2023 Deseret News boys basketball 6A All-State team

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players.

Mr. Basketball

Quentin Meza, Cyprus, 6-0, G, Sr.

Led Cyprus to a 6A semifinal appearance by averaging 25.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 6.3 apg and 2.0 spg. He became the fourth leading scorer in state history finishing with 2,123 career points.

6A Player of the Year

Brody Kozlowski, Corner Canyon, 6-8, F, Jr.

Was instrumental in Corner Canyon’s state title run as he averaged 17.6 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 1.2 spg and 1.1 bpg. He made 60 3-pointers.

1 of 20 2 of 20 3 of 20 4 of 20 5 of 20 6 of 20 7 of 20 8 of 20 9 of 20 10 of 20 11 of 20 12 of 20 13 of 20 14 of 20 15 of 20 16 of 20 17 of 20 18 of 20 19 of 20 20 of 20

6A First Team

Jaxon Roberts, Corner Canyon, 6-2, G, Sr. — 15.4 ppg, 4.0 apg, 2.5 spg

Max Toombs, Corner Canyon, 6-2, G, Sr. — 21.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.8 spg, 51 3s

Ashton Wallace, American Fork, 6-4, G, Sr. — 12.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.2 spg

Hunter Hansen, Fremont, 6-3, G, Jr. — 18.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg

Isaac Garrett, Pleasant Grove, 6-8, F, Sr. — 16.4 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.3 apg

Kaden Ericksen, Syracuse, 6-2, G, Sr. — 16.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.3 spg

6A Second Team

Isaac Staley, Lone Peak, 6-5, G, So. — 12.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.0 apg

Logan Weidauer, Copper Hills, 6-4, G, Jr. — 18.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.1 spg

Jaxon Kerekes, Riverton, 6-4, G, Sr. — 15.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 45 3s

Hunter Schenck, Weber, 6-2, G, Jr. — 22.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.8 apg, 48 3s

Blake Rawson, American Fork, 6-8, F, Jr. — 10.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.0 apg

Paul Beattie, Farmington, 6-7, PF, Jr. — 16.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg

6A Third Team

Tiger Cuff, American Fork, 6-3, G, Jr. — 10.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.4 apg

Mekhi Martin, Layton, 6-1, PG, Jr. — 15.5 ppg, 5.1 apg, 53 3s

Luke Fotheringham, Lone Peak, 6-5, F, Sr. — 9.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.0 apg

David Calvert, Fremont, 6-6, F, Sr. — 11.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg

Elijah Sowards, Roy, 6-3, F, Sr. — 18.6 ppg, 9.1 rpg

KJ Miller, Layton, 6-3, SG, Jr. — 13.54 ppg, 3.0 apg, 1.8 spg, 73 3s

6A Honorable Mention

Zach Fisher, Davis, 6-5, F, Jr.

Coleman Atwater, Davis, 6-1, G, So.

Ike Palmer, Herriman, 6-4, G, Jr.

Bron Roberts, Pleasant Grove, 6-10, C, Sr.

Brevin Hamblin, Syracuse, 6-5, F, Sr.

Jordan Kroll, Westlake, 6-2, G, Sr.

Justus Jackson-Fobbs, Cyprus, 6-7, F, Sr.

Colton Blackham, West Jordan, 5-10, G, Jr.

Kyson Hymas, Copper Hills, 6-5, F, Sr.

Symon Su’a, Westlake, 6-1, G, So.

Kyle Carley, Mountain Ridge, 5-11, G, Sr.

Mason Hunter, Skyridge, 6-1, G, Sr.

Aaron Dunn, American Fork, 6-8, C, Sr.

Luke West, Bingham, 6-2, G, Fr.

Boys.hoops.archives Deseret News All-State Boys basketball archives

The Deseret News has 100-plus years of boys basketball all-state teams archived at

The Deseret News has 100-plus years of boys basketball all-state teams archived at DeseretNews.com dating back to 1908.

Deseret News 6A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Jaxon Roberts, Corner Canyon

Max Toombs, Corner Canyon

Brody Kozlowski, Corner Canyon

Ashton Wallace, American Fork

Quentin Meza, Cyprus

Isaac Staley, Lone Peak

Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers.