Jr.
Lamyia Benally, Whitehorse, G, So.
Kassali Wall, Manila, Fr.
Adelaide Englestead, Panguitch, 5-7, G, Sr.
Rachel Cox, Valley, 5-4, G, So.
Haylie Durfey, Wayne, 5-10, G/F, Sr.
Millie Hicks, Wendover, 5-9, C, Fr.
Mazee Dunton, Escalante, 5-9, F, Jr.
Kate Torgerson, Wayne, 5-10, C, Sr.
Gabriela Delgadillo, Wendover, 5-9, F, Jr.
Kinlee Brinkerhoff, Bryce Valley, 5-7, G, So.
Tayleah Spaulding, Milford, 5-4, PG, Jr.
Deseret News All-State
Girls basketball archives
The Deseret News has 35-plus years of girls basketball all-state teams archived at Deseret.com dating back to 1986.
Deseret News 1A All-Tournament Team
MVP — AnDee VanDyke, Wayne
Sicily Fabrizio, Tabiona
Aspen New, Wayne
Haylie Durfey, Wayne
Rachel Cox, Valley
Mersadie Rhoades, Tabiona
Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers.