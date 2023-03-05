8 underrated sitcoms to watch instead of ‘The Office’ reruns

We get it. You love “The Office.” Maybe your obsession with the sitcom is half your personality — references to “The Office” make up 80% of your jokes. But it might be time to stray from the beaten path and watch a show that might even be better than your favorite sitcom (please, don’t hate me for saying that).

Here are eight underrated sitcoms that will make you laugh.

1. ‘A.P. Bio’

When Harvard University philosophy professor Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton) loses out on getting his dream job, he returns to his hometown of Toledo, Ohio, to work as an Advanced Placement, or AP biology teacher at the local high school. On the first day of class, Jack informs his students that he will not be teaching them any biology. Instead, he enlists his class of honor roll students to help him sabotage his nemesis and earn the position he claims he deserves.

Where to watch: Peacock.

Rating: TV-14 for mild language and sexual content.

2. ‘Happy Endings’

Alex (Elisha Cuthbert) and Dave (Zachary Knighton) are at the core of a dysfunctional friend group. When Alex ditches Dave at the altar, the group of six friends must learn to cope with the consequences. They stick together in Chicago as they lose jobs, find love and learn the ropes of adulthood.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Hulu.

Rating: TV-14 for language, alcohol use and sexual content.

3. ‘Playing House’

Emma (Jessica St. Clair) leaves her burgeoning career in China to to help her childhood best friend Maggie (Lennon Parham) raise her daughter, Charlotte, in her hometown of Pinebrook. For Emma, the return brings back good memories and some unfinished business. The best friends support each other through every unique challenge that comes their way.

Where to watch: Peacock, Roku.

Rating: TV-14 for mild language.

4. ‘The Mick’

Mickey (Kaitlin Olsen) uses her impressive street smarts to get by — she lives a hard life on the lookout for an easy payday. An opportunity comes Mickey’s way when her billionaire older sister is forced to flee the country to avoid federal fraud charges and Mickey is left at home in her sister’s Greenwich mansion. But the luxurious life comes at a price — Mickey must watch over her sister’s three spoiled, ill-mannered children.

Where to watch: Hulu.

Rating: TV-14 for language, drug and alcohol use and sexual content.

5. ‘The Grinder’

Dean Sanderson (Rob Lowe) is the former star of a hit television series “The Grinder,” in which he portrayed a lawyer. After the series comes to an end, Dean decides to move in with his brother (Fred Savage) with the hope of joining the family’s law firm.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime.

Rating: TV-PG for mild language.

6. ‘My Name is Earl’

Earl (Jason Lee) is a lowlife who’s made a slew of bad decisions — such as being a bully and crook. Right after winning $100,000 on a scratch-lottery card, Earl gets hit by a car and loses the winning ticket in the process. He believes his misfortune is punishment for all the bad things he’s done, so he makes a list of every rotten thing he’s done in hopes to make amends and reverse his karma.

Where to watch: Hulu, Roku.

Rating: TV-14 for language, sexual content and alcohol use.

7. ‘Cougar Town’

Jules (Courtney Cox) is a divorced mother who must face the harsh realities of reentering the dating world as an older woman. After spending her 20s as a wife and mother, she decides to spend her 40s discovering herself. Jules makes a quirky group of friends to support her through her journey.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Rating: TV-14 for sexual content and mild language.

8. ‘Malcolm in the Middle’

Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) is the genius kid in a lower-class, dimwitted family: his kind but bizzare dad, feisty mom, criminal older brothers and spacey younger brother. He must learn to get along with his dysfunctional family and overcome a unique set of challenges at school.

Where to watch: Hulu.

Rating: TV-PG for sexual content, violence and language.