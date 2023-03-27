What one expert said about Isaac Wilson’s performance at a regional Elite 11 camp

Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson is busy preparing for his senior season, and that includes traveling around to camps to show off his quarterbacking skills this spring.

Last weekend, that took Wilson — one of the higher-rated quarterback recruits in the nation in the 2024 class — to Los Angeles for an Elite 11 regional camp.

247 Sports recruiting expert Greg Biggins named Wilson one of the top five performers at the camp, with Carlsbad, California, quarterback Julian Sayin, an Alabama commit, earning “alpha dog” status.

“The four-star prospect was consistent throughout the four-hour session, showing good arm strength and the ability to hit receivers at all levels. Wilson was particularly impressive on throws to the perimeter where he had to set his feet quickly, displaying one of the fastest releases among the group of participants without sacrificing velocity,” Biggins noted about Wilson.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Wilson, the younger brother of former BYU quarterback and current New York Jet Zach Wilson, was a first-year starter last fall for the Chargers and led Corner Canyon to the 6A state championship game, where it lost 17-7 to Skyridge.

Wilson completed 61.8% of his passes during the 2022 season and threw for 3,772 yards, 40 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, while also rushing for 694 yards and five touchdowns.

“The ball came out of Wilson’s hand with ease and he always looked to be in sync mechanically. He was steady from drill to drill and appeared really comfortable going through his movements in and outside of the pocket,” Biggins wrote.

Corner Canyon QB Isaac Wilson pic.twitter.com/MN93XSiLjt — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) March 26, 2023

2024 Draper (UT) Corner Canyon QB Isaac Wilson pic.twitter.com/McBu58j9n1 — Max Torres (@mtorressports) March 26, 2023

Isaac Wilson ripping the ball through what has become a decent wind pic.twitter.com/UN23BrHJps — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) March 26, 2023

Elite 11 Regional

Los Angeles



My top 3..

Andrew Maushardt (Video)

Isaac Wilson (Pic)

Julian Sayin pic.twitter.com/lowfjbQXYq — Just Chilly (@JUSTCHILLY) March 26, 2023

Prior to the Elite 11 camp, Wilson also played in a OT7 7-on-7 west regional tournament.

Zach Wilson’s brother Isaac is the REAL DEAL 🗣️



The 4-STAR QB showed out all weekend at OT7 🔥 @Isaac_kawika pic.twitter.com/AKoV3VF8oi — Overtime (@overtime) March 20, 2023

Top performers from the OT7 West Regional this weekend, including On3 MVP Cam Coleman ⭐️



More from @samspiegs and @ChadSimmons_: https://t.co/TUTpwvc99C pic.twitter.com/Sv1FhVeksB — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) March 20, 2023

Where is Isaac Wilson ranked among the top 2024 quarterback recruits?

Wilson is rated a consensus four-star recruit by 247 Sports, Rivals, On3 and ESPN, and all four publications have him rated among the 2024 recruiting class’s top 300 recruits overall.

Three of the recruiting services also rank him among the top 15 quarterbacks available nationally in the class — ESPN ranks him highest at the No. 11 QB nationally, followed by Rivals at No. 13 and On3 at No. 15, while 247 Sports’ composite rankings have Wilson at No. 17.

Rivals also ranks Wilson the state of Utah’s top recruit in the 2024 class, while the other three publications rank him second behind Cyprus offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia.

Where does Isaac Wilson’s recruitment stand?

Biggins provided an update on Wilson’s recruitment, saying he has taken unofficial visits to both Utah, BYU, Arizona and Arizona State in the past two weeks, and reported that Wilson intends to commit to his college of choice this summer.

Wilson has scholarship offers from as many as 15 schools, according to 247 Sports. That includes local schools like BYU, Utah, Utah State and Weber State, as well as several Pac-12 schools (Oregon, Arizona, Arizona State, Washington State, Oregon State), the Big 12’s Oklahoma State and ACC programs Miami and Louisville.

