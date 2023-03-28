3 keys to UVU’s overtime loss in the NIT semifinals

Utah Valley’s most successful season in school history came to a bittersweet end in a hard-fought, back-and-forth 88-86 overtime loss to UAB in the NIT semifinals on Tuesday night at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Turning point: UVU had come back from a five-point deficit in overtime to tie the game with just over a minute to play, but Ty Brewer, as he had done all night, drilled a jumper with 45 seconds left in the extra session to put UAB up two.

On its ensuing possession, the Blazers forced UVU into a shot clock violation, and UAB sealed the game at the free-throw line.

Star effort: Brewer, the UAB senior forward, scored a season-high 30 points and added 12 rebounds to pace the Blazers. He shot a blistering 13 of 17 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

3 keys to the game

UAB started off the game strong, pushing ahead 11-2 in the contest’s opening minutes while UVU missed its first five shots and had four early turnovers. While the Wolverines were able to get back in the game, UVU only led briefly twice, once with 8:14 left in regulation and in the early moments of overtime. UAB simply was the more consistent team throughout the game.

In a game where so many things were close, it was the little edges that made the difference. UAB was simply more efficient at the 3-point line, hitting 7 of 16, while UVU made just 5 of 20.

Trey Woodbury, playing in his hometown Vegas, led the Wolverines with 16 points and 12 rebounds, though he missed all four of his 3-point attempts. Tim Fuller also came up with several big moments, adding 14 points and eight rebounds while shooting 50% from the field.

North Texas players and coaches celebrate after defeating Wisconsin in an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. John Locher, Associated Press

What’s next: UAB will face North Texas in the NIT championship game on Thursday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The game will tip at 7:40 p.m. MDT and be televised on ESPN2.

For Utah Valley, the season is over with the loss.

Despite trailing by 12 points at halftime, North Texas rallied to beat Wisconsin 56-54 in the first NIT semifinal of the night.

The Mean Green, who lead the country in scoring defense (allowing 55.7 points per game), held the Badgers scoreless over the final 9:07, and North Texas went on a 10-0 run to end the game.

The Mean Green held Wisconsin to 24% shooting in the second half, while Tylor Perry scored 16 points and hit a team-high three 3-pointers for North Texas.

Mark Madsen update: This is expected to be Mark Madsen’s final time coaching the Wolverines after four seasons as Utah Valley’s head coach. Multiple reports, led by the San Francisco Chronicle and CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, indicate he is expected to take over the vacant head coaching position at Pac-12 program California.

Madsen was in Vegas to coach the Wolverines on Tuesday night, after he was absent for team practice and press availability on Monday, with associated head coach Todd Phillips filling in.

There was a good reason for Madsen’s absence: He was with wife Hannah, as the couple is expecting the birth of their fourth child any time now.

“It’s not my timetable, the baby is going to come when the baby comes. We’re excited about that. That’s the most important thing,” Madsen said during a halftime interview on the ESPN2 broadcast.

