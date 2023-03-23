Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 23, 2023 | 
High School Boys Basketball Sports High School Sports

2023 Deseret News boys basketball 3A All-State team

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
SHARE 2023 Deseret News boys basketball 3A All-State team
DSC03280.JPG

Manti’s Reggie Frischknecht was voted the Deseret News 3A boys basketball Player of the Year.

Provided by Travis Story

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players.

3A Player of the Year

Reggie Frischknecht, Manti, 6-4, F, Jr.

Led Manti to a dominant state title season as he averaged 13.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.0 apg and shot 68% from the field.

0475_FRISCHKNECHT_REGGIE_01.JPG

3A Player of Year - Reggie Frischknecht, Manti

Provided by Manti
1 of 19
Brigham_Mulford_headshot.jpg

3A First Team - Brigham Mulford, Grantsville

Provided by Grantsville
2 of 19
0637_DOUGLAS_KASON_01.jpg

3A First Team - Kayson Douglas, Manti

Provided by Manti
3 of 19
Austin_Park_Photo_copy.jpg

3A First Team - Austin Park, Juab

Provided by Juab
4 of 19
0708_POGROSZEWSKI_LARSON_01.jpg

3A First Team - Lars Pogroszewski, Manti

Provided by Manti
5 of 19
Wade_Stilson.JPEG

3A First Team - Wade Stilson, Emery

Provided by Emery
6 of 19
ottley.png

3A First Team - Bryson Ottley, Summit Academy

Provided by Summit Academy
7 of 19
0586_ANDERSON_DYLAN_01.jpg

3A Second Team - Dylan Anderson, Manti

Provided by Manti
8 of 19
Gabe_Mouritsen_headshot.jpg

3A Second Team - Gabe Mouritsen, Grantsville

Provided by Grantsville
9 of 19
Barnett_Miles.jpg

3A Second Team - Miles Barnett, Richfield

Provided by Richfield
10 of 19
ala.kid.jpg

3A Second Team - Mason Farr, American Leadership

Provided by ALA
11 of 19
Ryker_Richards_copy.jpg

3A Second Team - Ryker Richards, Juab

Provided by Juab
12 of 19
Brett_Rasmussen.JPG

3A Second Team - Brett Rasmussen, Emery

Provided by Emery
13 of 19
chad.hartmann.cv.JPG

3A Third Team - Chad Hartmann, Canyon, View

Provided by Canyon View
14 of 19
padmore.png

3A Third Team - Sherlock Padmore II, Summit Academy

Provided by Summit Academy
15 of 19
Logan_Woolstenhulme.jpeg

3A Third Team - Logan Woolstenhulme, South Summit

Provided by South Summit
16 of 19
eli.bailey.jpeg

3A Third Team - Eli Bailey, Morgan

Provided by Morgan
17 of 19
andrew.barnes.jpg

3A Third Team - Andrew Barnes, Canyon View

Provided by Canyon View
18 of 19
Aaydan_Saucedo.png

3A Third Team - Aaydan Saucedo, Judge Memorial

Provided by Judge Memorial
19 of 19
0475_FRISCHKNECHT_REGGIE_01.JPG
Brigham_Mulford_headshot.jpg
0637_DOUGLAS_KASON_01.jpg
Austin_Park_Photo_copy.jpg
0708_POGROSZEWSKI_LARSON_01.jpg
Wade_Stilson.JPEG
ottley.png
0586_ANDERSON_DYLAN_01.jpg
Gabe_Mouritsen_headshot.jpg
Barnett_Miles.jpg
ala.kid.jpg
Ryker_Richards_copy.jpg
Brett_Rasmussen.JPG
chad.hartmann.cv.JPG
padmore.png
Logan_Woolstenhulme.jpeg
eli.bailey.jpeg
andrew.barnes.jpg
Aaydan_Saucedo.png

3A First Team

Brigham Mulford, Grantsville, 5-8, G, Sr. — 13.9 ppg, 4.5 apg, 2.6 rpg, 66 3s

Kayson Douglas, Manti, 6-0, G, Sr. — 12.5 ppg, 3.3 apg

Austin Park, Juab, 6-1, G, So. — 14.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.9 apg, 2.3 spg

Lars Pogroszewski, Manti, 5-10, PG, Sr. — 10.0 ppg, 6.3 apg, 2.0 spg

Wade Stilson, Emery, 6-3, PG, Jr. — 12.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 5.0 apg, 3.4 spg

Bryson Ottley, Summit Academy, 6-1, G, Sr. — 16.3 ppg. 4.1 apg, 5.2 rpg, 3.8 spg

3A Second Team

Dylan Anderson, Manti, 6-0, G, Sr. — 12.0 ppg, 2.2 spg, 54 3s

Gabe Mouritsen, Grantsville, 6-2, F, Sr. — 13.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.3 spg, 1.5 apg

Miles Barnett, Richfield, 6-1, SG, Jr. — 12.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg

Mason Farr, American Leadership, 6-9, C, Sr. — 17.1 ppg

Ryker Richards, Juab, 6-1, F, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 4.5 apg, 2.1 spg

Brett Rasmussen, Emery, 6-7, C, Sr. — 9.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 1.6 bpg

3A Third Team

Chad Hartmann, Canyon View, 5-10, G, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 48 3s

Sherlock Padmore II, Summit Academy, 6-6, F, Sr. — 11.1 ppg. 13.2 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.1 spg, 2.7 bpg

Logan Woolstenhulme, South Summit, 6-3, F/C, So. — 16.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg

Eli Bailey, Morgan, 6-4, F, Sr. — 11 ppg, 5.0 rpg

Andrew Barnes, Canyon View, 5-10, G, Sr. — 9.0 ppg, 3.5 apg

Aaydan Saucedo, Judge Memorial, 6-0, G, Jr. — 16.17 ppg, 2.9 apg, 44 3s

3A Honorable Mention

Lane Berry, Grand, 6-4, F, Jr.

Tyler Allan, North Sanpete, 6-1, G, Sr.

Payton Park, Juab, 6-0, G, Sr.

Alec Labrum, Union, 6-3, PF, Sr.

Luke Justice, Emery, 6-1, SG, Jr.

Gage Yardley, Richfield, 6-3, PG, So.

Gage McKee, South Summit, 6-4, F/C, Jr.

Longar Alor, Judge Memorial, 6-6, F, So.

Gavin Turner, Morgan, 5-6, PG, Sr.

Keegan Strickland, North Sanpete, 6-2, F, Sr.

Cai Henderson, Delta, 6-3, G, Jr.

Braxton Stevenson, Carbon, 6-0, G, Jr.

Boys.hoops.archives

Deseret News All-State

Boys basketball archives


The Deseret News has 100-plus years of boys basketball all-state teams archived at DeseretNews.com dating back to 1908.

Deseret News 3A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Reggie Frischknecht, Manti

Bryson Ottley, Summit Academy

Larson Pogroszewski, Manti

Kayson Douglas, Manti

Austin Park, Juab

Gabe Mouritsen, Grantsville

Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers.

Next Up In Boys Prep Basketball
2023 Deseret News boys basketball 5A All-State team
2023 Deseret News boys basketball 4A All-State team
2023 Deseret News boys basketball 2A All-State team
2023 Deseret News boys basketball 1A All-State team
High school boys basketball: Players of the Year were catalysts to their team’s success
High school boys basketball: Cyprus’ Quentin Meza caps sensational career by being named Deseret News 2023 Mr. Basketball