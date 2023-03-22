Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, March 22, 2023 
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 127-115 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) turns and goes up for a shot as the Jazz and the Trail Blazers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz lost, 127-115, to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at Vivint Arena.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz loss:

  • While the Jazz usually have a very balanced scoring attack, with multiple players contributing in the double digits, on Wednesday night it took until the fourth quarter for anyone on the Jazz not named Lauri Markkanen to put double-digit points on the board. By that point, when Kris Dunn scored his 10th point, Markkanen had scored 35 of his 40 points without much help from the rest of the Jazz squad.
  • The Jazz had nearly twice as many turnovers as the Blazers, closing the night with 17 turnovers to the Blazers 9, but one of Portland’s turnovers was committed in the final moments when they chose to dribble the ball out for their final possession rather than run up the score even more on the Jazz. 
  • The Jazz couldn’t seem to get out in transition against the Blazers. They were either missing their transition buckets, not pushing the ball enough or getting stopped too easily on their way down. They Jazz finished with just four fast break points on just six attempts.

