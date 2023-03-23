2023 Deseret News boys basketball 6A All-State team

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players.
Mr. Basketball
Quentin Meza, Cyprus, 6-0, G, Sr.
Led Cyprus to a 6A semifinal appearance by averaging 25.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 6.3 apg and 2.0 spg. He became the fourth leading scorer in state history finishing with 2,123 career points.
6A Player of the Year
Brody Kozlowski, Corner Canyon, 6-8, F, Jr.
Was instrumental in Corner Canyon’s state title run as he averaged 17.6 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 1.2 spg and 1.1 bpg. He made 60 3-pointers.
6A First Team
Jaxon Roberts, Corner Canyon, 6-2, G, Sr. — 15.4 ppg, 4.0 apg, 2.5 spg
Max Toombs, Corner Canyon, 6-2, G, Sr. — 21.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.8 spg, 51 3s
Ashton Wallace, American Fork, 6-4, G, Sr. — 12.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.2 spg
Hunter Hansen, Fremont, 6-3, G, Jr. — 18.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg
Isaac Garrett, Pleasant Grove, 6-8, F, Sr. — 16.4 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.3 apg
Kaden Ericksen, Syracuse, 6-2, G, Sr. — 16.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.3 spg
6A Second Team
Isaac Staley, Lone Peak, 6-5, G, So. — 12.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.0 apg
Logan Weidauer, Copper Hills, 6-4, G, Jr. — 18.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.1 spg
Jaxon Kerekes, Riverton, 6-4, G, Sr. — 15.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 45 3s
Hunter Schenck, Weber, 6-2, G, Jr. — 22.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.8 apg, 48 3s
Blake Rawson, American Fork, 6-8, F, Jr. — 10.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.0 apg
Paul Beattie, Farmington, 6-7, PF, Jr. — 16.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg
6A Third Team
Tiger Cuff, American Fork, 6-3, G, Jr. — 10.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.4 apg
Mekhi Martin, Layton, 6-1, PG, Jr. — 15.5 ppg, 5.1 apg, 53 3s
Luke Fotheringham, Lone Peak, 6-5, F, Sr. — 9.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.0 apg
David Calvert, Fremont, 6-6, F, Sr. — 11.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg
Elijah Sowards, Roy, 6-3, F, Sr. — 18.6 ppg, 9.1 rpg
KJ Miller, Layton, 6-3, SG, Jr. — 13.54 ppg, 3.0 apg, 1.8 spg, 73 3s
6A Honorable Mention
Zach Fisher, Davis, 6-5, F, Jr.
Coleman Atwater, Davis, 6-1, G, So.
Ike Palmer, Herriman, 6-4, G, Jr.
Bron Roberts, Pleasant Grove, 6-10, C, Sr.
Brevin Hamblin, Syracuse, 6-5, F, Sr.
Jordan Kroll, Westlake, 6-2, G, Sr.
Justus Jackson-Fobbs, Cyprus, 6-7, F, Sr.
Colton Blackham, West Jordan, 5-10, G, Jr.
Kyson Hymas, Copper Hills, 6-5, F, Sr.
Symon Su’a, Westlake, 6-1, G, So.
Kyle Carley, Mountain Ridge, 5-11, G, Sr.
Mason Hunter, Skyridge, 6-1, G, Sr.
Aaron Dunn, American Fork, 6-8, C, Sr.
Luke West, Bingham, 6-2, G, Fr.
Deseret News All-State
Boys basketball archives
The Deseret News has 100-plus years of boys basketball all-state teams archived at DeseretNews.com dating back to 1908.
Deseret News 6A All-Tournament Team
MVP — Jaxon Roberts, Corner Canyon
Max Toombs, Corner Canyon
Brody Kozlowski, Corner Canyon
Ashton Wallace, American Fork
Quentin Meza, Cyprus
Isaac Staley, Lone Peak
Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers.