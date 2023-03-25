3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 121-113 loss to the Sacramento Kings

The Utah Jazz lost, 121-113, to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night on the second night of a back-to-back set.

The Jazz fell to 35-39 on the season.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz loss:



The Utah Jazz were once again without Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion), Jordan Clarkson (left fourth finger sprain), Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) and Rudy Gay (lower back soreness), but the Jazz weren’t nearly as outmatched as they were the night before by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Despite the fact that the Jazz lost, they played a pretty tough game, highlighted by Walker Kessler’s career-high 31 points, Kelly Olynyk’s near triple-double (17 points, 10 assists, 8 rebounds) and a big lift from Jarrell Brantley with 13 points off the bench.

