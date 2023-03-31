3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 122-113 loss to the Boston Celtics

BOSTON — The Utah Jazz lost 122-113 to the Boston Celtics on Friday night at TD Garden.
Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:
- The Celtics dominated in the free throw department, and the teams’ final total was only as close as it was because the Jazz closed the gap a little in the final moments trying to narrow the Celtics’ lead even when it was clear Boston was going to win. The Celtics went 21-of-22 from the charity stripe on the night while the Jazz had just 14 attempts and made 13.
- Jayson Tatum had an incredibly efficient 39 points, going 12 of 17 overall and 5 of 8 from 3-point range, while grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out three assists.
- The Jazz committed 18 turnovers that led to 19 points for the Celtics.
