Hallmark movies aren’t just a December thing. Here are 15 equally predictable non-Christmas films

The Hallmark network is known for its Christmas movies — but not all of Hallmark’s best movies are holiday-themed. The non-seasonal movies provide the same comfort and predictability as the holiday classics — minus the artificial snow and ice-skating dates.

Here are 15 of the best non-Christmas Hallmark movies.

Jesse Metcalfe and Autumn Reeser in “A Country Wedding.” Copyright 2015 Crown Media United States, LLC/Photographer: Bettina Strauss

Bradley (Jesse Metcalfe), a popular country singer, is engaged to marry an actress, Catherine. Before the wedding, Bradley returns to his hometown to sell the home he grew up in. During his visit, he reconnects with his childhood sweetheart, Sarah (Autumn Reeser), and their flame reignites.

Where to watch: YouTube TV, Amazon Prime.

Will Kemp and Joy Lenz in “Royal Matchmaker.” Copyright 2018 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Gabriel Hennessey

Kate (Bethany Joy Lenz), a New York City matchmaker, is hired by a king to find a wife for his son, Prince Sebastian of Voldavia. It proves to be a difficult task, and only once Kate finds Sebastian the perfect wife does she realize she’s fallen for him.

Where to watch: YouTube TV, Amazon Prime.

Cindy Busby and Ryan Paevey in “Unleashing Mr. Darcy.” Copyright 2015 Crown Media United States, LLC/Photographer: Bettina Strauss

In this modern take on “Pride and Prejudice,” Elizabeth Scott (Cindy Busby) is in desperate need of life direction. She jumps at an opportunity to professionally show her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel in a dog show. Donovan Darcy (Ryan Paevey), the dog show judge, comes off as pompous and rude — complicating Elizabeth’s attraction to him.

Where to watch: YouTube TV, Amazon Prime.

Kristoffer Polaha and Meghan Markle in “Dater’s Handbook.” Copyright 2015 Crown Media United States, LLC/Photographer: Liane Hentscher

Cass (Meghan Markle) is professionally successful, but she struggles with her dating life because she always picks the wrong guys. At her sister’s request, Cass tries out “The Dater’s Handbook” — a book that helps women evaluate potential suitors.

Where to watch: Peacock, Philo, YouTube TV.

Erin Krakow and Ryan McPartlin in “Chance at Romance.” Copyright 2013 Crown Media United States, LLC/Photographer: Alexx Henry Studios, Jeremy Lee

Samantha (Erin Krakow) is frustrated by a series of unsuccessful blind dates. She meets a famous photographer (Ryan McPartlin) and attempts to begin an online relationship — but she is actually communicating with his son.

Where to watch: fuboTV.

Olivia (Keri Russell) is an educated, unmarried woman who is pregnant. Her father arranges for Olivia to wed a lonely farmer (Skeet Ulrich) who is willing to raise her child as his own. Olivia is sent to Colorado to marry Ray — the farmer — before they have even met.

Where to watch: YouTube TV, Amazon Prime.

Jill Wagner and Colin Egglesfield “Autumn Dreams.” Copyright 2015 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Bettina Strauss

Over a decade after two teenage sweethearts have their spontaneous marriage annulled, they discover that a mistake in the paperwork means they are still husband and wife. When Annie (Jill Wagner) and Ben (Colin Egglesfield) reunite to finalize their divorce, they begin reminiscing on old times.

Where to watch: YouTube TV, Amazon Prime, Roku.

Minka Kelly and Chad Michael Murray in “The Beach House.” Copyright 2018 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David M. Russell

Years after leaving her difficult past behind, Cara (Minka Kelly) returns to her Southern hometown to help her mother (Andie MacDowell) repair the family beach house. While in town, Cara reconnects with her ex-boyfriend (Chad Michael Murray).

Where to watch: Peacock, Amazon Prime, YouTube TV, Hulu.

Lacey Chabert and Ryan Merriman in “Elevator Girl.” Justin Lubin/2009 Crown Media.

In this modern take on “Cinderella,” successful Boston lawyer Jonathan (Ryan Merriman) only dates women recommended by his colleague. After getting trapped in an elevator with a charming waitress (Lacey Chabert), he finds himself falling for her — and they might be able to teach other something.

Where to watch: YouTube TV, Amazon Prime, Roku.

Julia Stiles and David Walton in “The Makeover.”

Education consultant Hannah (Julia Stiles) attempts to transform Elliot (David Walton), a personable blue-collar beer vendor, into a viable candidate for U.S. Congress. Hannah realizes she has a lot to learn from Elliot.

Where to watch: YouTube TV, Amazon Prime.

Alexis Bledel and Zachary Levi in “Remember Sunday.”

A lonely waitress (Alexis Bledel) meets a quirky jewelry store clerk (Zachary Levi) and believes she has finally met the perfect guy. As Molly gets to know Gus, she begins to think he is hiding something. She discovers he has short-term memory loss, so each day offers a new adventure.

Where to watch: YouTube TV, Amazon Prime.

Betty White and Jennifer Love-Hewitt in “The Lost Valentine.”

Susan (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is a reporter who searches for the truth behind the disappearance of a woman’s (Betty White) husband — he never returned from duty in World War II.

Where to watch: YouTube TV, Amazon Prime.

Torrance Coombs and Fiona Gubelmann “Royally Ever After.” Copyright 2018 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Steffan Hill

A New Jersey school teacher (Fiona Gubelmann) discovers her boyfriend of two years, Danny (Torrance Coombs), isn’t a writer from England, but a prince from the small country of St. Ives — and he is first in line for the throne.

Where to watch: YouTube TV, Amazon Prime, Apple TV.

Brennan Elliott and Lacey Chabert in “All of My Heart.” Copyright 2014 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Bettina Strauss

A young caterer (Lacey Chabert) inherits half of a country house. A Wall Street trader inherits the other half. As they work on remodeling the home together, they discover why opposites attract.

Where to watch: YouTube TV, Amazon Prime, Roku.

John Reardon and Emily Kinney in “Love on the Sidelines.” Copyright 2015 Crown Media United States, LLC/Photographer: Sven Boecker

Aspiring fashion designer Laurel (Emily Kinney) gets a job as a personal assistant to a famous quarterback (John Reardon), who is recovering from a severe injury. Due to a lack of knowledge about football, it takes Laurel a while to settle into her new position.

Where to watch: YouTube TV, Amazon Prime, Roku.

