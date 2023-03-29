Facebook Twitter
The latest in the Ryan Odom saga

There are strong indications that Odom may leave Utah State for a school closer to his North Carolina roots.

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Utah State head coach Ryan Odom questions a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against San Diego State on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Logan.

Eli Lucero, Associated Press

Earlier this week, it appeared Utah State Aggies head men’s basketball coach Ryan Odom would be departing to take the same position at USF.

Now, there are strong indications that Odom still may leave Utah State, but for a different head coaching job.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported Wednesday morning that VCU’s Mike Rhoades is on track to become the next head coach at Penn State, with Goodman adding that Odom would be “the frontrunner” to replace Rhoades at Virginia Commonwealth if that deal goes through.

Goodman noted that Odom “has been holding off South Florida a bit in case VCU opened.”

A few hours after Thamel’s and Goodman’s reporting about Odom, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reported that USF is expected to hire Kennesaw State’s Amir Abdur-Rahim to be its next head coach after he led a team that won one game in the 2019-20 season to the NCAA Tournament this season.

As a 14-seed, Kennesaw State was tied with 3-seed Xavier with 18 seconds remaining in their first-round game before losing by five.

While a move to USF would have sent Odom closer to his North Carolina roots than he is now in Utah, he has deep ties to the DMV area — Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

He was an assistant at American University in D.C. from 2000-2003, then at Virginia Tech from 2003-2010.

In 2016 after stops at two North Carolina schools, Odom was hired as the head coach at UMBC in Maryland, where he was until 2021 when he left for Utah State.

Odom is 44-25 in two seasons at Utah State, which included an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament this year.

