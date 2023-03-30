The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the names of 61 new Area Seventies from 28 countries after Thursday’s leadership session of general conference.

Church leaders voted to sustain, or support, the new Area Seventies during the session.

They also announced the names of 50 Area Seventies who will be released on or before Aug. 1, 2023.

The leadership session included the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and General Authority Seventies and was held at church headquarters in Salt Lake City ahead of the general sessions of conference scheduled on Saturday and Sunday.

What is an Area Seventy?

The church has 12 quorums of the Seventy. The first two quorums are made up of General Authority Seventies and the third through the Twelfth consist of Area Seventies.

Area Seventies live at home and maintain their nonreligious vocations while serving in one of the church’s geographic areas throughout the world. They are not considered general authorities, who have authority to serve anywhere in the world. Their authority is generally limited to the area where they serve.

Area Seventies serve on a church-service basis for a designated number of years, similar to a bishop or stake president. Under the direction of the area presidency or Presidency of the Seventy, Area Seventies are assigned to consult with and instruct stake presidents in their area.

The following new Area Seventies and bios are listed by quorum in a press release published Thursday by the church’s newsroom:

Third Quorum (Africa Central, Africa South and Africa West areas)

Johnny O. Baddoo, 48, Nairobi, Kenya; area planner, Africa Central Area; currently serving as stake Young Men counselor of the Nairobi Kenya West Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, branch presidency counselor, branch president, high councilor, stake presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Josephine; four children.

Victor O. Bassey, 54, Calabar, Nigeria; currently serving as president of the Nigeria Port Harcourt Mission; former bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president and stake president; wife: Nicoline; two children.

Ndalamba Ilunga, 49, Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo; coordinator, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion; currently serving as stake president of the Ruashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake; former bishop, stake president, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Mufuka Lyliane; five children.

Thabo Lebethoa, 47, Roodepoort, South Africa; area director, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion; currently serving as high councilor of the Roodepoort South Africa Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake president and mission president; wife: Andronica; four children.

Siyabonga Mkhize, 37, Pietermaritzburg, South Africa; attorney and partner, Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys; currently serving as a branch presidency counselor and as counselor of the South Africa Durban Mission; former bishopric counselor, branch president and stake presidency counselor; wife: Tumeka; three children.

Kenneth Pambu, 44, Freetown, Sierra Leone; manager, Self-Reliance Services; currently serving as stake president of the Freetown Sierra Leone Stake; former bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Susan; five children.

Kofi G. Sosu, 53, Kumasi, Ghana; assistant chief technical officer, Town and Country Planning; currently serving as president of the Kumasi Ghana Suame Stake; former bishop, district president, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Linda; seven children.

Chimaroke G. Udeichi, 53, Enugu, Nigeria; founder/CEO, MyVitalz Telehealth; currently serving as elders quorum president of the New Haven Ward; former bishopric counselor, district president, high councilor and stake president; wife: Stella Ebele; four children.

Fourth Quorum (Asia and Asia North areas)

Bun Huoch Eng, 41, Phnom Penh, Cambodia; chief executive officer, real estate; currently serving as stake president of the Phnom Penh Cambodia North Stake; former branch president, district presidency counselor, district president and mission presidency counselor; wife: Dany; five children.

Darwin W. Halvorson, 60, Yachiyo Machi, Japan; currently serving as president of the Japan Kobe Mission; former branch presidency counselor, district president, high councilor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Tomomi; six children.

Nithya Kumar Sunderraj, 45, Bangalore, India; owner, Valcom IT Services Private Ltd.; currently serving as president of the Bengaluru India Stake; former branch president and district president; wife: Stella Christina; three children.

Fifth Quorum (Brazil Area)

A. Kaulle Bezerra, 60, Fortaleza, Brazil; region director, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion; currently serving as counselor of the Brazil Fortaleza Mission; former bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president, high councilor, mission president, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Ana Rosa; three children.

Irineu E. Prado, 51, São Paulo, Brazil; currently serving as president of the Brazil Maceio Mission; former bishop, high councilor, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Daniela; three children.

Helton C. Vecchi, 57, Barueri, Brazil; managing director, doTerra Brazil; currently serving as Sunday School teacher of the Aldeia da Serra branch; former bishop, bishopric counselor, branch presidency counselor, branch president, high councilor and mission president; wife: Lilian; four children.

Sixth Quorum (Caribbean, Central America and Mexico areas)

Orlando A. Castaños, 48, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; administrative director, Orlando Industries; currently serving as Young Men ward adviser of the Herrera 1st Ward; former bishop, branch president, high councilor, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Dareidi; three children.

Tomás García, 53, Tezontepec de Aldama, Mexico; currently serving as president of the México Tijuana Mission; former bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Julia; two children.

Carlos J. Lantigua, 40, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Sales Manager, Cartonera Hued SAS; currently serving as president of the Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Las Americas Stake; former bishop, branch presidency counselor and high councilor; wife: Niurka Atavelis; one child.

Esau Lara, 43, Guadalupe, Mexico; construction manager; currently serving as a temple ordinance worker of the Monterrey México Temple; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake president; wife: Myriam Elizabeth; four children.

Adrian Mendez, 59, San Fernando, Mexico; regional director, Comisión Nacional de Áreas Naturales Protegidas; currently serving as elders quorum president of the Belenes Ward; former bishop, bishopric counselor, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Holly; two children.

Javier F. Monestel, 53, San Pablo, Costa Rica; area director, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion; former president of the Nicaragua Managua South Mission, bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president, high councilor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Zeidy; three children.

Arturo D. Palmieri, 58, Buenos Aires, Argentina; currently serving as president of the Argentina Salta Mission; former bishopric counselor, mission presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Gabriela; four children.

Hugo O. Panameño, 44, San Salvador, El Salvador; regional facilities manager, Central America Area; currently serving as president of the San Salvador El Salvador Stake; former bishop, high councilor, mission presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Claudia; three children.

Alejandro H. Treviño, 58, Monterrey, Mexico; owner, KADRI Servicios S.a de C.V.; currently serving as elders quorum president of the Contry Ward; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and mission president; wife: Elisa; five children.

Fernando Valdes, 39, Colonia Del Valle, Mexico; senior manager, Infonavit; currently serving as president of the México City Ermita Stake; former bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Nadia; four children.

Seventh Quorum (Europe, Europe East and Middle East/Africa North areas)

Adrian Bettridge, 51, Chorleywood, United Kingdom; managing partner, Baringa Partners; currently serving as a Sunday School teacher in the Watford Ward; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake president; wife: Jennifer L.; four children.

Samuel M. T. Koivisto, 54, Jyväskylä, Finland; currently serving as president of the Bulgaria/Central Eurasian Mission; former stake president; wife: Anna-Maria; three children.

Paul Picard, 45, Frankfurt, Germany; area security manager, Europe Central Area; currently serving as emergency preparedness specialist of the Frankfurt 2nd Ward; former bishop and high councilor; wife: Elodie; three children.

Martin Pilka, 57, Praha, Czechia; property developer, self-employed; currently serving as president of the Prague Czech Republic Stake; former branch president, district presidency counselor, district presidency counselor, district president and mission presidency counselor; wife: Alena; four children.

Miguel Ribeiro, 56, Algueirão–Mem Martins, Portugal; technical director, Pestana Tennis Academy; currently serving as an institute teacher of the Oeiras Stake; former bishop, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Zélia Lina Valente; four children.

Robert Schwartz, 45, Chelmsford, England; managing director UK, Tyrus Capital Alternatives LLP; currently serving as president of the Ipswich England Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor and high councilor; wife: Amy; four children.

Eighth Quorum (Pacific and Philippines areas)

G. Kenneth Lee, 50, Pasig City, Philippines; welfare program manager, Philippines Area; currently serving as Sunday School president of the Cainta 2nd Ward; former mission presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor and mission president; wife: Angie; three children.

Wayne E. Maurer, 65, Cedar Creek, Australia; recently released as president of the Philippines Missionary Training Center; former bishopric counselor, branch presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor and mission president; wife: Tracy; four children.

Jared V. Ormsby, 44, Christchurch, New Zealand; barrister, self-employed; currently serving as stake young single adult adviser of the Christchurch New Zealand Stake; former high councilor, mission presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Stephanie; three children.

Tomasito S. Zapanta, 48, Rizal, Philippines; funeral home owner, self-employed; currently serving as president of the Paco Roman Branch; former bishopric counselor, branch president, mission presidency counselor, stake president and mission president; wife: Marivic; five children.

Ninth Quorum (South America Northwest and South America South areas)

Isaías Alcala, 39, Oruro, Bolivia; general manager, self-employed; currently serving as president of the Oruro Bolivia Stake; former bishopric counselor and high councilor; wife: Pamela Anabel; three children.

Carlos G. Cantero, 39, Santa Fe, Argentina; family history area manager, FamilySearch; recently released as stake president of the Santa Fe Argentina North Stake; former bishop, branch president and high councilor; wife: Romina; five children.

Fernando R. García, 53, Lima, Peru; recently released as president of the Perú Cusco Mission; former bishop, high councilor, mission presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Carol G.; three children.

Henry Herrera, 52, Lima, Peru; director, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion; currently serving as assistant area auditor of the Arequipa Hunter Stake; former bishop, high councilor, stake presidency counselor, stake president and mission president; wife: Alicia; two children.

Z. Rudy Palhua, 53, La Molina, Peru; Welfare and Self-Reliance manager; currently serving as an area temple and family history adviser of the Peru Lima East Area; former bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president, high councilor, stake presidency counselor, stake president and mission president; wife: Betsy; two children.

Nefi M. Trujillo, 53, Quito, Ecuador; ICS technical support representative, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as counselor in the mission presidency of the Ecuador Quito Mission; former bishop, branch president, high councilor, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Sandra; three children.

Tenth Quorum (North America Central, North America Northeast and North America Southeast areas)

John D. Amos, 61, Oviedo, Florida, currently serving as president of the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission; former bishop, bishopric counselor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Michelle; three children.

C. Alan Gauldin, 63, Prairie Grove, Arkansas; general counsel, United Bilt Homes; recently released as stake president of the Springdale Arkansas Stake; former bishop, high councilor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Deri Lyn; five children.

Stephen J. Larson, 57, Meridian, Idaho; partner, Grow Rasmussen LLP; currently serving as ward Young Men adviser; former bishop, stake presidency counselor and mission president; wife: Becky; four children.

Robert Mendenhall, 63, Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada; currently serving as president of the Edmonton Alberta Temple; former bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president, high councilor and stake president; wife: Dixie; five children.

David J. Pickett, 56, Oakley, Idaho; owner/partner, Pickett Ranch; currently serving as Sunday School teacher of the Oakley 3rd Ward; former bishop, bishopric counselor, stake president and mission president; wife: Kristin; five children.

Christopher R. Price, 55, Missoula, Montana; orthopedic surgeon/partner, Missoula Bone & Joint; recently released as stake president of the Missoula Montana Stake; former bishopric counselor, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Shalayne; five children.

James N. Robinson, 48, Miramar, Florida; partner, White & Case LLP; currently serving as Sunday School teacher of the Palm Springs Ward; former bishop, bishopric counselor, bishopric counselor, and stake president; wife: LaTeshia; two children.

Gregory A. Scott, 56, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; lawyer, Brock & Scott; currently serving as president of the Winston-Salem North Carolina Stake; former bishop, bishopric, high councilor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Ginger; seven children.

Dominic R. Sénéchal, 48, Mascouche, Quebec, Canada; director of planning and forecasting, Hydro-Québec; currently serving as president of the Montréal Québec Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor and high councilor; wife: Marie-Lyne; five children.

Brent B. Ward, 54, Ann Arbor, Michigan; professor, University of Michigan; currently serving as president of the Ann Arbor Michigan Stake; former bishop, high councilor, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Jana Lynn; six children.

Eleventh Quorum (North America Southwest and North America West areas)

Israel Marin, 52, Vista, California; owner, Demolition/Deconstruction — EZ Services; currently serving as high councilor of the Vista California Stake; former bishop, branch presidency counselor, branch president, high councilor and mission president; wife: Linda; five children.

Kevin J. Parks, 46, Eagle River, Alaska; dentist, Alaska Dental Care; currently serving as stake president of the Eagle River Alaska Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor and high councilor; wife: Tiffany; four children.

Thomas A. Thomas, 65, Las Vegas, Nevada; managing partner, Thomas and Mack Company; currently serving as president of the Las Vegas Nevada Redrock Stake; former bishop, high councilor, mission presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Leslie; five children.

Twelfth Quorum (Utah Area)

Emerson B. Carnavale, 41, Washington, Utah; chief executive officer, Sunwarrior; currently serving as stake president of the Washington Utah Stake; former bishop; wife: Jennae; three children.

Hutch U. Fale, 43, Provo, Utah; attorney, Avery, Burdsal & Fale; currently serving as president of the Provo Utah Wasatch Stake (Tongan); former bishop and high councilor; wife: Gaylene; five children.

Aaron T. Hall, 52, Huntsville, Utah; director, Finding, Missionary Department; currently serving as stake presidency counselor of the Huntsville Utah Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and mission president; wife: Kim; four children.

Jed J Hancock, 45, Wellsville, Utah; president, Space Dynamics Laboratory; currently serving as president of the Wellsville Utah Stake; former bishop and high councilor; wife: Natalie; six children.

Lee G. McCann II, 57, Orem, Utah; cardiothoracic surgeon, Intermountain Health; recently released as stake president of the Orem Utah Hillcrest Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Mary; five children.

Thomas B. Morgan, 63, Sandy, Utah; executive vice president, Zions Bank; currently serving as an Area Seventy executive secretary; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake president; wife: Debra; five children.

Edward B. Rowe, 55, Pleasant Grove, Utah; CEO, the Stirling Foundation; currently serving as bishop of the North Field 2nd Ward; former bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake president and mission president; wife: Brooke; five children.

Michael B. Strong, 57, Centerville, Utah; chief medical information officer, University of Utah; currently serving as stake missionary preparation instructor of the Centerville Utah North Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, stake president and mission president; wife: Cristin; six children.

Area Seventies to be released on or before Aug. 1, 2023

The following Area Seventies now scheduled to be released this summer were listed by quorum in the press release published on the church’s newsroom:

Third Quorum of the Seventy (Africa Central, Africa South, and Africa West areas)

Richard K. Ahadjie.

Duane D. Bell.

Marcel Guei.

Glenn M. Holmes.

Okechukwu I. Imo.

Pungwe S. Kongolo.

Fourth Quorum of the Seventy (Asia and Asia North areas)

William H. K. Davis.

Fifth Quorum of the Seventy (Brazil Area)

Carlos A. Genaro.

Ricardo C. Leite.

Lincoln P. Martins.

Henrique S. Simplicio.

Sixth Quorum of the Seventy (Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico areas)

Hubermann Bien Aimé.

Daniel Córdova.

Kylar G. Dominguez.

Edgar Flores.

Silvio Flores.

Roberto Gonzalez.

Virgilio Gonzalez.

José Hernández.

Denis E. Pineda.

Seventh Quorum of the Seventy (Europe Central, Europe East, Europe North, and Middle East / Africa North areas)

John N. Craig.

Torben Engbjerg.

Mark A. Gilmour.

Oleksiy H. Hakalenko.

Eighth Quorum of the Seventy (Pacific and Philippines areas)

Aretemio C. Maligon.

Carl R. Maurer.

Tomas S. Merdegia Jr.

Allistair B. Odgers.

Ninth Quorum of the Seventy (South America Northwest and South America South areas)

Víctor R. Calderón.

Fernando P. Del Carpio.

Sergio A. Gómez.

Edgar A. Mantilla.

Tenth Quorum of the Seventy (North America Central, North America Northeast, and North America Southeast areas)

Michel J. Carter.

Richard J. DeVries.

Kenneth J. Firmage.

Spencer R. Griffin.

Matthew S. Harding.

David J. Harris.

Kevin J. Hathaway.

Michael D. Jones.

Victor P. Patrick.

Eleventh Quorum of the Seventy (North America Southwest and North America West areas)

R. Jeffrey Parker.

David L. Wright.

Twelfth Quorum of the Seventy (Utah Area)

Richard Neitzel Holzapfel.

Daniel S. Mehr II.

Glen D. Mella.

Jeffrey H. Singer.

Michael L. Staheli.

Jeffrey K. Wetzel

Michael S. Wilstead

