Saturday, March 25, 2023 | 
Real Salt Lake Sports

St. Louis wins 5th straight with 4-0 victory over Real Salt Lake

By Associated Press
Real Salt Lake forward Danny Musovski (wearing red) reacts

Real Salt Lake forward Danny Musovski (17) reacts after missing a header in front of the goal as Real Salt Lake and St. Louis City SC play at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 25, 2023. St. Louis won 4-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

SANDY, Utah (AP) — João Klauss scored a pair of goals and St. Louis City extended its winning streak to five straight matches to start the season with a 4-0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Only two other MLS teams claimed 15 points in their first five games, the Galaxy in 1996 and Sporting Kansas City in 2012.

St. Louis had already set the record for the best start for an expansion team when it won its fourth last weekend, surpassing the Seattle Sounders in 2009.

0325socreal.spt_SW_02665.jpg

Real Salt Lake defender Luis Rivera (25) is pulled down by St. Louis City midfielder Eduard Löwen (10) as Real Salt Lake and St. Louis City SC play at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 14
0325socreal.spt_SW_02323.jpg

Real Salt Lake midfielder Anderson Julio (29) kicks the ball up and over St. Louis City defender Tim Parker (26) as Real Salt Lake and St. Louis City SC play at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 14
0325socreal.spt_SW_02757.jpg

Real Salt Lake midfielder Maikel Chang (16) tries to set up a shot with St. Louis City forward Klauss (9) defending him as Real Salt Lake and St. Louis City SC play at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 25, 2023. St. Louis won 4-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 14
0325socreal.spt_SW_03256.jpg

Real Salt Lake forward Danny Musovski (17) reacts after missing a header in front of the goal as Real Salt Lake and St. Louis City SC play at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 25, 2023. St. Louis won 4-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 14
0325socreal.spt_SW_01344.jpg

St. Louis City forward Nicholas Gioacchini (11) and Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) chase after the ball as Real Salt Lake and St. Louis City SC play at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 14
0325socreal.spt_SW_02808.jpg

St. Louis City’s Lucas Bartlett defends Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) as Real Salt Lake and St. Louis City SC play at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 25, 2023. St. Louis won 4-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 14
0325socreal.spt_SW_03377.jpg

Real Salt Lake players sit on the bench as time runs out on the game as they fall 4-0 to St. Louis City SC at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 14
0325socreal.spt_SW_03397.jpg

St. Louis City players celebrate as they drop four goals on Real Salt Lake at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 14
0325socreal.spt_SW_03194.jpg

St. Louis City defender Akil Watts (20) defends Real Salt Lake midfielder Maikel Chang (16) as Real Salt Lake and St. Louis City SC play at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 25, 2023. St. Louis won 4-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 14
0325socreal.spt_SW_01159.jpg

Real Salt Lake midfielder Anderson Julio (29) works to get into a shooting position as Real Salt Lake and St. Louis City SC play at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 14
0325socreal.spt_SW_01078.jpg

St. Louis City midfielder Eduard Löwen (10) goes up over Real Salt Lake forward Carlos Andrés Gómez (11) as Real Salt Lake and St. Louis City SC play at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 14
0325socreal.spt_SW_02147.jpg

Real Salt Lake defender Luis Rivera (25) battles St. Louis City forward Tomáš Ostrák (7) as Real Salt Lake and St. Louis City SC play at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 14
0325socreal.spt_SW_01947.jpg

Real Salt Lake defender Andrew Brody (2) and St. Louis City defender Jake Nerwinski (2) try to head the ball on the sideline as Real Salt Lake and St. Louis City SC play at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 14
0325socreal.spt_SW_02531.jpg

Real Salt Lake defender Luis Rivera (25) works to get at the ball as St. Louis City forward Nicholas Gioacchini (11) kicks at it as Real Salt Lake and St. Louis City SC play at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 14
Salt Lake (1-3-0) won its season opener against Vancouver, but then dropped consecutive games against Seattle and Austin.

Nicholas Gioacchini, who St. Louis acquired in the expansion draft from Orlando, scored just two minutes into the second half off Eduard Lowen’s corner kick.

Klauss, a Brazilian, added goals in the 61st and 66th minutes. He has five goals so far this season. Rasmus Alm added the final goal in the 76th minute.

Only three other expansion teams have won at RSL: Toronto (2007), Atlanta (2017) and LAFC (2018).

