Your guide to getting $30 off your Wendy’s order

Do you want $30 off of your Wendy’s order? Here’s how you can score that deal, which is only available on March 30 and March 31.
If your order on DoorDash totals at least $12 and includes a Biggie Bag, you can use the code “BIGGIE.” According to Mashed, this deal expires at 5 p.m. MDT on Friday, so if you are going to claim the deal, you have to do it before then.
The hamburger fast food chain said in a press release, “To properly tip-off the biggie-st weekend in basketball, Wendy’s and DoorDash are calling ‘Biggie’ Power Hours from 6:00 – 7:00 PM EDT (3:00 – 4:00 PM PDT/5:00 - 6:00 PM CDT) on both Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31.”
So customers in Utah will have between the hours of 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. MDT to order their Wendy’s.
While $30 may seem like a lot to spend on a Wendy’s order, you can get together with a group of your friends and order together. This offer is only available once per customer and the $30 offer can go toward the delivery fee and the service fee as well.
How to get $30 off Wendy’s order
Getting $30 off your Wendy’s order is simple.
- Start filling your DoorDash cart with the items you would like to purchase and include a Biggie Bag.
- Make sure you are ordering at the right time for your time zone window.
- Enter the code “BIGGIE.”
- Check out, tip your driver and enjoy your dinner.
What is in a Wendy’s Biggie Bag?
The Biggie Bag is a Wendy’s meal deal for $5. According to the Wendy’s website, “Now you can choose between a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or Double Stack to go with your 4 PC. nugg, small fries, and small drink.”