2023 Sterling Scholars semifinalists: Northeast Region

The 2019 Sterling Scholar finalists are introduced during the Deseret News/KSL Sterling Scholar Awards ceremony at the Conference Center’s Little Theatre in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Steve Griffin, Deseret News
Here are the 2023 Deseret News and KSL Sterling Scholar semifinalists from the Northeast Region.
Back row, left to right: Jane Lily Jenkins, Sam Anthony Wilcox, Harley Atwood. Front row, left to right: Jackalyn Gardner, Bronco Thacker, Kambree Mekhi Theener.
Left to right: Hailie Rowley, Amberlee Skewes, Kami Betts, Kyrsten Gallegos. Not pictured: Lexi Morlan.
Left to right: Allison Hurst, Lance Leonelli, Kahlea Burton, Rylee Dalton, Libby Whitham, Emmaline Anderson, HadiLee Iverson, Ashlyn Edwards, Savannah Ewer, Makayla Stettler, Breanne Eggett, Sabrina Winward, Kade Loertscher.
Back row, left to right: Landri LaJeunesse, Cameron Bess, Lucy Tripp, Brickman Walker, Sharon Gunn, AlixAnn Miller, Addison Turner, Ben Poll, Jenna Windley. Front row, left to right: Nadia Cadena, Spencer Pincock, Logan Penrod, Hannah Cantrell, Aspen Wheelwright.
Back row, left to right: Lucas Rice, Wyatt Morrill. Middle row, left to right: Morgan Wilde, Emma Miller, Genevieve Larsen. Front row, left to right: Braily Edgel, Kamille Taylor.
Back row, left to right: Oliver Diaz Moore, Zach Watkins, Karina Prounis, Dominik Jamrich, Julia Smith, Izzy Akers. Middle row, left to right: J.T. O’Reilly, Luke Esper, Kendall Cannon, Arantza Pedraza, Cody Rutkowski. Front row, left to right: Nicholas Johnstone, Case Schemmer, Pearson Ehrich, Elle Donovan, Jose Hernandez Bello.
Left to right: Hazer Hoffman, Mika Andersen, Jamie Mecham, Jeremy Brown, Max Parry.
Left to right: Sarah Geffen, Macartan Witt, Brynn Roberts.
Back row, left to right: Coy Prescott, Rocky Millburn, Adam Halliday, Spencer Weller. Middle row, left to right: Maddie Howick, Baylee Rydalch, Alayna Taylor, Emily Broadhead, Kiley Aston. Front row, left to right: Mia Butikofer, Kaylee Burton, Abby Pappas, McKelle Creer.
Left to right: Ethan Duckwitz, Jennette Turnbow.
Back row, left to right: EmmaLyn Day, Alec Rimmasch lll, Adam Semadeni, Olivia Hawkes, Gentry Yeaman. Front row, left to right: Briel Pettit, Victoria Barrus, Shelby Accuttoroop, Nataly Rosas Franco.
Geoff Liesik, Uintah School District
Back row, left to right: Ian Wilson, Thomas Grant Rasmussen, Kenia Christensen, Traven Miller, Brenon Mathews, Kaytlin Baird, Jaxon Thomas, Belen Embleton, Aimee Spunaugle. Front row, left to right: Eva Spunaugle, Amelia Anderton, Naomi Wells, Whitney Whiting, Kaleb Petersen, Abel Rios, Macy Winterton, Jillian Griffiths.
Back row, left to right: Albert Bala, Jarrett Sorensen, Cameron Bray, Ethan Scott, Jonah Stirling, Nohl Wilkerson. Front row, left to right: Lindsay Buhlman, Drew Russell, Madelyn Hinckley, Katelyn Lewis, Kaitlyn Simper, Jena Mahoney, Hannah Rigby, Scout Fisher.