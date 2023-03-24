Josh Davis, a redshirt freshman wide receiver at Utah State, collapsed during practice at Maverik Stadium in Logan Thursday afternoon with a “non-traumatic sudden cardiac arrest.”

After being transported to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Davis has been upgraded from critical to fair condition as of Friday morning, according to a statement from the Utah State football program.

A native of Carlsbad, California, Davis is in the Intensive Care Unit at McKay-Dee Hospital and has been taken off life-sustaining medical devices and is breathing on his own, per a university release.

Davis was treated immediately following his collapse by USU’s athletic training staff. He then received initial critical treatment and was stabilized at Logan Regional Hospital before being transported to McKay-Dee.

At McKay-Dee, Davis continued treatment with therapeutic hypothermia to lower the body temperature to preserve his neurological function.

Davis’ parents, Matt and Chrissy, arrived in Utah Thursday evening, and were met at the hospital by Utah State team physician Dr. David G. Liddle, Interim Athletics Director Jerry Bovee, head football coach Blake Anderson and athletic trainer Kendra Gilmore.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Davis redshirted the 2022 college football season.

During his prep career at Carlsbad High School, Davis recorded 59 receptions for 944 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior. He also returned six punts for 95 yards and one touchdown that season and helped Carlsbad to a division championship.

A business major, Davis joined the Aggies a preferred walk-on in 2022.