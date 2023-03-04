3 keys to BYU women’s basketball’s WCC tournament win over San Francisco

The No. 5 seeded BYU women’s basketball team eliminated No. 4 San Francisco from the West Coast Conference tournament Saturday afternoon with a 66-56 quarterfinal victory at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The Cougars advance to take on top-seeded Gonzaga in the semifinals Monday.



BYU’s Lauren Gustin collected 27 rebounds — an overall WCC record for rebounds in a game and a new career high.

The Cougars trailed 43-39 after three quarters. But they opened the fourth quarter with a decisive 13-0 run, which included a pair of 3-pointers by Emma Calvert. BYU outscored the Dons 27-13 in the final period.

Calvert scored a team-high 17 points while Nani Falatea added 15 and Arielle Mackey-Williams chipped in 14.