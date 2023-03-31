Shaq just endorsed Cal’s hire of Mark Madsen. Here’s what he said

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and new Cal Bears men’s basketball coach Mark “Mad Dog” Madsen were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000-2003 when Madsen first entered the NBA, and in the 20 years since, they’ve both spoken very highly of each other.

On Friday, the Cal Basketball official Twitter account posted a both funny and serious video of O’Neal endorsing Madsen as the new head coach of the program, a job Madsen officially took on Wednesday.

“Mark Cornelius Madsen,” O’Neal opened with. “That’s right, your middle name is Cornelius (it is actually Ellsworth).

“First of all, want to say congratulations on being named the new head coach. Always knew you had it in ya, even though you weren’t that good of a player. All you used to do is just foul and beat me up in practice, but that’s neither here nor there.”

Then Shaq got more serious.

“What I do know is that you’re a great man. You’re an honorable man, and parents should be honored to have their kids play under you.

“I want to say congratulations to you, congratulations to your family and even though you’re a head coach Mark Madsen, you’re still my rookie. Love you, Mark. Excuse me, Mad Dog.”

The last second of the video is of O’Neal barking like a dog.

O’Neal isn’t the only notable person from the basketball world to comment on Cal’s hiring of Madsen.

Programs will often reach out to notable people for comment on head coach hires, and Cal tweeted statements from NBA legend Steve Nash, former Lakers teammate Luke Walton and NBA veteran Jason Collins, who was Madsen’s college teammate at Stanford.

“Mark Madsen is an incredible human being,” Nash’s statement began. “He has a tremendous amount of passion for the game and his players along with remarkable character. I’d be ecstatic to have a son play for him and work with him daily.”

Walton’s statement reads, “Mark is one of the hardest working, most knowledgeable coaches I have ever had the pleasure of working with.

“His attention to details, his passion for the game and his ability to teach have led him to have great success as a coach. On top of that he’s a great man, great friend, and parents will be lucky to have him help lead their kids.”

And Collins’ statement read, “Mark Madsen is one of the best human beings I’ve ever met. I was lucky to be teammates with him in college where he consistently demonstrated leadership, hustle and true friendship each and every day.

“His drive and positive energy inspired all of us to improve and work harder to achieve our goals. I’m so proud to see the coach he has become and how his players can look to him as an excellent role model for future success in all parts of their lives.”

In addition, two notable former Cal players expressed their thoughts on the hire on Twitter. Dennis Gates, who played for the Bears from 1998-2002 and is now the head coach at Missouri, wrote, “Congrats to @Madsen_mark as he enters into this next chapter @UCBerkeley!

“Yes he is a @Stanford grad! So what! He is a great leader, person & coach. If you want @CalMBBall to WIN show him & the players unwavering support! I do! Best of luck! I can’t wait to hear him say Go Bears!”

Shareef Abdur-Rahim, who played for the Bears from 1995-1996, played in the NBA for 12 years and is now president of the NBA G League, quoted Gates’ tweet and wrote, “Couldn’t say it better! Go Bears!”