Fed threads the needle on inflation vs. banking volatility, bumps interest rate .25%

The U.S. Federal Reserve Board entered its meeting this week to consider further adjustments to its benchmark lending rate facing a harsh fiscal double bind.

Continue its streak of interest rate hikes to battle ongoing U.S. inflation or ease up on the gas in an attempt to calm banking sector volatility that has been driven, at least in part, by escalating interest rates?

As was widely expected, the Wednesday decision was to split the difference with a .25% upward adjustment to its overnight lending rate. The Fed has now executed a series of nine rate hikes over the past year, moving its benchmark rate from near zero to the current range of 4.75% to 5%, the highest since 2007.

The streak of interest rate increases were one of the factors hurting Silicon Valley Bank, which earlier this month became the second-biggest U.S. bank failure in history. Bonds owned by it and other banks have seen their prices fall as interest rates rose sharply.

While some economists predicted the monetary body could push a more aggressive .5% hike in the face of economic data showing ongoing price increases and a red-hot labor market, that was before upheaval spread throughout the banking industry earlier this month following the failures of first Silicon Valley Bank and, a few days later, Signature Bank.

The Fed’s battle to quell U.S. inflation that hit 40-year highs last summer has been only nominally successful with price increases on goods and services still running well north of the body’s 2% target.

Last week, the Department of Labor reported year-over-year inflation dropped to 6% in February, down from January’s 6.4% rate and the smallest annual price increase since September 2021. While price increases on goods and services showed easing on an annual basis, they still inched up .4% over January, according to the report.

The increasing cost of shelter was a primary driver behind the month-over-month increase, according to the department, while price hikes on food and recreation also contributed.

The Mountain West region, which includes Utah, continued to see the highest inflation rates in the country in February. Annual inflation came in at 6.7% for the region last month.

The Labor Department’s monthly jobs report released earlier this month found U.S. employers added 311,000 new positions in February, down from January’s whopping 504,000 but still outpacing economist’s expectations. While unemployment for the month ticked up to 3.6% from January’s 3.4%, the rate is still hovering near 50-year lows.

And, a metric closely watched by the Fed, the personal consumption expenditure price index, also ticked up more than expected in the latest report for January.

The latest inflation data came out just days after federal officials stepped in to cover depositors at two large banks, California-based Silicon Valley Bank and New York’s Signature Bank, after both institutions were closed following customer runs. Silicon Valley held $209 billion in assets when it was shuttered and Signature held $110 billion when New York regulators shut it down.

While both banks were outliers thanks to their very focused customer bases, the tech sector for Silicon Valley and cryptocurrency for Signature, the surprise closures have roiled the banking industry and sent stock prices for financial institutions plunging. The closures have also driven heightened scrutiny of regional banks and particularly the amount of uninsured deposits as percentage of overall assets. Both Silicon Valley and Signature banks had unusually high numbers of accounts with deposits in excess of the FDIC’s $250,000 insurance limit, mostly due to their business-focused structures.

Banking uncertainty also spread to international markets.

The regulator-driven buyout of embattled Credit Suisse over the weekend by its larger Swiss bank competitor UBS helped seed some calming of global banking markets on Monday following last week’s tumult after the collapse of Silicon Valley and Signature banks.

Swiss regulators orchestrated the purchase of Credit Suisse by UBS in a bid to stop more turmoil after the two U.S. bank failures. In an indication of the frantic, behind-the-scenes deal-making to resolve the issue before markets opened, the acquisition was announced late Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

Swiss authorities urged UBS to take over its smaller rival after a central bank plan for Credit Suisse to borrow up to 50 billion francs ($54 billion) last week failed to reassure investors and customers, per AP.

This story will be updated.

