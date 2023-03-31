How to watch the BYU football spring scrimmage and alumni game

BYU football fans who want to get a glimpse of the team — and a blast of the past — will have that chance Friday when the Cougars hold their spring scrimmage and alumni game at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Weather permitting, of course.
For those who can’t make it in person — admission is free to both the scrimmage and alumni game — BYUtv is providing an option for fans to tune in remotely.
How to watch BYU football’s spring scrimmage, alumni game
Friday on the air
Former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who’s won two Super Bowl rings during his NFL career, will be joining the BYUtv crew during the broadcasts of the spring scrimmage and alumni game.
@KVN_03 joins today’s coverage of the Spring Scrimmage and Alumni Game on @byutv! We start at 3 MT. I wrote this story recently for @Deseret about his fascinating journey. #BYUFOOTBALL @YsGuysLive @BYUSportsNation https://t.co/KMfjPK3uSC— Dave McCann (@DaveMcCannTV) March 31, 2023
Who is playing in BYU’s alumni game?
BYU released the rosters for both alumni squads earlier this month.
|TEAM ROYAL - Player
|Pos.
|Years at BYU
|TEAM NAVY - Player
|Pos.
|Years at BYU
|Ty Detmer
|QB
|1987-92
|John Beck
|QB
|2003-06
|Max Hall
|QB
|2006-09
|Brandon Doman
|QB
|1998-2001
|Matt Berry
|QB
|1999, 2002-05
|Curtis Brown
|RB
|2002-06
|Brian McDonald
|RB
|2000-01
|Harvey Unga
|RB
|2006-09
|Fui Vakapuna
|RB
|2002-03, 06-08
|Manase Tonga
|RB
|2005-09
|Andrew George
|TE
|2005-09
|JJ Di Luigi
|RB
|2007-11
|Daniel Coats
|TE
|2002-06
|Algie Brown
|RB
|2010, 13-16
|Carlos Nuno
|TE
|1997-99
|Matt Hadley
|RB/LB
|2012, 15-18
|Tevita Ofahengaue
|TE
|1997-2000
|Fahu Tahi
|RB
|1999, 2002-05
|Margin Hooks
|WR
|1996-2000
|Jonny Harline
|TE
|2004-06
|Kaipo McGuire
|WR
|1992-96
|Devin Mahina
|TE
|2010-14
|K.O. Kealaluhi
|WR
|1995-96
|Dennis Pitta
|TE
|2004, 07-09
|James Dye
|WR
|1995-96
|Austin Collie
|WR
|2004, 07-08
|Trey Dye
|WR
|2014-17
|Zac Collie
|WR
|2000, 03-06
|Neil Pau'u
|WR
|2017-21
|Cody Hoffman
|WR
|2009-13
|Justin Anderson
|WR
|2000-02
|Mitch Mathews
|WR
|2009, 12-15
|Reno Mahe
|WR
|1998-99, 2001-02
|Jray Galea'i
|DB
|2009-11
|Colby Pearson
|WR
|2013-16
|Corby Eason
|DB
|2009-11
|Aleva Hifo
|WR
|2016-19
|Andrew Rich
|DB
|2008-10
|Mitchell Juergens
|WR
|2010, 13-16
|Brandon Bradley
|DB
|2006-10
|Garrett Juergens
|WR/DB
|2013-16
|Brian Logan
|DB
|2009-10
|Micah Hannemann
|DB
|2012, 15-17
|Ben Criddle
|DB
|2005-07
|Derwin Gray
|DB
|1989-92
|Gavin Fowler
|DB
|2011, 14-18
|Jernaro Gilford
|DB
|1999-2003
|Bryan Kehl
|LB
|2002, 05-07
|Aaron Francisco
|DB
|2001-04
|David Nixon
|LB
|2003, 06-08
|Travis Uale
|DB
|2008-11
|Brady Poppinga
|LB
|2001-04
|Keenan Ellis
|DB
|2017-21
|Kelly Poppinga
|LB
|2005-07
|Kavika Fonua
|LB/RB
|2014, 16-20
|Cameron Jensen
|LB
|2003-06
|Uani Unga
|LB
|2011-13
|Brandon Ogletree
|LB
|2008-12
|Alani Fua
|LB
|2010-14
|Uona Kaveringa
|LB
|2010-12
|Isaiah Kaufusi
|LB
|2016-20
|Matt Payne
|P/K
|2000-04
|Bronson Kaufusi
|DL
|2012-15
|Ryan Denney
|DL
|1997-2001
When are other Big 12 teams hosting their spring games?
The Cougars will play their first season in the Big 12 Conference in 2023. BYU will be the first conference school to host its spring game or scrimmage.
Here’s when other Big 12 teams are scheduled to play their spring games:
- Baylor: April 22 (on ESPN+).
- Cincinnati: April 15.
- Houston: April 7.
- Iowa State: April 22.
- Kansas: April 7.
- Kansas State: April 15.
- Oklahoma: April 22.
- Oklahoma State: none, due to construction at Boone Pickens Stadium.
- TCU: April 14.
- Texas: April 15 (on Longhorn Network).
- Texas Tech: April 22 (on ESPN+).
- UCF: April 14.
- West Virginia: April 22.