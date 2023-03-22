In the wake of the tragic deaths of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe over a 10-month period, Utah’s football program has taken many steps to ensure that those players, who both wore the No. 22, will be remembered.

On Wednesday, the school announced the annual spring game has been rebranded as the 22 Forever Game. This year’s game will be held, fittingly, on April 22.

The past two years, Utah’s spring game proceeds have gone to the 22 Forever Memorial Scholarship. That tradition will continue this year.

Fans can purchase tickets to the 22 Forever Game at www.UtahTickets.com/football or by calling or texting the Utah Ticket Office at 801-581-8849. Tickets are 4 for $22 with single tickets also available.

Utah officially retired the number 22 in 2021, after Jordan died on Dec. 25, 2020, and Lowe died on Sept. 26, 2021. Now the spring game will honor both players.

“22 Forever means that we let Ty and Aaron’s legacy live on by how we live our lives,” said linebacker Karene Reid. “It means that we don’t take this life we have for granted. It is beyond football. It is about family and being there for the ones we love; 22% is also a commitment to being that much better in everything we are a part of. It is about showing gratitude in the way that we work.”

Since 2021, the program has emphasized being optimistic, being 22% better every day, remembering Jordan and Lowe, and to smile.

“Twenty-two percent is a reminder not to take life for granted and to make the most out of every day,” defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley said. “Aaron and Ty lived life with a smile, even when it may have been painful to do so. Their legacy is an example of competitive excellence filled with an immense amount of gratitude for the simple things, and because of them, I fight to improve every day.”

“For me, 22 Forever and 22-percent better means so much to me about work ethic,” safety Cole Bishop said. “I never got the opportunity to meet Ty, but I did meet and play with Aaron. He was always a hard worker. Him no longer being able to play has motivated me to treat every day like it is my last. It will be something I keep with me forever.”

The Utes will continue to honor Jordan and Lowe by holding a “Moment of Loudness” at home games.