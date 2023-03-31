Facebook Twitter
Friday, March 31, 2023 | 
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 122-113 loss to the Boston Celtics

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
3 keys to the Utah Jazz's 122-113 loss to the Boston Celtics
Utah Jazz’s Simone Fontecchio (16) drives against Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON — The Utah Jazz lost 122-113 to the Boston Celtics on Friday night at TD Garden.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:

  • The Celtics dominated in the free throw department, and the teams’ final total was only as close as it was because the Jazz closed the gap a little in the final moments trying to narrow the Celtics’ lead even when it was clear Boston was going to win. The Celtics went 21-of-22 from the charity stripe on the night while the Jazz had just 14 attempts and made 13.
  • Jayson Tatum had an incredibly efficient 39 points, going 12 of 17 overall and 5 of 8 from 3-point range, while grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out three assists.
  • The Jazz committed 18 turnovers that led to 19 points for the Celtics. 

