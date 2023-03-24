Facebook Twitter
Friday, March 24, 2023 
BYU Cougars Sports Brigham Young

BYU overcomes sluggish start to pick up upset win over Pepperdine

By Tom Ripplinger
BYU overcomes sluggish start to pick up upset win over Pepperdine
merlin_2971270.jpg

BYU players swarm Jon Stanley after scoring the match winning point as the Cougars defeat Pepperdine at the George Albert Smith Fieldhouse in Provo on Friday, March 24, 2023. BYU won in 5 sets.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU earned another fifth-set victory Friday evening, toppling No. 7 Pepperdine at the Smith Fieldhouse in the Provo school’s first Mountain Pacific Sports Federation contest in nearly three weeks.

The No. 8-ranked Cougars got the win with set scores of 21-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11. 

“Credit to the guys for staying in it,” BYU coach Shawn Olmstead said after his team’s fourth fifth-set win of the year. “The fifth set is going to be back and forth. And it’s going to be a play here or there. And then someone’s going to get another play here or there and then it’s over. So I couldn’t tell you that we’ve got this magic potion.”

It took a special night to beat Pepperdine. The Waves came into Friday’s contest winners of their last four matches, having dropped just one set during that span. Pepperdine entered the weekend in control of the third spot in the MPSF standings with BYU in fourth. 

On Friday, the Waves started out in control, never trailing in the first set. The Cougars hardly threatened their visitors, knotting things at 10 before all but disappearing. Pepperdine stayed just out of reach the rest of the way to earn the win. The victory saw the California school keep BYU off the service line, posting 81% on sideout opportunities.

“I don’t know how we were so flat and just out of it,” Olmstead said. “I told the guys, ‘If you want to pack it up, let’s pack it up and let’s get out of here.’ … But they obviously didn’t want to.”

BYU took an early lead in the second set before a Pepperdine 6-0 run put the Waves up by one midway through the game. The Cougars responded by scoring twice in a row to go ahead 13-12. From there, the two teams traded points until BYU broke the trend and took a 21-19 advantage on a Jon Stanley service ace. That was enough to keep BYU out front and ultimately tie the match at one set apiece. 

The Cougars dropped set three, never recovering from Pepperdine’s 7-0 run near its beginning. BYU would trail the rest of the game, not coming closer than three points as the Waves regained a one set advantage.

“I think at the start of the match, we came out pretty flat,” Cougars’ sophomore outside hitter Luke Benson said. “We felt that we needed a lot of energy.”

In the fourth set, BYU’s energy slowly grew in tandem with its lead, getting the margin to as many as five points down the stretch. Benson helped bring things home for the Cougars, securing three of his team’s final four kills to send the match to a deciding set. 

“In the fifth set … it was like we had a fire burning under us,” Benson said. “We were willing to do whatever it takes to win the point. … The difference from the first set to the fifth set was just that fire, really wanting it.”

After falling down 7-8 in the final set, that fire began to show. The Cougars scored the next five points leaving Pepperdine in their wake. Stanley completed the match with his second service ace of the night, causing an already raucous crowd of 4,156 to erupt. 

“I think we all knew he was going to get an ace,” Benson said. “We all love Jon. He’s amazing.”

In the losing effort, Pepperdine senior outside hitter Jaylen Jasper had a season high in kills with 37. The loss keeps the Waves winless in Provo since 2016. 

Jasper and Pepperdine will get a second crack at BYU tomorrow evening at the Smith Fieldhouse after Friday’s result snapped the Cougars two match losing streak to the Waves. BYU and Pepperdine are scheduled to begin play at 7 p.m. 

merlin_2971268.jpg

BYU’s Gavin Julien goes up for a spike as they and Pepperdine play at the George Albert Smith Fieldhouse in Provo on Friday, March 24, 2023. BYU won in 5 sets.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 16
merlin_2971272.jpg

BYU’s Luke Benson, and fellow teammates celebrate after a point as they and Pepperdine play at the George Albert Smith Fieldhouse in Provo on Friday, March 24, 2023. BYU won in 5 sets.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 16
merlin_2971278.jpg

BYU players celebrate after a point as they and Pepperdine play at the George Albert Smith Fieldhouse in Provo on Friday, March 24, 2023. BYU won in 5 sets.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 16
merlin_2971280.jpg

BYU’s Miks Ramanis spikes the ball past Pepperdine’s Joe Deluzio and Andersen Fuller as they play at the George Albert Smith Fieldhouse in Provo on Friday, March 24, 2023. BYU won in 5 sets.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 16
merlin_2971276.jpg

BYU’s Jon Stanley is lifted up by teammates after scoring the match winning point as the Cougars defeat Pepperdine at the George Albert Smith Fieldhouse in Provo on Friday, March 24, 2023. BYU won in 5 sets.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 16
merlin_2971274.jpg

BYU’s Kupono Browne spikes the ball on Pepperdine’s Jacob Steele as they play at the George Albert Smith Fieldhouse in Provo on Friday, March 24, 2023. BYU won in 5 sets.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 16
merlin_2971266.jpg

Pepperdine’s Jaylen Jasper spikes the ball as they and BYU play at the George Albert Smith Fieldhouse in Provo on Friday, March 24, 2023. BYU won in 5 sets.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 16
merlin_2971264.jpg

BYU’s Gavin Julien, Luke Benson and others celebrate after a point as they and Pepperdine play at the George Albert Smith Fieldhouse in Provo on Friday, March 24, 2023. BYU won in 5 sets.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 16
merlin_2971262.jpg

BYU’s Miks Ramanis returns the ball as they and Pepperdine play at the George Albert Smith Fieldhouse in Provo on Friday, March 24, 2023. BYU won in 5 sets.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 16
merlin_2971260.jpg

BYU’s Heath Hughes, stretches out to get at the ball as they and Pepperdine play at the George Albert Smith Fieldhouse in Provo on Friday, March 24, 2023. BYU won in 5 sets.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 16
merlin_2971258.jpg

Pepperdine’s Jaylen Jasper screams after a point as they and BYU play at the George Albert Smith Fieldhouse in Provo on Friday, March 24, 2023. BYU won in 5 sets.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 16
merlin_2971256.jpg

BYU’s Mitchel Worthington and Luke Benson celebrate after a point as they and Pepperdine play at the George Albert Smith Fieldhouse in Provo on Friday, March 24, 2023. BYU won in 5 sets.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 16
merlin_2971254.jpg

BYU’s Gavin Julien and Mike Ramanis aren’t able to block a spike by Pepperdine’s Jaylen Jasper as they play at the George Albert Smith Fieldhouse in Provo on Friday, March 24, 2023. BYU won in 5 sets.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 16
merlin_2971252.jpg

Pepperdine’s Jaylen Jasper tries to block a spike as they and BYU play at the George Albert Smith Fieldhouse in Provo on Friday, March 24, 2023. BYU won in 5 sets.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 16
merlin_2971248.jpg

BYU’s Gavin Julien hammers down a spike as they and Pepperdine play at the George Albert Smith Fieldhouse in Provo on Friday, March 24, 2023. BYU won in 5 sets.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 16
merlin_2971250.jpg

BYU and Pepperdine prepare to play at the George Albert Smith Fieldhouse in Provo on Friday, March 24, 2023. BYU won in 5 sets.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 16
