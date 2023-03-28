Report: Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wade, along with Dirk Nowitzki, Gregg Popovich, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker and Becky Hammon, will be part of the 2023 Hall of Fame class.

Over his 16-year NBA career, spending all but one season with the Miami Heat, Wade won three NBA championships, was a 13-time All-Star and eight-time All-NBA recipient, and was named to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team. He was the 2006 NBA Finals MVP, averaging 34.7 points per game in the 4-2 series win over the Dallas Mavericks and fellow Hall of Fame classmate Nowitzki.

Wade purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz in April of 2021.

“This goes way beyond the dream I had to just play basketball in the NBA,” Wade told ESPN at the time. “I’ve seen Shaq do it in Sacramento. I’ve seen Grant Hill do it in Atlanta. I’ve seen Jordan do it in Charlotte. If this partnership is going to be anything like my relationship is with (Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith), there are going to be a lot of things that I’ll want to be involved in.”

