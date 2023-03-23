Vinyl records outsell CDs for the first time since the ’80s

More vinyl records were sold than CDs in 2022 for the first time since 1987, according to a report by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The news: After 16 consecutive years of growth, vinyl records now dominate the physical music industry, with 41 million albums sold, as compared to 33 million CDs.



Vinyl grew 17% last year, rising up to $1.2 billion, while CD sales fell 18% to $483 million.

Details: The majority of listeners are using streaming services to listen to music, with streaming making up 84% of recorded music revenue, the report said.



However, other digital methods of listening to music — such as downloading songs to a device — have decreased significantly, falling 20% in 2022. The RIAA states that digital downloads only accounted for 3% of the United States’ recorded music revenue.

The comeback of vinyl: After the rollout of the Walkman, CD players, iPods, MP3 players and modern music streaming platforms, it seemed like vinyl records were going to be a thing of the past. Thanks to the hipsters and people’s interest in “vintage” technology, vinyl records never really went away.

