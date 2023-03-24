What Joe Ingles said about his return to Utah

Milwaukee Bucks forward Joe Ingles returns to Salt Lake City Friday to face his former team.

A lot has changed around the organization since Ingles was traded to Portland in February 2022. The Utah Jazz have a new coach and an almost entirely different roster, with just three of Ingles’ former teammates still in a Jazz uniform — Jordan Clarkson, Udoka Azubuike and Rudy Gay.

It’ll be the first time Ingles hits the Vivint Arena hardwood as a visitor. Ingles was out with an ACL tear when Utah hosted Portland on March 9, 2022.

“I think it’ll be nice to see the people that like I said, help you on a daily (basis), like the security that’s there every day and the people that I grew relationships with,” Ingles said following the Bucks’ win over San Antonio on Wednesday, per Brew Hoop’s Gabe Stoltz.

Returning from ACL surgery in December 2022, the 35-year-old Ingles has carved out a role on the league-leading Bucks.

He’s one of the first players off the bench for Milwaukee, averaging 7.3 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 23.1 minutes per game.

Ingles spent the better part of eight seasons in Utah, who gave him a chance after being cut by the Los Angeles Clippers in October 2014.

“It was home for eight years. My kids grew up there. Jack, my youngest, was born there. It was kind of all my family knew for eight years. Like my kids think snow for Christmas is normal and snow in Australia is not normal so they’re gonna get a shock when we move back,” Ingles said.

Related What Joe Ingles said after being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers

Ingles is the all-time Utah Jazz leader in 3-point field goals and ranks fifth in career assists and ninth in career steals in franchise history. He was a key part of the Jazz making six consecutive playoff appearances, winning three playoff series.

“Obviously, a lot of great memories ... a lot of big games, played with some great players, a great coach, and a great organization,” Ingles said.

With a chance to win his first NBA title this spring in Milwaukee, Ingles wishes the Jazz — and their fans — the best.

“They know what they’re doing over there and obviously going forward, wish them all the best with kind of how they’re building and re-tooling and doing what they’re doing,” Ingles said.

“Got a great coach and Ryan (Smith’s) gonna spend the money to do what he has to do to make them back to that winning organization which their fans deserve. They pack that place out every night.”

