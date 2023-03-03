Facebook Twitter
Friday, March 3, 2023 | 
Education Utah

2023 Sterling Scholars semifinalists: Northeast Region

By Deseret News
SHARE 2023 Sterling Scholars semifinalists: Northeast Region
merlin_78091.jpeg

The 2019 Sterling Scholar finalists are introduced during the Deseret News/KSL Sterling Scholar Awards ceremony at the Conference Center’s Little Theatre in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Here are the 2023 Deseret News and KSL Sterling Scholar semifinalists from the Northeast Region.

Altamont High School

Back; L to R: Jane Lily Jenkins, Visual Arts - Sam Anthony Wilcox, General Scholarship - Harley Atwood, Theater Arts - Front; L to R: Jackalyn Gardner, Business and Marketing - Bronco Thacker, Math - Kambree Mekhi Theener, Social Science

Back row, left to right: Jane Lily Jenkins, Sam Anthony Wilcox, Harley Atwood. Front row, left to right: Jackalyn Gardner, Bronco Thacker, Kambree Mekhi Theener.

Duchesne High School

(Left to Right) Hailie Rowley (Visual Arts), Amberlee Skewes (General), Kami Betts (Social Science), and Kyrsten Gallegos (Business and Marketing) Not Pictured: Lexi Morlan (Family and Consumer Science)

Left to right: Hailie Rowley, Amberlee Skewes, Kami Betts, Kyrsten Gallegos. Not pictured: Lexi Morlan.

Grantsville High School

Allison Hurst, Lance Leonelli, Kahlea Burton, Rylee Dalton, Libby Whitham, Emmaline Anderson, HadiLee Iverson, Ashlyn Edwards, Savannah Ewer, Makayla Stettler, Breanne Eggett, Sabrina Winward, Kade Loertscher

Left to right: Allison Hurst, Lance Leonelli, Kahlea Burton, Rylee Dalton, Libby Whitham, Emmaline Anderson, HadiLee Iverson, Ashlyn Edwards, Savannah Ewer, Makayla Stettler, Breanne Eggett, Sabrina Winward, Kade Loertscher.

Morgan High School

Back Row, left to right: Landri LaJeunesse, Cameron Bess, Lucy Tripp, Brickman Walker, Sharon Gunn, AlixAnn Miller, Addison Turner, Agricultural Science; Ben Poll, General; Jenna Windley, Speech/Theatre Arts/Forensics. Front Row, left to right: Nadia Cadena, Spencer Pincock, Logan Penrod, Hannah Cantrell, Aspen Wheelwright.

Back row, left to right: Landri LaJeunesse, Cameron Bess, Lucy Tripp, Brickman Walker, Sharon Gunn, AlixAnn Miller, Addison Turner, Ben Poll, Jenna Windley. Front row, left to right: Nadia Cadena, Spencer Pincock, Logan Penrod, Hannah Cantrell, Aspen Wheelwright.

North Summit High School

Back Row: Lucas Rice-Instrumental Music; Wyatt Morrill-General Middle Row: Morgan Wilde-Agriculture Sciences; Emma Miller - Speech/Theater/Forensic Arts; Genevieve Larsen - Science Front Row: Braily Edgel - Skilled and Technical Sciences; Kamille Taylor - English

Back row, left to right: Lucas Rice, Wyatt Morrill. Middle row, left to right: Morgan Wilde, Emma Miller, Genevieve Larsen. Front row, left to right: Braily Edgel, Kamille Taylor.

Park City High School

Top Row Left to Right: Oliver Diaz Moore, Zach Watkins, Karina Prounis, Dominik Jamrich, Julia Smith, Izzy Akers Middle Row Left to Right: J.T. O’Reilly, Luke Esper, Kendall Cannon, Arantza Pedraza, Cody Rutkowski Front Row Left to Right: Nicholas Johnstone, Case Schemmer, Pearson Ehrich, Elle Donovan, Jose Hernandez Bello

Back row, left to right: Oliver Diaz Moore, Zach Watkins, Karina Prounis, Dominik Jamrich, Julia Smith, Izzy Akers. Middle row, left to right: J.T. O’Reilly, Luke Esper, Kendall Cannon, Arantza Pedraza, Cody Rutkowski. Front row, left to right: Nicholas Johnstone, Case Schemmer, Pearson Ehrich, Elle Donovan, Jose Hernandez Bello.

Rich High School

Left to right: Hazer Hoffman Mika Andersen Jamie Mecham Jeremy Brown Max Parry

Left to right: Hazer Hoffman, Mika Andersen, Jamie Mecham, Jeremy Brown, Max Parry.

Silver Summit Academy

Left to right: Sarah Geffen (Visual Arts). Macartan Witt (Science). Brynn Roberts (English).

Left to right: Sarah Geffen, Macartan Witt, Brynn Roberts.

South Summit High School

Back to front: Coy Prescott, Social Science; Rocky Millburn, Mathematics, Adam Halliday, Computer Science; Spencer Weller, Skilled &amp; Technical Science; Maddie Howick, General; Baylee Rydalch, Business &amp; Marketing; Alayna Taylor, English; Emily Broadhead, Visual Arts; Kiley Aston, Science; Mia Butikofer, Dance; Kaylee Burton, Family &amp; Consumer Science; Abby Pappas, Instrumental Music; McKelle Creer, Agriculture Science

Back row, left to right: Coy Prescott, Rocky Millburn, Adam Halliday, Spencer Weller. Middle row, left to right: Maddie Howick, Baylee Rydalch, Alayna Taylor, Emily Broadhead, Kiley Aston. Front row, left to right: Mia Butikofer, Kaylee Burton, Abby Pappas, McKelle Creer.

Tabiona High School

Left to right: Ethan Duckwitz, English; Jennette Turnbow, General.

Left to right: Ethan Duckwitz, Jennette Turnbow.

Uintah High School

back row Lto R EmmaLyn Day, Alec Rimmasch lll, Adam Semadeni, Olivia Hawkes, Gentry Yeaman front row Lto R Briel Pettit, Victoria Barrus, Shelby Accuttoroop, Nataly Rosas Franco

Back row, left to right: EmmaLyn Day, Alec Rimmasch lll, Adam Semadeni, Olivia Hawkes, Gentry Yeaman. Front row, left to right: Briel Pettit, Victoria Barrus, Shelby Accuttoroop, Nataly Rosas Franco.

Geoff Liesik, Uintah School District

Union High School

Top row left to right: Ian Wilson, Thomas Grant Rasmussen, Kenia Christensen, Traven Miller, Brenon Mathews, Kaytlin Baird, Jaxon Thomas, Belen Embleton, Aimee Spunaugle. Bottom row left to right: Eva Spunaugle, Amelia Anderton, Naomi Wells, Whitney Whiting, Kaleb Petersen, Abel Rios, Macy Winterton, Jillian Griffiths.

Back row, left to right: Ian Wilson, Thomas Grant Rasmussen, Kenia Christensen, Traven Miller, Brenon Mathews, Kaytlin Baird, Jaxon Thomas, Belen Embleton, Aimee Spunaugle. Front row, left to right: Eva Spunaugle, Amelia Anderton, Naomi Wells, Whitney Whiting, Kaleb Petersen, Abel Rios, Macy Winterton, Jillian Griffiths.

Wasatch High School

Back row l-r: Albert Bala, Instrumental Music; Jarrett Sorensen, Computer Technology; Cameron Bray, Skilled and Technical Sciences Education; Ethan Scott, General Scholarship; Jonah Stirling, English; Nohl Wilkerson, Agricultural Science. Front row l-r: Lindsay Buhlman, Mathematics; Drew Russell, Dance; Madelyn Hinckley, Science; Katelyn Lewis, Business and Marketing; Kaitlyn Simper, World Languages; Jena Mahoney, Social Science; Hannah Rigby, Vocal Performance; Scout Fisher, Visual Arts.

Back row, left to right: Albert Bala, Jarrett Sorensen, Cameron Bray, Ethan Scott, Jonah Stirling, Nohl Wilkerson. Front row, left to right: Lindsay Buhlman, Drew Russell, Madelyn Hinckley, Katelyn Lewis, Kaitlyn Simper, Jena Mahoney, Hannah Rigby, Scout Fisher.

Next Up In Education
Utah Legislature finalizes record $29B budget. Here’s how it’s spending your money
‘Parents know best’: Rep. Burgess Owens wants to fund school choice at national level
2023 Sterling Scholars semifinalists: Southwest Region
2023 Sterling Scholars semifinalists: Southeast Region
2023 Sterling Scholars semifinalists: Wasatch Front Region
2023 Sterling Scholars semifinalists: Central Region