Donovan Mitchell no longer holds a record he set with the Utah Jazz

Nearly five years after setting it, Donovan Mitchell has lost one of his NBA records.

On Wednesday night, Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings made his 188th 3-pointer of his rookie season, surpassing the 187 that Mitchell made in his own rookie year.

Murray is now at the top of the list for 3-pointers made by an NBA rookie, forcing Mitchell into second place.

“Murray broke the record with with 6:44 to go in the third quarter to set the record, flashing an understated grin after the shot fell,” NBA.com reported.

His record-setting shot came almost five years after Mitchell’s own. Mitchell took the rookie 3-pointer crown from Damian Lillard on April 10, 2018, as the Deseret News reported at the time.

As with Mitchell’s shot, Murray’s big 3-pointer came during a team win. The Kings beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night to punch their ticket into the postseason.

“Sacramento clinched a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2006,” The Associated Press reported.

𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐘 𝐂𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐇𝐌𝐀𝐒



Go inside the Kings locker room as Coach Brown speaks with the team and awards the game ball. 👑 pic.twitter.com/Vg0vHqWuqz — X - Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 30, 2023

After the game, Kings coach Mike Brown celebrated both the team’s playoff berth and Murray’s individual achievement. He praised the 22-year-old forward for working hard all year.

“Breaking any type of records at the highest level in anything you do is absolutely amazing. And to see Keegan do that tonight, with the way he’s played all year and how hard he’s worked, was an amazing feat,” Brown said, according to The Associated Press.

Brown awarded Murray with the game ball after Wednesday’s win.

The Kings have six games left on their regular season schedule, meaning that the gap between Murray’s and Mitchell’s number of rookie 3-pointers made will likely widen before all is said and done.

