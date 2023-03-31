What will happen during general conference this weekend?

The last two times members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participated in a global general conference, President Russell M. Nelson made landmark announcements about new temples.

This weekend, tens of thousands will gather at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City and millions around the world will watch and listen as President Nelson and other leaders provide spiritual messages and make announcements during the church’s 193rd Annual General Conference.

Attendance again will be limited to 15,000 seats per session, though the Conference Center’s capacity is 20,000, because of parking and accessibility concerns related to the historic renovation of the Salt Lake Temple and other construction on and around Temple Square.

Visitors look over the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 30, 2023, prior to the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints this weekend. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The conference will include five general sessions. Three will be held Saturday — at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. MDT. The final two will be Sunday — at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The October conference centered on Jesus Christ. President Nelson taught that a covenantal relationship with Christ offers a special kind of rest, relief and peace from heartache and turmoil in a “sin-saturated, self-centered and often exhausting world.”

A similar theme could emerge this weekend. Sunday is Palm Sunday, the celebration of Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem, where people laid palm fronds on the ground in front of him as he was carried by a donkey. Easter, the celebration of Christ’s resurrection, follows next week.

A year ago, President Nelson announced 17 new temples, making it an even 100 new temples he had announced as the church’s 17th prophet.

In October, he announced 18 more, giving the church an even 300 temples in operation, under construction or announced.

The Conference Center is shown through a glass window in the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 30, 2023, prior to the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints this weekend. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“Let us never lose sight of what the Lord is doing for us,” President Nelson said. “He is making his temples more accessible. He is accelerating the pace at which we are building temples. He is increasing our ability to help gather Israel.”

The October conference also saw:



President Nelson decry abuse: “Any kind of abuse of women, children or anyone is an abomination to the Lord,” he said.

The release of a new, revised version of the “For the Strength of Youth” manual.

The first general conference address by a Black woman, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, the new second counselor in the Primary general presidency.

President Nelson has announced new temples at all 10 of the church’s semiannual general conferences during his administration.

This new era of temple building is historic in size — some of the temples are smaller, with rooms flexible enough to function in multiple ways — and scope. He has announced more than one-third of all the temples in the church’s history.

Latter-day Saints revere President Nelson as a prophet. They also sustain his counselors in the First Presidency and the members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as prophets, seers and revelators. General conferences are considered important touchstones for spiritual rejuvenation, finding peace and receiving personal revelation.



