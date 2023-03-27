3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 117-103 loss to the Phoenix Suns

The Utah Jazz’s losing streak extended to four games with a 117-103 loss against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night at Vivint Arena.
Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz loss:
- Though the Jazz held the Suns to just 46 points in the paint, they were just about even with the Suns on second-chance points, fast break points and rebounds. The Jazz just came up short and were on the wrong end of a couple of runs by the Suns.
- On the other side, the Jazz went through long stretches where they couldn’t shoot the ball and finished the night shooting 25% from 3-point range. Though the Suns only shot 30.6% from deep, they shot well at the right moments in the game.
- The Jazz had twice as many turnovers as the Suns and had trouble converting at the free-throw line where Utah finished out the night shooting just 66.7% while the Suns shot 90.2% from the free throw line.
Analysis: In loss to Kings, Walker Kessler scores a career-high 31 points, Jarrell Brantley gives the Jazz a boost off the bench