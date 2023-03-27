Facebook Twitter
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 117-103 loss to the Phoenix Suns

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wearing purple) is blocked by Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) is blocked by Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo (18) during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on March 27, 2023. This play would be called a defensive foul on Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo (18).

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz’s losing streak extended to four games with a 117-103 loss against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night at Vivint Arena.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz loss:

  • Though the Jazz held the Suns to just 46 points in the paint, they were just about even with the Suns on second-chance points, fast break points and rebounds. The Jazz just came up short and were on the wrong end of a couple of runs by the Suns.
  • On the other side, the Jazz went through long stretches where they couldn’t shoot the ball and finished the night shooting 25% from 3-point range. Though the Suns only shot 30.6% from deep, they shot well at the right moments in the game.
  • The Jazz had twice as many turnovers as the Suns and had trouble converting at the free-throw line where Utah finished out the night shooting just 66.7% while the Suns shot 90.2% from the free throw line.

