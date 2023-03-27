Utah’s Andy Ludwig ranked a top-3 offensive coordinator by Pro Football Focus

After being courted by Notre Dame in the offseason, but ultimately returning to Utah, Andy Ludwig is gearing up for another season as Utah’s offensive coordinator.

In his second stint at Utah — Ludwig was the team’s OC from 2005-2008 before returning in 2019 — he has helped revitalize Utah’s offense.

“I’m a Utah Man. I came back in 2019 to finish my career with coach Whitt,” Ludwig said. “There was some intrigue with that position but as all things were measured out, I made the decision, the commitment here, to the coach, to the administration, to the players and just fired up to get this spring ball and this march for a championship repeat repeat going.”

There was reason why Notre Dame wanted to hire Ludwig away from Utah.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked its top 10 offensive coordinators, and Ludwig made the list.

Ludwig checked in at No. 3 on PFF’s list, behind Garrett Riley of Clemson (at TCU in 2022) and Ryan Grubb of Washington.

New Wisconsin OC Phil Longo (at North Carolina last season) and LSU’s Mike Denbrock round out the top five.

In the last two seasons under Ludwig, Utah has had a top-15 offense, scoring 36.1 points per game in 2021 and 38.6 points per game in 2022. With Cameron Rising at quarterback, Utah has embraced the passing game more under Ludwig. Utah’s offense is also known for its tight-end-heavy sets and being able to successfully run the football.

“I’m going to finish my football career at Utah, yes,” Ludwig said.

