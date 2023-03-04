Facebook Twitter
Saturday, March 4, 2023 | 
High School Boys Basketball Sports High School Sports

High school boys basketball: Corner Canyon caps dream season with another big win, coveted 6A state championship

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
SHARE High school boys basketball: Corner Canyon caps dream season with another big win, coveted 6A state championship
Corner Canyon celebrates after winning the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Corner Canyon celebrates after winning the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Box score

After Corner Canyon’s dominance of Region 4 with all double-digit wins during the regular season, many speculated no team realistically stood a chance in the 6A state tournament either. They were right.

Corner Canyon’s Big 3 of Max Toombs, Brody Kozlowski and Jaxson Roberts were phenomenal throughout the state tournament at Weber State, and they put on one last show together in Saturday’s 6A state championship accounting for 92% of the Chargers’ points in the statement 66-51 victory over American Fork.

During the state tournament, they accounted for a staggering 80% of Corner Canyon’s points.

“We have three best players in the state, hands down. They’ve played for two state championships and nobody else in that caliber can say that,” said Corner Canyon coach Dan Lunt.

merlin_2967851.jpg

Corner Canyon’s Kallen Lewis (13) attempts to dribble past American Fork’s Holden Hucks (5) during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
1 of 39
merlin_2967853.jpg

Corner Canyon’s Jaxson Roberts (3) lays the ball up during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
2 of 39
merlin_2967845.jpg

Corner Canyon head coach Dan Lunt calls a play during a timeout during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
3 of 39
merlin_2967847.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
4 of 39
merlin_2967855.jpg

American Fork’s J.R Turley (22), Ashton Wallace (20) and Tiger Cuff (1) huddle during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
5 of 39
merlin_2967921.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
6 of 39
merlin_2967919.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
7 of 39
merlin_2967917.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
8 of 39
merlin_2967915.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
9 of 39
merlin_2967911.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
10 of 39
merlin_2967913.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
11 of 39
merlin_2967909.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
12 of 39
merlin_2967907.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
13 of 39
merlin_2967905.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
14 of 39
merlin_2967903.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
15 of 39
merlin_2967901.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
16 of 39
merlin_2967899.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
17 of 39
merlin_2967897.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
18 of 39
merlin_2967895.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
19 of 39
merlin_2967891.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
20 of 39
merlin_2967893.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
21 of 39
merlin_2967887.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
22 of 39
merlin_2967889.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
23 of 39
merlin_2967885.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
24 of 39
merlin_2967883.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
25 of 39
merlin_2967879.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
26 of 39
merlin_2967881.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
27 of 39
merlin_2967875.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
28 of 39
merlin_2967877.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
29 of 39
merlin_2967873.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
30 of 39
merlin_2967869.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
31 of 39
merlin_2967871.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
32 of 39
merlin_2967867.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
33 of 39
merlin_2967865.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
34 of 39
merlin_2967861.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
35 of 39
merlin_2967863.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
36 of 39
merlin_2967859.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
37 of 39
merlin_2967857.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
38 of 39
Corner Canyon celebrates after winning the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Corner Canyon celebrates after winning the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
39 of 39
merlin_2967851.jpg
merlin_2967853.jpg
merlin_2967845.jpg
merlin_2967847.jpg
merlin_2967855.jpg
merlin_2967921.jpg
merlin_2967919.jpg
merlin_2967917.jpg
merlin_2967915.jpg
merlin_2967911.jpg
merlin_2967913.jpg
merlin_2967909.jpg
merlin_2967907.jpg
merlin_2967905.jpg
merlin_2967903.jpg
merlin_2967901.jpg
merlin_2967899.jpg
merlin_2967897.jpg
merlin_2967895.jpg
merlin_2967891.jpg
merlin_2967893.jpg
merlin_2967887.jpg
merlin_2967889.jpg
merlin_2967885.jpg
merlin_2967883.jpg
merlin_2967879.jpg
merlin_2967881.jpg
merlin_2967875.jpg
merlin_2967877.jpg
merlin_2967873.jpg
merlin_2967869.jpg
merlin_2967871.jpg
merlin_2967867.jpg
merlin_2967865.jpg
merlin_2967861.jpg
merlin_2967863.jpg
merlin_2967859.jpg
merlin_2967857.jpg
Corner Canyon celebrates after winning the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

The trio all started in last year’s state championship loss to American Fork at BYU, and that loss served a extra motivation throughout this year’s dominant season.

“We had a sick feeling from last year so we had to not repeat that, we came in with the mentality that we’re going to win this game. I can’t be more happy with how it ended,” said Toombs, who scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Brody Kozlowski recorded another double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds as he finished the season with 19 double-doubles.

Deseret News 6A tournament MVP Jaxson Roberts had another phenomenal performance with 24 points on 11 of 14 shooting. In four tournament games he averaged 20.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.3 steals, all four of which were a bump up from his season averages.

He shot a staggering 63% from the field in those four games.

“He’s a really good player. He has the motor of a racehorse, he can move, he can defend, he can score, he can attack, he can shoot, he can do everything. He’s the biggest glue part of our team,” said Toombs.

With three players capable of being the alpha dog on Corner Canyon, Kozlowski said their willingness to focus on one end goal is what made this team so special.

“Our chemistry is elite. We’re very good friends off the court and on the court, we share the ball really well. I think that’s what elevated us about other teams,” he said.

Added Roberts, “We all know we had one goal, work hard for our teammates, play as hard as we can.”

Roberts and Kozlowski both came out with the hot hand early as the Chargers built a 12-7 first quarter lead and then stretched it to 31-17 by halftime.

Kozlowski knocked down 3 of 4 3-pointers in that opening half, while Roberts made 5 of 6 six shots.

merlin_2967885.jpg

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

American Fork had a hard time keeping up as it misfired frequently on 6 of 26 shooting.

In region play, American Fork lost to Corner Canyon by 10 in the first meeting and 19 in the second meeting, and neither game did it trail by that many at the half.

Corner Canyon came out quick in the third quarter pushing the lead to 19 points highlighted by a highlight-reel dunk from Roberts, who said he was as surprised anyone by the technical he was assessed for hanging on the rim.

Despite the big deficit, American Fork is a championship-caliber program that kept fighting. It went on a quick 8-0 run to cut the lead to 37-26 with 3:59 remaining in the third quarter. By the end of the quarter, the lead was back to 15 as Roberts scored at the rim three times with his dribble penetration.

“That’s how he’s played all year long. This is nothing that he hasn’t already done,” said Lunt.

In the fourth quarter, American Fork’s JR Turley drained a couple of 3-pointers early cut to the deficit to 49-41.

Related

Unfortunately for the Cavemen, they couldn’t get stops at the other end. Corner Canyon scored nearly every time down the fourth early in the fourth quarter, with both Toombs and Kozlowski both hitting key 3-pointers to keep the lead safely at double digits.

“It was for sure all about last year, we wanted revenge. We wanted to win this thing, that was the goal from the very beginning. At the start of the season we set a goal, we’re state champs, and we kept going game by game,” said Kozlowski.

Corner Canyon finished the game shooting 56% on 24 of 43 shooting, with American Fork finishing at 35% shooting.

6A Deseret News All-Tournament Team

MVP — Jaxon Roberts, Corner Canyon

Max Toombs, Corner Canyon

Brody Kozlowski, Corner Canyon

Ashton Wallace, American Fork

Quentin Meza, Cyprus

Isaac Staley, Lone Peak

Next Up In Boys Prep Basketball
High school boys basketball: Panguitch and Piute set for 1A boys basketball championship
High school boys basketball: Timpview pulls past Orem to reach 5A title game
High school boys basketball: Alta buries a dozen 3s, dominates Olympus for easy 5A semifinal victory
High school boys basketball: American Fork holds off Cyprus, advances to second straight 6A title game
High school boys basketball: Panguitch makes statement in quarterfinals game
High school boys basketball: Corner Canyon flips switch in second quarter, defeats Lone Peak to secure spot in 6A title game