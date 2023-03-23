2023 Deseret News boys basketball 3A All-State team

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players.

3A Player of the Year

Reggie Frischknecht, Manti, 6-4, F, Jr.

Led Manti to a dominant state title season as he averaged 13.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.0 apg and shot 68% from the field.

3A First Team

Brigham Mulford, Grantsville, 5-8, G, Sr. — 13.9 ppg, 4.5 apg, 2.6 rpg, 66 3s

Kayson Douglas, Manti, 6-0, G, Sr. — 12.5 ppg, 3.3 apg

Austin Park, Juab, 6-1, G, So. — 14.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.9 apg, 2.3 spg

Lars Pogroszewski, Manti, 5-10, PG, Sr. — 10.0 ppg, 6.3 apg, 2.0 spg

Wade Stilson, Emery, 6-3, PG, Jr. — 12.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 5.0 apg, 3.4 spg

Bryson Ottley, Summit Academy, 6-1, G, Sr. — 16.3 ppg. 4.1 apg, 5.2 rpg, 3.8 spg

3A Second Team

Dylan Anderson, Manti, 6-0, G, Sr. — 12.0 ppg, 2.2 spg, 54 3s

Gabe Mouritsen, Grantsville, 6-2, F, Sr. — 13.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.3 spg, 1.5 apg

Miles Barnett, Richfield, 6-1, SG, Jr. — 12.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg

Mason Farr, American Leadership, 6-9, C, Sr. — 17.1 ppg

Ryker Richards, Juab, 6-1, F, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 4.5 apg, 2.1 spg

Brett Rasmussen, Emery, 6-7, C, Sr. — 9.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 1.6 bpg

3A Third Team

Chad Hartmann, Canyon View, 5-10, G, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 48 3s

Sherlock Padmore II, Summit Academy, 6-6, F, Sr. — 11.1 ppg. 13.2 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.1 spg, 2.7 bpg

Logan Woolstenhulme, South Summit, 6-3, F/C, So. — 16.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg

Eli Bailey, Morgan, 6-4, F, Sr. — 11 ppg, 5.0 rpg

Andrew Barnes, Canyon View, 5-10, G, Sr. — 9.0 ppg, 3.5 apg

Aaydan Saucedo, Judge Memorial, 6-0, G, Jr. — 16.17 ppg, 2.9 apg, 44 3s

3A Honorable Mention

Lane Berry, Grand, 6-4, F, Jr.

Tyler Allan, North Sanpete, 6-1, G, Sr.

Payton Park, Juab, 6-0, G, Sr.

Alec Labrum, Union, 6-3, PF, Sr.

Luke Justice, Emery, 6-1, SG, Jr.

Gage Yardley, Richfield, 6-3, PG, So.

Gage McKee, South Summit, 6-4, F/C, Jr.

Longar Alor, Judge Memorial, 6-6, F, So.

Gavin Turner, Morgan, 5-6, PG, Sr.

Keegan Strickland, North Sanpete, 6-2, F, Sr.

Cai Henderson, Delta, 6-3, G, Jr.

Braxton Stevenson, Carbon, 6-0, G, Jr.

Boys.hoops.archives Deseret News All-State Boys basketball archives

The Deseret News has 100-plus years of boys basketball all-state teams archived at DeseretNews.com dating back to 1908.

Deseret News 3A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Reggie Frischknecht, Manti

Bryson Ottley, Summit Academy

Larson Pogroszewski, Manti

Kayson Douglas, Manti

Austin Park, Juab

Gabe Mouritsen, Grantsville

Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers.