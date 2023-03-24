3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks

The Utah Jazz were blown out on Friday night at Vivint Arena by the Milwaukee Bucks, who led the game wire-to-wire en route to a 144-116 win.
The Jazz fell to 35-38 on the season.
Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:
- The Jazz were facing the winningest team in the league, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, and they were doing it without the services of Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Rudy Gay, who were all in street clothes, nursing various injuries and watching from the bench. With their three leading scorers and the elder statesman of the team sidelined the Jazz had a lot of trouble finding offense.
- Though the offense was hurting, the defense might have been worse. The Jazz couldn’t contain anything. The Bucks shot 44% on 50 3-point attempts and had 58 points in the paint compared to the Jazz’s 48.
- The Jazz trailed by as many as 33 and were down 115-85 heading into the fourth quarter. At that point, Jazz head coach Will Hardy waved the white flag, subbing in two-way player Micah Potter as well as Jarrell Brantley, who is with the Jazz on a 10-day contract.
What to make of the Jazz’s lack of top options, Lauri Markkanen’s hand injury and the upcoming schedule