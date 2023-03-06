High school baseball: 2023 6A team-by-team region capsules, predictions

Weather permitting, the 2023 high school baseball season will get underway this week for teams in Class 6A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are two new baseball coaches in 6A this year: Brad Payne (Farmington) and Ronnie Burkey (Kearns).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 1

1. Fremont Silverwolves

Head coach: Garrett Clark (eighth year).

2022 record: 27-3 (first in Region 1 with a 18-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Farmington in 6A bracket play.

2022 offense: 9.3 rpg (No. 2 in 6A).

2022 defense: 3.1 rpg (No. 1 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Calvin Morrow, Sr., OF/P.

Bodee Goins, Sr., C.

Peyton Surrage, Sr., 3B/P.

Landon Salvesen, Sr., P.

Logan Penland, Jr., SS/P.

Brigg Grange, Jr., OF.

Key newcomers:



5-8 kids competing for those next spots.

Coach comment: Looking forward to this year. Good core group with experience coming back, kids understand the task in front of them and have been determined to keep moving the program forward. We have a very good group on the mound, and have made big strides offensively to hopefully be even better.

2. Layton Lancers

Head coach: Robert Ferneau (30th year).

2022 record: 13-17 (fifth in Region 1 with a 7-11 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Riverton in 6A super regionals.

2022 offense: 5.6 rpg (No. 16 in 6A).

2022 defense: 6.2 rpg (No. 14 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Ryder Gates, P, Sr.

Fish Manning, SS, Soph.

Gunnar Wolfe, 3B, Sr.

Crew Harrop Sr., 1B, Sr.

Eli Anderson, OF, Jr.

Aidan Sampson, P, Sr.

Preston Brimhall, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Talon Hansen, OF, Jr.

Emilio Cedeno, 2B, Jr.

Bryce Esplin, OF, Sr.

Tyler Harrison, P, Jr.

Brady Nelson, OF, Sr.

Boston Johns, OF, Jr.

Garrison Garton, P, Jr.

Scott Thompson, C, Jr.

Sam Godfrey, C, Sr.

Carter Schoenfeld, UT, Soph.

Tanner Neil, INF, Soph.

Coach comment: We have some experience returning but lost some key guys from last year. I feel if we stay the course and know it is a marathon not a sprint we could be OK in the end. Our preseason will be tough and hope that will prepare us for the Region 1 battles. I like our guys and hope to see them be successful in the end.

3. Davis Darts

Head coach: Josh Godfrey (sixth year).

2022 record: 14-14 (third in Region 1 with a 10-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Davis in 6A regionals.

2022 offense: 6.3 rpg (No. 12 in 6A).

2022 defense: 6.1 rpg (No. 12 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Max Hunter, SS, Jr.

Wally Grant, 1B, Soph.

Tyson Elkins, CF, Sr.

Andrew Fillimohala, P, Jr.

Cory Bridges P, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Kaleb Weaver, 3B/P, Fr.

Owen Talbot, OF, Soph.

Coach comment: I am excited for this team this year I tell people we are “young good,” we will have ups and downs being so young but I really think this could be a really tough team by the end of the year.

4. Syracuse Titans

Head coach: Trevor Thomas (sixth year).

2022 record: 7-23 (sixth in Region 1 with a 5-13 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 2-3 record, Eliminated by Bingham in 6A super regionals.

2022 offense: 4.5 rpg (No. 23 in 6A).

2022 defense: 8.4 rpg (No. 21 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Tatum Martin, C, Jr.

Jake Hopkins, P/INF, Jr.

Dawson Raymond, OF/P, Jr.

Carson Miles, INF, Jr.

Austin Burton, INF/P Jr.

Jaxon Golder, P/OF, Sr.

Isaac Turley, P/INF, Sr.

Easton Hamblin, P/UT, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Taggart Hamblin, 1B, Jr.

Dominic Jonatakis, P/OF, Soph.

Broc Hopkins, INF, Jr.

Bronx Manning, INF, Soph.

Calder Millard, P, Soph.

Caleb Wilson, C, Soph.

Coach comment: I like how our team has been working since the fall and winter workouts. We return a lot of players. Last year we played a lot of underclassman. I told the players that we are not using youth as an excuse. A lot of our returners will be juniors this year, but with the amount of varsity time that they have had, we can’t use the term young anymore. I look forward to watching these young men compete in a tough Region 1.

5. Farmington Phoenix

Head coach: Brad Payne (first year).

2022 record: 22-11 (second in Region 1 with a 12-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 6-2 record, Eliminated by American Fork in 6A bracket play.

2022 offense: 7.4 rpg (No. 8 in 6A).

2022 defense: 5.6 rpg (No. 8 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Matt Hecht, SS, Sr.

Jaxon Ball, CF, Jr.

Easton Wight, 2B, Jr.

Ryan Dallas, 3B, Sr.

Brock Nixon, 1B, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Mitch Nielsen, OF, Sr.

Zach Quinton, C, Sr.

Dayton Runyan, OF, Jr.

Coach comment: We have an almost entirely new starting lineup after graduating 10 seniors last year. Our overall team speed should be a great weapon for us to play tough defense and find multiple ways to generate runs.

6. Weber Warriors

Head coach: Trevor Howell (ninth year).

2022 record: 15-14 (fourth in Region 1 with a 9-9 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Taylorsville in 6A super regionals.

2022 offense: 6.7 rpg (No. 10 in 6A).

2022 defense: 6.8 rpg (No. 16 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Ashton Burnett, INF, Jr.

Dom Salerno, INF/P, Sr.

Jaxson Coleman, 1B, Sr.

Ian Carver, OF, Sr.

Dax Rhees, P/OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Mason Schmitt, C, Jr.

Tyce Abbott, IF/P, Soph.

Kody Baur, P, Sr.

Coach comment: We are excited to begin another season and see what this year’s team can do. We have a great group of leaders and kids that have been working hard to better themselves and each other. We have a few returners with some solid varsity experience and some others that will need to fill some shoes. We look forward to the challenge of competing in an always tough Region 1 schedule.

7. Clearfield Falcons

Head coach: Steve Ross (sixth year).

2022 record: 7-23 (seventh in Region 1 with a 2-16 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 2-3 record, Eliminated by Fremont in 6A super regionals.

2022 offense: 4.6 rpg (No. 21 in 6A).

2022 defense: 8.4 rpg (No. 21 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Porter Benton, OF, Sr.

Braxton Grundy, P, Sr.

Peyton Kotter, P/C, Jr.

Jake Ross, C/IF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Kohnor Robeldo, P/IF, Sr.

Colt Chambers, SS, Soph.

Kaden Coleman, IF, Jr.

Hudson Meyer, OF, Soph.

Coach comment: This year, more than ever, we’re young in varsity experience. We’ve got the talent to compete, but it will come down to how quickly our guys step into their roles. Being a young team with untested talent, we’re looking forward to seeing the energy and work ethic these guys have been bringing throughout the fall and winter carry over to competing on the ball field.

Region 2

1. Taylorsville Warriors

Head coach: Jentry Beckstead (third year).

2022 record: 23-6 (first in Region 2 with a 18-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Pleasant Grove in 6A bracket play.

2022 offense: 8.4 rpg (No. 3 in 6A).

2022 defense: 3.8 rpg (No. 4 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Cyprus Pirates

Head coach: Nuho Kraja (third year).

2022 record: 13-15 (third in Region 2 with a 11-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Corner Canyon in 6A regionals.

2022 offense: 7.5 rpg (No. 7 in 6A).

2022 defense: 7.4 rpg (No. 19 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Aidan McMullin, SS, Sr.

Ryder Archibald, 3B/P, Sr.

Lucas Cervantes, 1B/DH, Sr.

Cam’ron Rendon, 2B, Jr.

Julian Loera, LF/P, Jr.

AY Italasano, 3B/P, Jr.

Gabriel Kendrick, 1B/P, Jr.

Dutch Visser, P, Jr.

Jake Jenseon, RF, Jr.

Cody Densley, RF, Soph.

DJ Oveson, CF, Soph.

Easton Anderson, C, Soph.

Easton Seeley, P, Soph.

Ammon Perkes, P, Soph.

Nick Griffel, 2B, Soph.

Heston White, P, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Brody Densely, C, Fr.

Dominic Fassio, UT, Soph.

Coach comment: This team is going to be very competitive.

3. Kearns Cougars

Head coach: Ronnie Burkey (first year).

2022 record: 16-12 (second in Region 2 with a 12-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Syracuse in 6A regionals.

2022 offense: 6.1 rpg (No. 13 in 6A).

2022 defense: 5.7 rpg (No. 11 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Roy Royals

Head coach: Monty Vorwaller (fifth year).

2022 record: 11-16 (fourth in Region 2 with a 9-9 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Weber in 6A regionals.

2022 offense: 5.5 rpg (No. 17 in 6A).

2022 defense: 7.2 rpg (No. 18 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Justin Miller, P/1B, Sr.

Cam Baty, 2B, Jr.

Tyler Clark, SS, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Wyatt Kline, 3B, Sr.

Taysen Headley, P/1B, Sr.

Kade Gibson, C, Sr.

Peyton Yoder, OF/Sr.

Coach comment: We’re looking forward to another season competing in Region 2.

5. West Panthers

Head coach: Jordan Oseguera (second year).

2022 record: 6-17 (fifth in Region 2 with a 6-12 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Farmington in 6A regionals.

2022 offense: 6 rpg (No. 15 in 6A).

2022 defense: 9.7 rpg (No. 26 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Rigo Archuletta, P/IF, Sr.

Harper DeVRoom, C/P, Sr.

Gabriele Cordova, P, Sr.

Ricardo Rodriguez, P/IF, Sr.

Jerry Valdez, IF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Taplin Everette, P, Fr.

Coach comment: We should see a large improvement in our pitching and outfield. Now that we have had a full year of putting a new system in place, we are excited to see what it yields.

6. Hunter Wolverines

Head coach: Quinn Downard (seventh year).

2022 record: 3-21 (tied for sixth in Region 2 with a 3-14 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Did not qualify

2022 offense: 3.4 rpg (No. 25 in 6A)

2022 defense: 9 rpg (No. 23 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Ryan Naillon, P/C, Sr.

Teagan Tuckey, P/OF, Sr.

Kohen Doney, 2B/OF, Sr.

Gilberto Alatorre, SS, Jr.

Dallin Harding, OF, Jr.

Coach comment: Very optimistic, looking for a great season.

7. Granger Lancers

Head coach: Clint Felion (third year).

2022 record: 4-20 (tied for sixth in Region 2 with a 3-14 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Did not qualify

2022 offense: 3.7 rpg (No. 24 in 6A)

2022 defense: 9.3 rpg (No. 24 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Garrett Cousins, INF/P, Sr.

Alex Johnson, C/INF, Jr.

Johvian Ki, OF, Jr.

Peyton Percival, 1B, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Anthony Spicer, UT, Soph.

Michael Wayman P, Soph.

Coach comment: We are returning some leaders and beginning to add depth to our program.

Region 3

1. Riverton Silverwolves

Head coach: Jay Applegate (24th year).

2022 record: 25-8 (second in Region 3 with a 11-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 7-2 record, Beat American Fork in 6A state championship.

2022 offense: 7.4 rpg (No. 9 in 6A).

2022 defense: 3.7 rpg (No. 2 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Remington Robbins, P/OF/1B, Sr.

Zach Edwards, SS/P, Jr.

Kaden Allred, C/2B, Jr.

Carson Moody, P/OF, Jr.

Cooper Hansen, P/OF, Jr.

Dylan Zullo, P/INF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Konner Candalot, P, Sr.

Alex Vernon, 1B/P, Jr.

Drake Piersall, 3B, Jr.

Stein Mozingo, INF, Soph.

Coach comment: We’re excited to get the season going as we will have new kids filling in the holes of the nine seniors that graduated last year. Players are working hard trying to get ready for the challenges that lay ahead for this year’s season.

2. Bingham Miners

Head coach: Joey Sato (31st year).

2022 record: 23-7 (first in Region 3 with a 13-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Pleasant Grove in 6A bracket play.

2022 offense: 7.8 rpg (No. 6 in 6A).

2022 defense: 3.8 rpg (No. 3 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Maddax Peck, P/OF, Sr.

Boston Jacobs, C, Sr.

Dallen Martinez, SS, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Jake Wallin, 3B, Sr.

Bridger Slade, LHP/OF, Sr.

Drew Dabo, IF, Jr.

Kam Beck, IF/RHP, Soph.

Coach comment: After graduating a large percentage of the offense and innings on the mound, the Miners have a lot of work to do. Seniors Maddax Peck and Boston Jacobs returning helps soften the losses. After a rough fall, hoping that the work and time put in during preseason training will have the Miners ready to compete.

3. Copper Hills Grizzlies

Head coach: Brady Mantle (second year).

2022 record: 11-17 (sixth in Region 3 with a 3-12 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Lone Peak in 6A super regionals.

2022 offense: 4.5 rpg (No. 22 in 6A).

2022 defense: 6.8 rpg (No. 15 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Gage Olsen, RHP/IF, Sr.

Cole Skiby, C, Sr.

Austin Taylor, RHP/IF, Sr.

Connor Snook, RHP/IF, Sr.

Peyton Adams, RHP/IF, Jr.

Leandro Pena, 1B, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Preston Timpson, OF, Sr.

Max Robinson, OF, Sr.

Max Moffat, RHP, Sr.

Connor Drachman, RHP/OF, Jr.

Logan Burgess, C/DH, Jr.

Coach comment: Led by a senior heavy squad, this season we have some lofty goals we want to accomplish and look forward to competing extremely hard to reach those goals.

4. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

Head coach: Brock Whitney (fourth year).

2022 record: 8-18 (fourth in Region 3 with a 5-10 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Copper Hills in 6A regionals.

2022 offense: 5 rpg (No. 19 in 6A).

2022 defense: 6.9 rpg (No. 17 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Tahj Henrie, P/INF, Sr.

Easton Gunn, C, Sr.

Austin Goodrich, OF, Sr.

Jaxson Reiser, P/OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Anderson Decker, P, Jr.

Luke Nelson, INF, Jr.

Coach comment: We are looking to improve from last year.

5. Herriman Mustangs

Head coach: David Carter (second year).

2022 record: 11-16 (fifth in Region 3 with a 4-11 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Layton in 6A regionals.

2022 offense: 6.4 rpg (No. 11 in 6A).

2022 defense: 6.1 rpg (No. 13 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Steele Murdock, RHP/OF, Sr.

Dalyn Ellison, RHP/INF, Jr.

Kaden Hansen, INF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Matthew Broadbent, INF, Jr.

Lincoln Wilberger, OF/LHP, Soph.

McKay Linford, LHP/OF, Soph.

Coach comment: Looking to be more competitive in a tough Region 3. We will need to overcome some key losses, five starters in last years line-up graduated. Excited about our kids and looking forward to competing in 2023.

6. West Jordan Jaguars

Head coach: Josh Wright (third year).

2022 record: 16-11 (third in Region 3 with a 9-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Farmington in 6A super regionals.

2022 offense: 4.8 rpg (No. 20 in 6A).

2022 defense: 5.6 rpg (No. 9 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Austin Burr, P/OF, Jr.

Ty Gines, 1B/C, Jr.

Ethan Baldwin, P/INF, Soph.

Braydon Olson, P/OF, Sr.

Payton Smith, P/INF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Tom Gill, P/INF, Sr.

Kyle Robinson, P/OF, Sr.

Jameson Jensen P/1B, Jr.

Coach comment: I’m excited for this coming up year. We are going to be young but have returning players with experience to help compete in 6A before we move down to 5A next year.

Region 4

1. Pleasant Grove Vikings

Head coach: Darrin Henry (13th year).

2022 record: 20-11 (third in Region 4 with a 10-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 4-3 record, Eliminated by Riverton in 6A bracket play.

2022 offense: 8.1 rpg (No. 4 in 6A).

2022 defense: 5.4 rpg (No. 7 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

2. American Fork Cavemen

Head coach: Jared Ingersol (21st year).

2022 record: 25-8 (first in Region 4 with a 12-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 6-2 record, Eliminated by Riverton in 6A state championship.

2022 offense: 9.4 rpg (No. 1 in 6A).

2022 defense: 4.1 rpg (No. 5 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Ryder Robinson, SS.

Austin Laycock, P.

Coach comment: Returning a good core of players. Excited for this group.

3. Skyridge Falcons

Head coach: Ryan Roberts (seventh year).

2022 record: 18-13 (fourth in Region 4 with a 7-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 3-3 record, Eliminated by Pleasant Grove in 6A super regionals.

2022 offense: 6.1 rpg (No. 14 in 6A).

2022 defense: 4.5 rpg (No. 6 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Tyler Ball RHP, INF/OF, Sr.

Crew Schenk, RHP/OF, Sr.

Dalton Young, OF, Sr.

Gavin Bauer, RHP/OF, Sr.

Ike Pickle, INF, Jr.

Isaac Johanson, Jr.

Max Johanson, Soph.

Coach comment: Skyridge is senior heavy this year and should be led by our pitchers. RHP Tyler Ball (BYU), RHP Crew Schenk (SLCC), RHP Gavin Bauer and RHP Mason Thompson all had great off seasons and have pitched and played very well in preparation for the upcoming season. They all also lead the Falcons offensively. Senior Dalton Young is a varsity four-year player and led the Skyridge offense last year. Ty Evans is a senior that is expected to contribute offensively for the Falcons. Isaac Johanson and Ike Pickle are strong up the middle defensively and both had many big hits for Skyridge last year.

4. Lone Peak Knights

Head coach: Matt Bezzant (second year).

2022 record: 20-8 (second in Region 4 with a 11-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Fremont in 6A bracket play.

2022 offense: 8 rpg (No. 5 in 6A).

2022 defense: 5.6 rpg (No. 10 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Crew McChesney, CF, Sr.

Kaden Hodson, INF/P, Sr.

Josh Heaton, P/OF, Sr.

Jethro Johnsen, OF, Sr.

Max Bateman, P/INF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Tanner Walkenhorst, P/INF, Jr.

Maddox Carter, C, Sr.

Brandon Cathey, INF, Sr.

Hunter Cathey, P, Sr.

Trey Robinson, OF, Jr.

Alex Passey, UT, Sr.

Coach comment: We are a team with some good returning players from last years team. We will need a lot of players to step up and contribute. The expectations are always high here and I believe if we play our best baseball, we can compete with the highly talented teams in our region and state.

5. Corner Canyon Chargers

Head coach: Jeff Eure (sixth year).

2022 record: 12-18 (fifth in Region 4 with a 5-10 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by American Fork in 6A super regionals.

2022 offense: 5.3 rpg (No. 18 in 6A).

2022 defense: 7.7 rpg (No. 20 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Noah Simon, P/1B, Sr.

Jak Sinclair, OF/P, Sr.

Bridger Davies, UT, Sr.

Chuck Ebeling, OF, Sr.

Dave Brinton, 3B/P, Sr.

Max Pollard, C/P, Sr.

Ryder Florence, SS/P, Jr.

Kash Koncar, 2B/P, Jr.

Jacob Troast, P, Soph.

Andrew Nice, OF/P, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Garrett Downing, OF/P, Fr.

Nathan Horstmann, INF/P, Fr.

Connor Weese, OF/P, Fr.

Coach comment: We are excited about the combination of returning experience and incoming talent.

6. Westlake Thunder

Head coach: Billie Schlee (third year).

2022 record: 5-23 (sixth in Region 4 with a 0-15 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Skyridge in 6A regionals.

2022 offense: 2.6 rpg (No. 26 in 6A).

2022 defense: 9.5 rpg (No. 25 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

