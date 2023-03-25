Time magazine reveals the world’s greatest places of 2023

The highly anticipated list of Time magazine’s list of the World’s Greatest Places of 2023 was released last week.

According to Time, compiling this list started with nominations from an “international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting places.”

Some were selected because of how dynamics are shifting in the region after the pandemic, such as Bozeman, Montana, which is experiencing a large growth spurt.

Meanwhile, Vienna, Austria, was selected because of its commitment to “go green” and introduce a “cycle highway,” in a city where “80% of residents travel by bike, foot, or public transit,” per Time.

The Americas

Washington, D.C., was also on the list because of its “stylish new hotels and booming arts and culture scene,” CNN reported.

Vancouver, Canada, got its first Michelin Guide, with a bustling food scene, and it will also open the Chinese Canadian Museum located in the city’s historic Chinatown later this summer, per CNN.

In the West, Tucson, Arizona, was called “The Soul of the Arizona Desert,” and Time expressed excitement about the architecture of the 19th century Sonoran row houses and new galleries being added to the city.

Roatán, Honduras, is a popular cruise stop, but it’s adding even more travel appeal with “new luxury properties” and gourmet restaurants, per Time. The Caribbean coast has a long stretch of coral reef that offers incredible snorkeling experiences.

All of the regions of the Americas on the list:

Bozeman, Montana. Vancouver, Canada. Washington, D.C. Torres del Paine National Park, Chile. Ollantaytambo, Peru. Dominica. Churchill, Manitoba. Roatán, Honduras. Willamette Valley, Oregon. Yosemite National Park, California. Medellin, Colombia. Mexico City, Mexico. Pantanal, Brazil. Tampa, Florida. Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. Tucson, Arizona. Guadalajara, Mexico.

Europe

St. Moritz, Switzerland, was highlighted for its horse races, skiing and an annual St. Moritz Gourmet Festival as a chance to taste Middle Eastern cuisine from multiple international guest chefs.

Barcelona’s iconic and unfinished Sagrada Familia recently had the towers for Luke and Mark completed in 2021, and this year, the towers of John and Matthew will be completed. It will also be the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso’s death, which will include events and exhibitions that highlight the prolific artist’s work, as well as other contemporaries, per Time.

In Timisoara, Romania, the “2023 European Capital of Culture ... will be celebrating an array of concerts, exhibits and festivals,” CNN reported.

New hotels and exciting gourmet restaurant openings make the stunning beaches of Sylt, Germany, named on the list. It also hosts a “delicate ecosystem of peacock butterflies and porpoises,” per Time.

All of the regions of Europe on the list:

Barcelona, Spain. Aarhus, Denmark. Sylt, Germany. Budapest, Hungary. Naples, Italy. Vienna, Austria. Berat, Albania. Dijon, France. Pantelleria, Italy. St. Moritz, Switzerland. Timisoara, Romania.

Asia and Pacific

Phuket is Thailand’s most visited region — in a country that’s extremely popular with tourists, there’s a reason Phuket is so beloved. The beaches are beautiful, the food is delicious and the people are warm and friendly. And starting in September, it will open the first Thai-themed theme park with dazzling neon lights — Carnival Magic.

For those looking for more of a resort experience, look no further than Jeju Island, South Korea. It’s “South Korea’s largest and most developed resort island.” One thing that made it even more appealing to young visitors is that “Our Blues,” one of the most-watched K-dramas on Netflix, was critical to the storyline of the show.

Heading down under? Kangaroo Island is recovering from devastating fires in 2019 and 2020, but the landscape is “lush with greenery.” It’s also home to the Western River Refuge that protects the environment and retains its natural beauty.

Mayurbhanj, India, “is the only place on earth to spot the exceedingly rare black tiger.” The Similipal National Park is open to visitors once again after the pandemic and offers views of Asian elephants and Bengal tigers. There’s also a dance festival that makes the UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list that takes place in the city in April.

All of the regions of Asia and the Pacific on the list:

Ladakh, India. Kyoto, Japan. Luang Prabang, Laos. Mayurbhanj, India. Isan, Thailand. Kangaroo Island, Australia. Jeju Island, South Korea. Phuket, Thailand. Brisbane, Australia. Nagoya, Japan. Tuamotu Archipelago, French Polynesia.

Middle East and Africa

Musanze, Rwanda, is known for hosting the rare mountain gorillas and recently expanded conservation efforts for the gorillas. Volcanoes National Park is the place to be for gorilla safaris.

Freetown, Sierra Leone, constructed a new airport during the pandemic and is also a great place to see chimpanzees, birdwatch and chill on the white sand beaches.

For those looking for a good biking city, Jerusalem is a great spot. It’s also grown into “a foodie and art-gallery hot spot.”

Saudi Arabia has goals to reach 100 million annual visitors by 2030, and to do so, it has “a mix of newly developed giga-projects and ancient heritage sites.” There are a host of water activities to do in the Red Sea’s 90 islands, including sailing, kayaking, snorkeling and more.

All of the regions of Asia and the Pacific on the list:

Aqaba, Jordan. Musanze, Rwanda. Giza and Saqqara, Egypt. Freetown Peninsula, Sierra Leone. Dakar, Senegal. Rabat, Morocco. Loango National Park, Gabon. Chyulu Hills, Kenya. The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia. Jerusalem, Israel. Sharjah, UAE.

