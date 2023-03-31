Utah congressional delegation weighs in on Trump indictment

After news broke on Thursday that former President Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury in New York, several members of the all-Republican Utah congressional delegation reacted to the news.

This is the first time in American history that a former president has faced criminal charges. The formal list of charges is expected to be released on Tuesday, according to The New York Times, but they relate to an allegation that Trump paid hush money to an adult film star in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

Sen. Mike Lee released a tweet that said, “This is not a good day for America,” adding to a quote from attorney Alan Dershowitz that read: “They’ve made a foolish, foolish decision which will cause the case to be thrown out, I think, on statute of limitations grounds.”

A spokesperson for Sen. Mitt Romney said he’s “holding on commenting until the charges have been released and he has had a chance to read through them and review them.”

Many Republicans are criticizing the decision to charge the former president, calling the decision political. The three congressmen who provided comment all fell into that category.

Rep. Burgess Owens, who represents Utah’s 4th District, said the indictment “reeks of political vengeance” and that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has “weaponized our justice system to target opponents.”

“Americans deserve answers on this blatant abuse of justice,” he said.

Rep. Chris Stewart, who represents Utah’s 2nd District, called the indictment “the political weaponization of our legal system.”

Stewart sits on the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, which has been investigating allegations of abuse of power in other areas of government.

Last week, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the committee chairman, sent a letter requesting Bragg to testify in front of Congress.

“Your decision to pursue such a politically motivated prosecution ... requires congressional scrutiny about how public safety funds appropriated by Congress are implemented by local law-enforcement agencies,” the letter said.

Stewart could have a chance to question Bragg if he shows up, but he has rebuffed the congressional request so far.

While Rep. Blake Moore, who represents Utah’s 1st District, said the charges were politically motivated, he also expressed concern about the nature of Trump’s alleged actions.

Moore told the Deseret News via a spokesperson that the indictment is a “perfect example of politicization of our state and federal justice departments.”

“It is obvious to many across the political spectrum that the Manhattan DA office’s motives are political and will influence the 2024 elections,” he said.

Moore said he is “disappointed that my kids will learn of such indiscretion at the highest levels of elected leadership. I was a young teenager when I learned of President Clinton’s immoral actions, and it caused me to lose some respect for the office.”

Trump has denied allegations that he had an affair with Stormy Daniels, or that he approved payments to her.

“I believe the most productive way for the GOP to hold our elected leaders to a higher standard is to embrace the talented bench of presidential candidates in the 2024 Republican primary,” he said. “Elections are about the future.”

3rd District Rep. John Curtis did not respond immediately to a request for comment.