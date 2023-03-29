Which NFL players will wear No. 0?

Three years after its arrival in college football, jersey No. 0 is returning to the NFL.

League owners voted this week to change NFL jersey policies to allow any player except offensive and defensive linemen to sport the No. 0 on their back and chest.

“The amended rule allows quarterbacks to choose from numbers 0-19; defensive backs 0-49; fullbacks, tight ends, halfbacks and wide receivers 0-49 and 80-89; linebackers 0-59 and 90-99. Offensive linemen remain relegated to 50-79, while defensive linemen can wear 50-79 and 90-99,” NFL.com reported.

So far, two teams, the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants, have confirmed that a player has claimed jersey No. 0.

Many others have asked fans to weigh in on who should wear it, including the Seattle Seahawks, who noted that the No. 0 is currently worn by Blitz the Seahawk, the team’s mascot.

Which player do you want to see steal @BlitzTheSeahawk's number? 👀 pic.twitter.com/L3988yMM1F — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 28, 2023

Some individual players, including New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon, have expressed interest in becoming “agent zero,” but it’s not yet clear if they’ll actually move forward with the potential change.

Nos. 0 and 00 were previously allowed on NFL jerseys before 1973, according to The Athletic. That’s when league officials standardized jersey numbering rules.

“Raiders center Jim Otto was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as No. 00,” The Athletic reported.

Here are the NFL players confirmed to be wearing No. 0 next season:

NFL players who wear 0

Jacksonville Jaguars: Calvin Ridley, WR.

Excited to be the first @Jaguars player to wear zero - shout out to @JagsEquip! #ReadyToWork pic.twitter.com/MfympKGWSl — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 28, 2023

New York Giants: Parris Campbell, WR.