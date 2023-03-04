3 keys in BYU’s win over Loyola Marymount in WCC tournament quarterfinals

No. 5 seed BYU beat No. 4 Loyola Marymount 73-63 in the West Coast Conference tournament quarterfinals Saturday night at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The Cougars advance to the semifinals — and will play top-seed Saint Mary’s Monday night.



The Cougars shot 54% from the floor, including 68% in the first half. BYU held LMU to 40% shooting.

The Cougars were led by Rudi Williams, who scored 23 points. Spencer Johnson added 14 and Jaxson Robinson chipped in 13.

LMU’s Cam Shelton almost single-handedly kept the Lions in the game. He poured in a game-high 27 points before fouling out.