A closer at BYU football spring drills. Here’s what we’ve learned

Kalani Sitake will take BYU football through its first major scrimmage of spring football this Saturday during a closed session. In two weeks so far, he’s introduced transfer QB Kedon Slovis and others to BYU football, and new defensive coordinator Jay Hill has busily installed a big chunk of his defense.

You can read my analysis of Hill’s progress so far here.

Cougar Insiders predictions

Question of the week: After two weeks of spring football, what are two things that stick out from a view from 30,000 feet?

Jay Drew: Perhaps the biggest thing that stands out from BYU’s spring football drills to me is how much live football playing the Cougars are doing, how much physical contact there has been since the Cougars put on pads in practice No. 3. It is clear that the coaching staff wants to identify which players can withstand the rigors of the Big 12, and are truly putting them all to the test. There’s been more tackling, hitting, etc., than at any BYU spring football camp in recent memory.

Another element of practices that stand out is the speed in the defensive secondary. This has to be the fastest group of cornerbacks and safeties that BYU has had in a long time, led by Weber State transfer Eddie Heckard and returning starter Jakob Robinson. At safety, returners Malik Moore and Micah Harper have also shown exceptional speed, and sophomore Talan Alfrey also seems to have gotten faster.

Dick Harmon: Any time you walk into a BYU practice session over the past 50 years, eyes immediately go to one position, quarterback. It is no different now. Curiosity over USC/Pitt transfer QB Kedon Slovis is front and center. So are potential backups, Cade Fennegan and JC transfer Jake Retzlaff. They are not disappointing. Slovis is the real deal.

The other thing that has stood out is how, predictably, the offense is ahead of the defense. That is partly due to Jay Hill installing a new defense and key players on defense being out with injuries. But even in this battle, you can see how Hill is transforming BYU defenders to attack and be aggressive, filling gaps and generating pressure. Players love it and the offense is feeling the intensity. In short, coaches on both sides are creating a far more competitive atmosphere and that doesn’t mean we haven’t seen passion in the past. It just seems it is being guided, stoked and utilized to build something different for the Big 12.

