2023 Deseret News boys basketball 3A All-State team

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players.
3A Player of the Year
Reggie Frischknecht, Manti, 6-4, F, Jr.
Led Manti to a dominant state title season as he averaged 13.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.0 apg and shot 68% from the field.
3A First Team
Brigham Mulford, Grantsville, 5-8, G, Sr. — 13.9 ppg, 4.5 apg, 2.6 rpg, 66 3s
Kayson Douglas, Manti, 6-0, G, Sr. — 12.5 ppg, 3.3 apg
Austin Park, Juab, 6-1, G, So. — 14.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.9 apg, 2.3 spg
Lars Pogroszewski, Manti, 5-10, PG, Sr. — 10.0 ppg, 6.3 apg, 2.0 spg
Wade Stilson, Emery, 6-3, PG, Jr. — 12.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 5.0 apg, 3.4 spg
Bryson Ottley, Summit Academy, 6-1, G, Sr. — 16.3 ppg. 4.1 apg, 5.2 rpg, 3.8 spg
3A Second Team
Dylan Anderson, Manti, 6-0, G, Sr. — 12.0 ppg, 2.2 spg, 54 3s
Gabe Mouritsen, Grantsville, 6-2, F, Sr. — 13.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.3 spg, 1.5 apg
Miles Barnett, Richfield, 6-1, SG, Jr. — 12.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg
Mason Farr, American Leadership, 6-9, C, Sr. — 17.1 ppg
Ryker Richards, Juab, 6-1, F, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 4.5 apg, 2.1 spg
Brett Rasmussen, Emery, 6-7, C, Sr. — 9.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 1.6 bpg
3A Third Team
Chad Hartmann, Canyon View, 5-10, G, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 48 3s
Sherlock Padmore II, Summit Academy, 6-6, F, Sr. — 11.1 ppg. 13.2 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.1 spg, 2.7 bpg
Logan Woolstenhulme, South Summit, 6-3, F/C, So. — 16.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg
Eli Bailey, Morgan, 6-4, F, Sr. — 11 ppg, 5.0 rpg
Andrew Barnes, Canyon View, 5-10, G, Sr. — 9.0 ppg, 3.5 apg
Aaydan Saucedo, Judge Memorial, 6-0, G, Jr. — 16.17 ppg, 2.9 apg, 44 3s
3A Honorable Mention
Lane Berry, Grand, 6-4, F, Jr.
Tyler Allan, North Sanpete, 6-1, G, Sr.
Payton Park, Juab, 6-0, G, Sr.
Alec Labrum, Union, 6-3, PF, Sr.
Luke Justice, Emery, 6-1, SG, Jr.
Gage Yardley, Richfield, 6-3, PG, So.
Gage McKee, South Summit, 6-4, F/C, Jr.
Longar Alor, Judge Memorial, 6-6, F, So.
Gavin Turner, Morgan, 5-6, PG, Sr.
Keegan Strickland, North Sanpete, 6-2, F, Sr.
Cai Henderson, Delta, 6-3, G, Jr.
Braxton Stevenson, Carbon, 6-0, G, Jr.
Deseret News All-State
Boys basketball archives
The Deseret News has 100-plus years of boys basketball all-state teams archived at DeseretNews.com dating back to 1908.
Deseret News 3A All-Tournament Team
MVP — Reggie Frischknecht, Manti
Bryson Ottley, Summit Academy
Larson Pogroszewski, Manti
Kayson Douglas, Manti
Austin Park, Juab
Gabe Mouritsen, Grantsville
Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers.