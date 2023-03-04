Facebook Twitter
Saturday, March 4, 2023 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

3 keys to BYU women’s basketball’s WCC tournament win over San Francisco

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
BYU beat San Francisco 66-56 in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Nate Edwards, BYU photo

The No. 5 seeded BYU women’s basketball team eliminated No. 4 San Francisco from the West Coast Conference tournament Saturday afternoon with a 66-56 quarterfinal victory at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The Cougars advance to take on top-seeded Gonzaga in the semifinals Monday. 

  • BYU’s Lauren Gustin collected 27 rebounds — an overall WCC record for rebounds in a game and a new career high. 
  • The Cougars trailed 43-39 after three quarters. But they opened the fourth quarter with a decisive 13-0 run, which included a pair of 3-pointers by Emma Calvert. BYU outscored the Dons 27-13 in the final period. 
  • Calvert scored a team-high 17 points while Nani Falatea added 15 and Arielle Mackey-Williams chipped in 14. 

