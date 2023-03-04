Biden’s not in a rush to announce he’s running for reelection

President Joe Biden isn’t in a rush to announce he’s running for reelection.

Biden said his intention has been to run from the beginning, “but there’s too many other things we have to finish in the near term.”

“I’ve got other things to finish before I get into a full-blown campaign,” he told ABC News late last month.

At 80 years old, Biden is the oldest sitting president, and a Washington Post-ABC News poll released last month found 58% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents preferred a different nominee in next year’s election.

Biden’s only Democratic challenger so far is Marianne Williamson, an author who also ran for president in 2020. She’s kicking off her campaign Saturday at an event in Washington, D.C.

Williamson wrote the 1992 book and New York Times bestseller “A Return to Love” and ran for president in 2020 before dropping out before the Iowa caucus.

Other top Democrats haven’t made public moves indicating they’ll challenge Biden. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who came in second in the last Democratic primary, told CNN last year that he’d support Biden if he runs again.

Biden’s message to Democratic lawmakers is to promote the party’s legislative agenda. He met with House Democrats Wednesday at the party’s retreat in Baltimore, where he listed off administration accomplishments he’s likely to run on, including the American Rescue Plan and the CHIPS and Science Act.

“Folks, you all know how much we’ve gotten done,” Biden said. “But a lot of the country still doesn’t know it. That’s why the big job in front of us is implementing the laws we’ve passed so people start to see it in their lives.”

Republicans criticized Biden during the Conservative Political Action Conference being held this weekend in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

“I do not hate anyone,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said during his remarks. “I look for grace wherever I can find it, so I say this gently: The Biden administration sucks.”

Biden’s decision to not announce yet isn’t unusual compared to his most recent predecessors. Although former President Donald Trump filed to run for reelection in 2017 on the day he took office, other modern former presidents waited until the spring the year before the election to announce their intentions. Former President Barack Obama announced his reelection campaign in April 2011 and former President George W. Bush announced his in May 2003.

