Your guide to getting $30 off your Wendy’s order

Do you want $30 off of your Wendy’s order? Here’s how you can score that deal, which is only available on March 30 and March 31.

If your order on DoorDash totals at least $12 and includes a Biggie Bag, you can use the code “BIGGIE.” According to Mashed, this deal expires at 5 p.m. MDT on Friday, so if you are going to claim the deal, you have to do it before then.

The hamburger fast food chain said in a press release, “To properly tip-off the biggie-st weekend in basketball, Wendy’s and DoorDash are calling ‘Biggie’ Power Hours from 6:00 – 7:00 PM EDT (3:00 – 4:00 PM PDT/5:00 - 6:00 PM CDT) on both Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31.”

So customers in Utah will have between the hours of 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. MDT to order their Wendy’s.

While $30 may seem like a lot to spend on a Wendy’s order, you can get together with a group of your friends and order together. This offer is only available once per customer and the $30 offer can go toward the delivery fee and the service fee as well.

How to get $30 off Wendy’s order

Getting $30 off your Wendy’s order is simple.



Start filling your DoorDash cart with the items you would like to purchase and include a Biggie Bag.

Make sure you are ordering at the right time for your time zone window.

Enter the code “BIGGIE.”

Check out, tip your driver and enjoy your dinner.

What is in a Wendy’s Biggie Bag?

The Biggie Bag is a Wendy’s meal deal for $5. According to the Wendy’s website, “Now you can choose between a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or Double Stack to go with your 4 PC. nugg, small fries, and small drink.”

