Jazz to sign Kris Dunn to second 10-day contract

OKLAHOMA CITY — Kris Dunn’s 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz will expire on Saturday. But the Jazz aren’t going to be letting Dunn walk.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told the Deseret News that the Jazz will be signing Dunn to a second 10-day contract on Saturday.

Dunn, 28, is in his seventh NBA season. After signing a 10-day contract with the Jazz on Feb. 22, he immediately thrust into the rotation with injuries to Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton opening up some minutes.

In four games with the Jazz, Dunn has averaged 22.3 minutes, 12 points, 4.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.