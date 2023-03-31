How to watch the BYU football spring scrimmage and alumni game

BYU football fans who want to get a glimpse of the team — and a blast of the past — will have that chance Friday when the Cougars hold their spring scrimmage and alumni game at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Weather permitting, of course.

For those who can’t make it in person — admission is free to both the scrimmage and alumni game — BYUtv is providing an option for fans to tune in remotely.

How to watch BYU football’s spring scrimmage, alumni game

3 p.m. MDT — Spring scrimmage, on BYUtv.

5 p.m. — Alumni game, on BYUtv.

Former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who’s won two Super Bowl rings during his NFL career, will be joining the BYUtv crew during the broadcasts of the spring scrimmage and alumni game.

Who is playing in BYU’s alumni game?

BYU released the rosters for both alumni squads earlier this month.

2023 BYU football alumni game rosters TEAM ROYAL - Player Pos. Years at BYU TEAM NAVY - Player Pos. Years at BYU Ty Detmer QB 1987-92 John Beck QB 2003-06 Max Hall QB 2006-09 Brandon Doman QB 1998-2001 Matt Berry QB 1999, 2002-05 Curtis Brown RB 2002-06 Brian McDonald RB 2000-01 Harvey Unga RB 2006-09 Fui Vakapuna RB 2002-03, 06-08 Manase Tonga RB 2005-09 Andrew George TE 2005-09 JJ Di Luigi RB 2007-11 Daniel Coats TE 2002-06 Algie Brown RB 2010, 13-16 Carlos Nuno TE 1997-99 Matt Hadley RB/LB 2012, 15-18 Tevita Ofahengaue TE 1997-2000 Fahu Tahi RB 1999, 2002-05 Margin Hooks WR 1996-2000 Jonny Harline TE 2004-06 Kaipo McGuire WR 1992-96 Devin Mahina TE 2010-14 K.O. Kealaluhi WR 1995-96 Dennis Pitta TE 2004, 07-09 James Dye WR 1995-96 Austin Collie WR 2004, 07-08 Trey Dye WR 2014-17 Zac Collie WR 2000, 03-06 Neil Pau'u WR 2017-21 Cody Hoffman WR 2009-13 Justin Anderson WR 2000-02 Mitch Mathews WR 2009, 12-15 Reno Mahe WR 1998-99, 2001-02 Jray Galea'i DB 2009-11 Colby Pearson WR 2013-16 Corby Eason DB 2009-11 Aleva Hifo WR 2016-19 Andrew Rich DB 2008-10 Mitchell Juergens WR 2010, 13-16 Brandon Bradley DB 2006-10 Garrett Juergens WR/DB 2013-16 Brian Logan DB 2009-10 Micah Hannemann DB 2012, 15-17 Ben Criddle DB 2005-07 Derwin Gray DB 1989-92 Gavin Fowler DB 2011, 14-18 Jernaro Gilford DB 1999-2003 Bryan Kehl LB 2002, 05-07 Aaron Francisco DB 2001-04 David Nixon LB 2003, 06-08 Travis Uale DB 2008-11 Brady Poppinga LB 2001-04 Keenan Ellis DB 2017-21 Kelly Poppinga LB 2005-07 Kavika Fonua LB/RB 2014, 16-20 Cameron Jensen LB 2003-06 Uani Unga LB 2011-13 Brandon Ogletree LB 2008-12 Alani Fua LB 2010-14 Uona Kaveringa LB 2010-12 Isaiah Kaufusi LB 2016-20 Matt Payne P/K 2000-04 Bronson Kaufusi DL 2012-15 Ryan Denney DL 1997-2001

When are other Big 12 teams hosting their spring games?

The Cougars will play their first season in the Big 12 Conference in 2023. BYU will be the first conference school to host its spring game or scrimmage.

Here’s when other Big 12 teams are scheduled to play their spring games:

