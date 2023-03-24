Utah Jazz launch comic themed award campaigns for Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler

On Friday the Utah Jazz launched campaigns to promote Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler for end of year NBA awards.

In an effort to convince voters that Markkanen deserves Most Improved Player as well as an All-NBA nod, and that Kessler should be on the All-Rookie team and be in the race for Rookie of the Year, the Jazz are producing two comic books that will be sent to voters.

One comic, titled “The Finnisher” represents Markkanen, and continues the campaign that was used in Markkanen’s All-Star bid this season.

The second comic, titled “The Sheriff,” using one of Kessler’s nicknames, promotes Kessler for the All-Rookie team and Rookie of the Year.

1 of 4 2 of 4 3 of 4 4 of 4

The Jazz enlisted the services of two comic artists, one from Canada and the other from Brazil to help create the comics ahead of the launch.

Markkanen is averaging a career-high 25.7 points to go with 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in his 5th NBA season.

Kessler is averaging 8.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game to go with a staggering 2.3 blocks per contest.

