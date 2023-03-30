Jeremy Renner is attending the premiere of his new Disney+ show — his first public appearance since severe snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner will be attending the world premiere of his Disney+ show — which falls roughly three months after a severe snowplow accident landed him in the ICU with more than 30 broken bones.

It will mark his first press event since he sustained “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” after getting run over by a 14,000-pound PistenBully near his home in Reno, Nevada, on the morning of Jan. 1, per Variety.

What is ‘Rennervations’ on Disney+?

“Rennervations,” a four-part docuseries, features Renner and expert builders traveling around the world to repurpose decommissioned government vehicles for communities in need.

“I decided to reimagine, repurpose and renovate these vehicles,” Renner said in the Disney+ trailer, which came out earlier this month and has more than 1 million views, per Deseret News. “And I wanted to do it for communities and help kids in need all over the world.”

I love that my great friends turn out to be pretty exceptional humans across the board #rennervations @DisneyPlus https://t.co/ouTrDORa1r — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) March 29, 2023

All four episodes will hit Disney+ on April 12, and the show appears to have been filmed before Renner’s accident, CNN reported.

“This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery,” Renner previously said in a statement, according to CNN. “I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

How is Jeremy Renner doing?

Since his two-week stay in the hospital — where he celebrated his 52nd birthday — Renner has regularly kept his fans updated on his recovery.

Most recently, the “Hawkeye” actor shared a video that showed him walking on an anti-gravity treadmill, “Good Morning America” reported.

I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #minduful #intended #recovery pic.twitter.com/TuDFSMVJHY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) March 26, 2023

Last month, in an interview with Access Hollywood, Renner’s friend and “Hurt Locker” co-star Evangeline Lilly shared how shocked she was by Renner’s progress.

“I walked in his house and got chicken skin, ’cause I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?’” Lilly said, per USA Today. “I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It’s a miracle. It’s a straight-up miracle.

“He’s made of something really tough, that guy,” she continued. “You’ve always been able to see that in him, and he is recovering incredibly, and I’m so grateful.”