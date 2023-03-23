Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 23, 2023 | 
High School Boys Basketball Sports High School Sports

2023 Deseret News boys basketball 6A All-State team

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
SHARE 2023 Deseret News boys basketball 6A All-State team
merlin_2967885.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players.

Mr. Basketball

Quentin Meza, Cyprus, 6-0, G, Sr.

Led Cyprus to a 6A semifinal appearance by averaging 25.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 6.3 apg and 2.0 spg. He became the fourth leading scorer in state history finishing with 2,123 career points.

6A Player of the Year

Brody Kozlowski, Corner Canyon, 6-8, F, Jr.

Was instrumental in Corner Canyon’s state title run as he averaged 17.6 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 1.2 spg and 1.1 bpg. He made 60 3-pointers.

meza.jpg

Mr. Basketball - Quentin Meza, Cyprus

Provided by Cyprus
1 of 20
kozlowski.jpg

6A Player of Year - Brody Kozlowski, Corner Canyon

Provided by Corner Canyon
2 of 20
jaxon.roberts.jpg

6A First Team - Jaxon Roberts, Corner Canyon

Provided by Corner Canyon
3 of 20
toombs.jpg

6A First Team - Max Toombs, Corner Canyon

Provided by Corner Canyon
4 of 20
ashton.wallace.jpg

6A First Team - Ashton Wallace, American Fork

Ashton Wallace, American Fork
5 of 20
hunter._hansen.jpg

6A First Team - Hunter Hansen, Fremont

Provided by Fremont
6 of 20
isaac.garrett.png

6A First Team - Isaac Garrett, Pleasant Grove

Provided by Pleasant Grove
7 of 20
kaden.ericksen.jpg

6A First Team - Kaden Ericksen, Syracuse

Provided by Syracuse
8 of 20
ike.staley.jpeg

6A Second Team - Isaac Staley, Lone Peak

Provided by Lone Peak
9 of 20
logan.weidauer.jpg

6A Second Team - Logan Weidauer, Copper Hills

Provided by Copper Hills
10 of 20
Jaxon_Kerekes__1_.jpg

6A Second Team - Jaxon Kerekes, Riverton

Provided by Riverton
11 of 20
schenck.jpg

6A Second Team - Hunter Schenck, Weber

Provided by Weber
12 of 20
rawson.jpg

6A Second Team - Blake Rawson, American Fork

Provided by American Fork
13 of 20
paul.beattie.JPG

6A Second Team - Paul Beattie, Farmington

Provided by Farmington
14 of 20
tiger.cuff.jpg

6A Third Team - Tiger Cuff, American Fork

Provided by American Fork
15 of 20
01285_MARTIN_MEKHI_01.jpg

6A Third Team - Mekhi Martin, Layton

Provided by Layton
16 of 20
luke.fotheringham.jpg

6A Third Team - Luke Fotheringham, Lone Peak

Provided by Lone Peak
17 of 20
david.calvert.jpg

6A Third Team - David Calvert, Fremont

Provided by Fremont
18 of 20
Sowards_Elijah.JPG

6A Third Team - Elijah Sowards, Roy

Provided by Roy
19 of 20
01314_MILLER_KJ_01.jpg

6A Third Team - KJ Miller, Layton

Provided by Layton
20 of 20
meza.jpg
kozlowski.jpg
jaxon.roberts.jpg
toombs.jpg
ashton.wallace.jpg
hunter._hansen.jpg
isaac.garrett.png
kaden.ericksen.jpg
ike.staley.jpeg
logan.weidauer.jpg
Jaxon_Kerekes__1_.jpg
schenck.jpg
rawson.jpg
paul.beattie.JPG
tiger.cuff.jpg
01285_MARTIN_MEKHI_01.jpg
luke.fotheringham.jpg
david.calvert.jpg
Sowards_Elijah.JPG
01314_MILLER_KJ_01.jpg

6A First Team

Jaxon Roberts, Corner Canyon, 6-2, G, Sr. — 15.4 ppg, 4.0 apg, 2.5 spg

Max Toombs, Corner Canyon, 6-2, G, Sr. — 21.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.8 spg, 51 3s

Ashton Wallace, American Fork, 6-4, G, Sr. — 12.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.2 spg

Hunter Hansen, Fremont, 6-3, G, Jr. — 18.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg

Isaac Garrett, Pleasant Grove, 6-8, F, Sr. — 16.4 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.3 apg

Kaden Ericksen, Syracuse, 6-2, G, Sr. — 16.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.3 spg

6A Second Team

Isaac Staley, Lone Peak, 6-5, G, So. — 12.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.0 apg

Logan Weidauer, Copper Hills, 6-4, G, Jr. — 18.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.1 spg

Jaxon Kerekes, Riverton, 6-4, G, Sr. — 15.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 45 3s

Hunter Schenck, Weber, 6-2, G, Jr. — 22.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.8 apg, 48 3s

Blake Rawson, American Fork, 6-8, F, Jr. — 10.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.0 apg

Paul Beattie, Farmington, 6-7, PF, Jr. — 16.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg

6A Third Team

Tiger Cuff, American Fork, 6-3, G, Jr. — 10.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.4 apg

Mekhi Martin, Layton, 6-1, PG, Jr. — 15.5 ppg, 5.1 apg, 53 3s

Luke Fotheringham, Lone Peak, 6-5, F, Sr. — 9.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.0 apg

David Calvert, Fremont, 6-6, F, Sr. — 11.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg

Elijah Sowards, Roy, 6-3, F, Sr. — 18.6 ppg, 9.1 rpg

KJ Miller, Layton, 6-3, SG, Jr. — 13.54 ppg, 3.0 apg, 1.8 spg, 73 3s

6A Honorable Mention

Zach Fisher, Davis, 6-5, F, Jr.

Coleman Atwater, Davis, 6-1, G, So.

Ike Palmer, Herriman, 6-4, G, Jr.

Bron Roberts, Pleasant Grove, 6-10, C, Sr.

Brevin Hamblin, Syracuse, 6-5, F, Sr.

Jordan Kroll, Westlake, 6-2, G, Sr.

Justus Jackson-Fobbs, Cyprus, 6-7, F, Sr.

Colton Blackham, West Jordan, 5-10, G, Jr.

Kyson Hymas, Copper Hills, 6-5, F, Sr.

Symon Su’a, Westlake, 6-1, G, So.

Kyle Carley, Mountain Ridge, 5-11, G, Sr.

Mason Hunter, Skyridge, 6-1, G, Sr.

Aaron Dunn, American Fork, 6-8, C, Sr.

Luke West, Bingham, 6-2, G, Fr.

Boys.hoops.archives

Deseret News All-State

Boys basketball archives


The Deseret News has 100-plus years of boys basketball all-state teams archived at DeseretNews.com dating back to 1908.

Deseret News 6A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Jaxon Roberts, Corner Canyon

Max Toombs, Corner Canyon

Brody Kozlowski, Corner Canyon

Ashton Wallace, American Fork

Quentin Meza, Cyprus

Isaac Staley, Lone Peak

Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers.

Next Up In Boys Prep Basketball
2023 Deseret News boys basketball 5A All-State team
2023 Deseret News boys basketball 4A All-State team
2023 Deseret News boys basketball 3A All-State team
2023 Deseret News boys basketball 2A All-State team
2023 Deseret News boys basketball 1A All-State team
High school boys basketball: Players of the Year were catalysts to their team’s success