High school baseball: 2023 5A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

Weather permitting, the 2023 high school baseball season will get underway this week for teams in Class 5A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are five new baseball coaches in 5A this year: Aaron Everett (Bountiful), Travis Mumford (Box Elder), Jayson Kisselburg (Highland), Justin DeCol (Uintah) and Ryan Briggs (Springville).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 5

1. Viewmont Vikings

viewmont

2023 schedule

Head coach: Hunter Royball (second year).

2022 record: 13-11 (third in Region 5 with a 9-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Springville in 5A regionals.

2022 offense: 6.8 rpg (No. 16 in 5A).

2022 defense: 6.9 rpg (No. 21 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Luke Jacobs, SS/CF/P, Sr.

Cal Miller, C/P/SS, Soph.

Max Lee, C/P/CF, Sr.

Jaxon Marble, UT/P, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Braxton Brenenstall, P/UT, Sr.

Brody Hooper, INF, Jr.

Gage Kortman, UT, Jr.

Logan Skidmore, UT, Sr.

Siona Faiaemane, 1B, Soph.

Coach comment: A lot of returning starters that were young. Looking forward to seeing them come together for another season.

2. Bountiful Redhawks

bountiful

2023 schedule

Head coach: Aaron Everett (first year).

2022 record: 23-11 (second in Region 5 with a 11-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 4-2 record, Eliminated by Lehi in 5A bracket play.

2022 offense: 7.6 rpg (No. 10 in 5A).

2022 defense: 4.2 rpg (No. 6 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Dallin Maxwell, INF/P, Sr.

James Jordan, INF, Sr.

Kaison Averett, INF, Sr.

Ryker Jenkins, INF, Sr.

Easton Aubuchon, P/INF, Sr.

Hank Tippetts, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Tavis Danner, P, Jr.

Coach comment: Optimistic for the upcoming season. Returning a core group of players that will contribute to our teams success.

3. Box Elder Bees

box elder

2023 schedule

Head coach: Travis Mumford (first year).

2022 record: 13-15 (tied for fourth in Region 5 with a 7-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Orem in 5A regionals.

2022 offense: 7 rpg (No. 14 in 5A).

2022 defense: 7.2 rpg (No. 25 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Tommy Greer, 1B, Sr.

Tallin Chappell, 3B, Sr.

Will Jeppsen, P, Sr.

Damon Rodriguez, IF/P, Jr.

KJ Argyle, IF/P, Jr.

Ryan Griffin, OF/P, Jr.

Ashton Burton, C, Jr.

Landen Golmon, IF, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a great group of seniors and young guys that we will rely on to make an impact. They have been working hard to get better each day. We look forward to competing in a tough Region 5.

4. Woods Cross Wildcats

woods cross

2023 schedule

Head coach: Paul Ayala (fifth year).

2022 record: 18-9 (first in Region 5 with a 12-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Bountiful in 5A super regionals.

2022 offense: 8.7 rpg (No. 3 in 5A).

2022 defense: 5.6 rpg (No. 14 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Cole Smith, 3B, Sr.

Harley Vicchrilli, LHP/OF/1B, Jr.

Max Moffat, OF, Soph.

Beau Blackwell, SS, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Gavin Shupe, 2B, Jr.

Stetson Critchley, C, Soph.

Beckham Stanger, RHP/1B, Fr.

Coach comment: After graduating 11 last year, we are going to be young, with only four players with varsity experience. With that being said, we are still going to compete very well. This winter has been fun watching this team gel together and see that these young athletes are ready to compete.

5. Northridge Knights

northridge

2023 schedule

Head coach: Dave Martinez (second year).

2022 record: 12-14 (tied for fourth in Region 5 with a 6-9 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Salem Hills in 5A regionals.

2022 offense: 7.7 rpg (No. 8 in 5A).

2022 defense: 7.5 rpg (No. 27 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Tytan Redd, P/3B/OF, Jr.

Jon Olsen, SS, Soph.

Luke Porter, CF, Sr.

Peyton Anderson, IF/OF/P, Sr.

Bentley Whitear, C, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Kam Shirreffs, P/3B/SS, Soph.

Boston Wright, OF/C, Soph.

Ryan Small, 1B/DH, Soph.

Coach comment: We are going to be very young and experienced after losing a seasoned senior class in 2022. We have a committed group of young players that are working hard and excited to prove themselves on and off the field. We’ll play hard and play as a team and let the chips fall where they may.

6. Bonneville Lakers

bonneville

2023 schedule

Head coach: Ryan Shaffer (second year).

2022 record: 4-20 (sixth in Region 5 with a 0-15 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 33 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 1-1 record, Eliminated by Uintah in 5A first round.

2022 offense: 4.2 rpg (No. 29 in 5A).

2022 defense: 11.3 rpg (No. 31 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 6

olympus

1. Olympus Titans

2023 schedule

Head coach: Corland Felts (fifth year).

2022 record: 22-10 (first in Region 6 with a 13-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 5-3 record, Eliminated by Lehi in 5A championship.

2022 offense: 8.2 rpg (No. 6 in 5A).

2022 defense: 3.2 rpg (No. 1 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Luke Affleck, SS, Sr.

Jacob Faust, 3B, Sr.

Jackson Godfrey, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Luke Taylor, C, Jr.

Jaxson Fox, IF, Jr.

Sam Wilson, P, Sr.

Chase Smith, P, Sr.

Jackson Kinnersley, P/1B, Sr.

Sam Peay, P, Sr.

Coach comment: Similar to last year, we will once again be a very senior heavy team, and while we lost some extremely talented players who were also strong leaders that carried us to the state championship game last year, this current group of seniors has played together for a long time, are great friends and have been waiting for their opportunity to compete, and they are excited to step in and fill some of the big shoes left behind. We only return three starters (Affleck, Faust, Godfrey) from last years team and all three look to build on the great season they had last year as juniors.

Pitching staff will be mostly new faces, but also senior heavy and ready to make their own mark with Wilson, Kinnersley, Smith, Peay and Delis all looking to contribute and compete on the mound this year. A couple of talented underclassmen could also find some innings on the mound to contribute to what should be a deeper pitching staff than we had last year and likely the key to how our season will go.

Offensively we add a couple of key juniors (Taylor, Fox) to our senior heavy roster which has the chance to be one of the better offensive teams we have had in recent memory. This should be a fun year with a lot of new faces, good talent and great teammates. This group understands and embraces the fact the bar has been raised each year (four consecutive region championships and two of the last four state championship games) and I believe they have the right makeup to embrace the pressure and relish the opportunity that is theirs. If we are able to put it all together, they have a chance to be really competitive. A great group to coach and great guys above all else which we value above all else. Really excited and grateful for the opportunity to coach such a fun group to be around.

2. Park City Miners

park city

2023 schedule

Head coach: David Feasler (seventh year).

2022 record: 17-10 (second in Region 6 with a 12-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Salem Hills in 5A super regional.

2022 offense: 7.3 rpg (No. 12 in 5A).

2022 defense: 5.7 rpg (No. 16 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Braxton Lyon, 3B/P, Sr.

Paxton Mobley, CF, Sr.

Justin Michaelis, 1B, Soph.

Asher Levine, P/OF, Sr.

Will Bradley, SS, Sr.

Dave Georger, 2B Sr.

Jake Diamond, OF/ P, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Sebastian Ritter, P/UT.

Jakob deVries, C.

Colton Schmidt, P/SS.

3. Brighton Bengals

brighton

2023 schedule

Head coach: Mark Kleven (fifth year).

2022 record: 16-14 (tied for fourth in Region 6 with a 10-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Olympus in 5A super regionals.

2022 offense: 5.9 rpg (No. 22 in 5A).

2022 defense: 5.7 rpg (No. 15 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Braxton Biesinger, INF/RHP, Jr.

Cooper Johnson, Jr.,C, Jr.

Jack Johnson, RHP/INF, Jr.

Riley Brown, , INF/RHP, Soph.

Miles Layton, RHP/INF, Soph.

Jack Saba, INF, Soph.

Cooper Scott, OF/RHP, Soph.

Case Beames, RHP/OF, Soph.

Carter Turley, C, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Easton Fry, UT/RHP, Soph.

JC Garza, UT/RHP, Soph.

Coach comment: Young talented group of kids with some key returning upperclassmen.

4. Murray Spartans

murray

2023 schedule

Head coach: Marce Wilson (12th year).

2022 record: 17-10 (third in Region 6 with a 11-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Maple Mountain in 5A regionals.

2022 offense: 7.3 rpg (No. 12 in 5A).

2022 defense: 3.9 rpg (No. 4 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Vaughn Wilson, INF, Sr.

Aiden Tipping, P/1B, Sr.

Hunter Harmon, P/OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Easton Floyd, INF, Jr.

Cooper Wilson, INF/P, Jr.

Jacob Reece, C, Jr.

Kason Bleckert, INF/P, Jr.

Elias Culley, INF/P, Soph.

Coach comment: Going to be a tough region with a lot of parity. We’ll hold our own due to the competitiveness and athleticism of those will be on the field most often. Looking forward to competing against the other good teams in Region 6 this year.

5. Skyline Eagles

skyline

2023 schedule

Head coach: Eric Morgan (third year).

2022 record: 14-14 (tied for fourth in Region 6 with a 10-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Uintah in 5A regionals.

2022 offense: 7.6 rpg (No. 9 in 5A).

2022 defense: 5.6 rpg (No. 12 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Greyson Debo, SS/P, Sr.

AJ Jones, CF, Sr.

Brooks Walker, INF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Mason Scothern, INF, Jr.

Charlie Billick, INF, Soph.

Gabe Rupp, OF/P, Soph.

Coach comment: We have some promising young talent that we will have to rely on throughout the season. With only three returning players that have varsity experience, it will be a fun year to see which players can step up and contribute to our teams success. We look forward to competing and having a great season.

6. Highland Rams

highland

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jayson Kissleburg (first year).

2022 record: 11-17 (sixth in Region 6 with a 5-13 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Stansbury in 5A first round.

2022 offense: 6.5 rpg (No. 17 in 5A).

2022 defense: 7.2 rpg (No. 25 in 5A).

Coach comment: It will take a team effort to change culture, but if there is a top to bottom buy-in there is enough talent to finish in top three of the region this year.

7. East Leopards

east

2023 schedule

Head coach: Pat Treend (fourth year).

2022 record: 2-22 (seventh in Region 6 with a 2-16 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 29 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Tooele in 5A first round.

2022 offense: 2.4 rpg (No. 33 in 5A).

2022 defense: 14.2 rpg (No. 33 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 7

1. Cottonwood Colts

cottonwood

2023 schedule

Head coach: Chris Shelton (third year).

2022 record: 18-9 (first in Region 7 with a 8-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Wasatch in 5A super regionals.

2022 offense: 8.9 rpg (No. 2 in 5A).

2022 defense: 6.2 rpg (No. 20 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Dallin Maxwell, INF/P, Sr.

James Jordan, INF, Sr.

Kaison Averett, INF, Sr.

Ryker Jenkins, INF, Sr.

Easton Aubuchon, P/INF, Sr.

Hank Tippetts, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Tavis Danner, P, Jr.

Coach comment: Optimistic for the upcoming season. Returning a core group of players that will contribute to our teams success.

2. Payson Lions

payson

2023 schedule

Head coach: Hadley Thorpe (fifth year).

2022 record: 13-9 (fourth in Region 7 with a 6-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Brighton in 5A regionals.

2022 offense: 6.2 rpg (No. 20 in 5A).

2022 defense: 4.1 rpg (No. 5 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Cam Ford, Sr., SS

Bryce Marvin, Sr. 3B/P

Maddox Jarvis 2B

Heston Laird C/P

Coach comment: We are excited about the upcoming season. We have a few major contributors coming back from last season.

3. Stansbury Stallions

stansbury

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jason Jones (fifth year).

2022 record: 13-16 (sixth in Region 7 with a 5-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Bountiful in 5A regionals.

2022 offense: 5.5 rpg (No. 25 in 5A).

2022 defense: 5.8 rpg (No. 18 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Brandon Bastian, P, Sr.

Brandon Merritt, P/OF, Sr.

Dax Nakken, 2B, Sr.

Ethan Wayman, LHP/OF, Sr.

Trent Jones, SS/P, Sr.

Bracken Matthews, OF, Jr.

Cooper Richins, P, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Shane Mailloux, 1B, Sr.

Colton Bryant, P/IF, Jr.

Easton Jones, P/UT, Jr.

Noah Nunley, IF, Jr.

Landon Palmer, C, Soph.

Xaviah Patch, IF, Soph.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to the 2023 spring season with our returning core of players and a mix of newcomers. We have depth at pitching and will have a solid lineup on offense and defense. Our guys have been working hard since last season to get ready for 2023 and to compete for a region championship. It should be a fun year with our great senior leadership and team chemistry.

4. Cedar Valley Aviators

cedar valley

2023 schedule

Head coach: Tim Miller (fourth year).

2022 record: 12-13 (fifth in Region 7 with a 6-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Box Elder in 5A first round.

2022 offense: 7.3 rpg (No. 11 in 5A).

2022 defense: 7 rpg (No. 23 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Ethan Johnson, C/OF, Jr.

Dillon Perkins, OF, Sr.

Gideon Both, P/INF/OF, Jr.

Brodyn Mortenson, SS/P, Jr.

Parker Cluff, 1B/P, Sr

Key newcomers:



Brandon Lowe, OF/P, Soph.

Brody Blodgett, INF/P, Soph.

Jamison Collins, INF/P, Soph.

Josh Sivert, OF/C, Jr.

Landon Johnson, INF/OF/C, Fr.

Coach comment: We are excited to get the season going, The boys have been putting in a lot of hard work and are ready to compete. We are a pretty young team this year and will be counting on our underclassmen to contribute.

5. Uintah Utes

uintah

2023 schedule

Head coach: Justin Decol (first year).

2022 record: 17-14 (tied for second in Region 7 with a 7-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 3-3 record, Eliminated by Jordan in 5A super regionals.

2022 offense: 6.1 rpg (No. 21 in 5A).

2022 defense: 7.1 rpg (No. 24 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Dreyson Sutton, SS/P, Sr.

Brennen Kunkel, C/1B, Sr.

Kaedyn Sheffield, 3B.

Jaron Dansie, P, Sr.

Jaron Colton, CF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Derick Hardy, P/1B, Jr.

6. Tooele Buffaloes

tooele

2023 schedule

Head coach: Chris Taylor (second year).

2022 record: 10-13 (tied for second in Region 7 with a 7-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Wasatch in 5A regionals.

2022 offense: 3.8 rpg (No. 30 in 5A).

2022 defense: 5.8 rpg (No. 17 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Jayson Shubert, P/1B, Sr.

Zander Adams, P/SS, Sr.

Ethan Davies, P/OF, Sr.

Garrett Palmer, P/OF, Sr.

Carson Hendrix, P/UT/INF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Trace Morgan, 1B/P, Fr.

Conner Higgins, C/P, Fr.

Reeder Conger, P/SS/2B, Soph.

Matthew Barnard, 3B/1B, Soph.

Madex Vonhatten, OF/C/P, Soph.

Coach comment: Our young but talented group will look to pick up where we left off and look to build on the momentum we built last season.

7. Hillcrest Huskies

hillcrest

2023 schedule

Head coach: Daryl Hernandez (fifth year).

2022 record: 3-19 (seventh in Region 7 with a 1-11 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 30 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Springville in 5A first round.

2022 offense: 5.9 rpg (No. 23 in 5A).

2022 defense: 10.1 rpg (No. 30 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Josh Mullen, C, Sr.

Clyde Hinkley, P/OF, Sr.

Nico Torina, SS/P, Sr.

Jeb Thomas, OF, Sr.

Darius Henderson, OF/P, Jr.

Matt Miller, 2B/P, Jr.

Cooper Limb, C/UT, Jr.

Cristyon Panek, OF/P, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Tatum Packer, UT, Sr.

Isaac StalbergeR, OF, Jr.

Ollie Cameron, OF/P, Fr.

Coach comment: This season we expect our leaders to take a larger role than in the past. We have a very strong core that is eager to bounce back from last year. The strength of the team is with our seniors and we will look for them to compete during the season. We look for our program to compete with confidence versus others in the Region. 2023 will be a fun season for Hillcrest baseball

Region 8

1. Lehi Pioneers

lehi

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jason Ingersoll (10th year).

2022 record: 27-4 (first in Region 8 with a 14-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 7-0 record, Beat Olympus in 5A state championship.

2022 offense: 8.7 rpg (No. 4 in 5A).

2022 defense: 3.6 rpg (No. 3 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Jordan Beetdiggers

jordan

2023 schedule

Head coach: Chad Fife (10th year).

2022 record: 21-8 (first in Region 8 with a 15-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Salem Hills in 5A bracket play.

2022 offense: 10.7 rpg (No. 1 in 5A).

2022 defense: 4.9 rpg (No. 8 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Hunter Gatti, OF, Sr.

Colton Kershaw, 1B/3B, Sr.

Cade Nalder, C/OF, Sr.

Evan Atkinson, P/INF, Sr.

Stockton Mathis, OF/P, Sr.

Colton Austin, UT, Sr.

Carter Perry, UT, Sr.

Kobe Carter, P/INF, Sr.

Bridger Beacham, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Noah Gatti, INF, Soph.

Boston Williams, INF/C, Jr.

Gunnar Russell, P, Jr.

Ryder Malmstrom, P/OF, Jr.

River Schmidt, UT, Soph.

Kai Smith, P, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a very senior heavy team this year. If our seniors can come together and lead our younger players, then I believe the sky is the limit for this team. We have some very good underclassmen that are already pushing our seniors very hard for playing time. This is what it takes to have success in a program. Our region will be very competitive this season.

3. Orem Tigers

orem

2023 schedule

Head coach: Carl Hermansen (ninth year).

2022 record: 22-11 (third in Region 8 with a 11-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 5-3 record, Eliminated by Bountiful in 5A bracket play.

2022 offense: 8.1 rpg (No. 7 in 5A).

2022 defense: 6 rpg (No. 19 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Cohen Strickland, INF, Sr.

Sawyer Slade, C, Sr.

Luke Kimmel, P/OF, Sr.

Maddox Lamoreaux, SS, Sr.

Owen Miller, P/1B, Jr.

Easton Davies, P/OF. Jr.

Alex Hansen, OF, Sr.

Gray Sundberg, 1B, Sr.

Ollie Takahashi, CF, Sr.

Cooper Bishop, INF/P, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Blake Brotherson, P/OF, Soph.

Merrick Bostock, 3B, Soph.

Carter Hall, P/OF, Soph.

Aiden Scheetz, UT, Sr.

Coach comment: Looking forward to the start of the season. A lot of returning players should make for an exciting year for the Tigers.

4. Timpanogos Timberwolves

timpanogos

2023 schedule

Head coach: Kim Nelson (27th year).

2022 record: 18-10 (second in Region 8 with a 13-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Orem in 5A super regionals.

2022 offense: 8.3 rpg (No. 5 in 5A).

2022 defense: 5 rpg (No. 9 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Billy Bird, P/1B, Sr.

Tate MacGillivray, SS/P, Sr.

Luke Livingston, CF/P, Jr.

Kayden Harding, C, Jr.

Jax Yakiwchuk, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Brighton Tate, 3B/P, Jr.

Tanner Morgan, 1B/P, Sr.

Landon Young, OF, Sr.

Collin Morgan, 2B, Soph.

Coach comment: We have enough experience coming back that we would like to think we are among the four good teams in our region.

5. Mountain View Bruins

MOUNTAIN VIEW

2023 schedule

Head coach: Beau McCoy (fourth year).

2022 record: 4-22 (tied for fifth in Region 8 with a 2-16 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 31 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Payson in 5A first round.

2022 offense: 3.7 rpg (No. 31 in 5A).

2022 defense: 8.8 rpg (No. 28 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Dirso Melendez, C/P, Sr.

Harper Wilson, OF/P, Sr.

Tyson Hill, SS/2B, Sr.

Jaxon Green, OF, Sr.

Braxton Roberts, 1B/DH, Sr.

Charlie Hill, 1B/P, Jr.

Elian Tortoledo, 3B/P, Jr.

Braiden Roberts, SS/2B, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Damien Roberts, C/OF, Sr.

Ryan Bishop, 2B/SS, Sr.

Breven Imes, 2B/P, Sr.

Sam Tatton, P, Jr.

George Jewell, P, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a great group returning with lots of varsity experience. We are excited about the work our team has put in during the off season and believe we will be compete at a high level this spring.

6. Alta Hawks

alta

2023 schedule

Head coach: Daron Connelly (sixth year).

2022 record: 6-20 (fourth in Region 8 with a 5-13 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 28 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Maple Mountain in 5A first round.

2022 offense: 4.7 rpg (No. 26 in 5A).

2022 defense: 10 rpg (No. 29 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Bentley Crook, P/OF/1B, Sr.

Xander Hoover, OF, Sr.

Tyson Kelly, OF, Jr.

Jeremy Christensen, P/OF/1B, Jr.

Logan Moeller, INF, Jr.

Kalem Thatcher, INF/P, Jr.

Logan Thayne, C/INF, Jr.

Colton Hall, OF/DH, Soph.

Marco Aviles, INF/P, Soph.

Levi Stevenson, P, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Nathan Nelson, P, Soph.

Nash Williams, INF/P, Fr.

McCoy Johnson, INF/P, Fr.

Crew Scheel, OF/INF/P, Fr.

John Warren, P, Fr.

Coach comment: The 2023 edition of the Alta Hawks baseball program will still be young, but we will at least have more varsity experience on the field than we did starting the 2022 season. In 2022 we only had one senior and came in with a total of six combined varsity at bats from the 2022 season. 2022 was a learning and development year for us. We improved as the year progressed, and even though we lost in the first round of the playoffs to Northridge we put up a fight and competed in that playoff game. We are a year older and have the 2022 season to build from. We should be pretty solid on defense and have developed some pitching depth. This group of young men have been working really hard and expect to compete the entire year in every game we play. If we can consistently play catch, throw strikes and make solid contact in our plate appearances we will accomplish the goals we’ve set for ourselves. Go Hawks.

7. Timpview Thunderbirds

timpview

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jeff Davis (second year).

2022 record: 3-22 (tied for fifth in Region 8 with a 2-15 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 32 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Bonneville in 5A play-in game.

2022 offense: 3 rpg (No. 32 in 5A).

2022 defense: 12.2 rpg (No. 32 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Raines, C, Sr.

Beavers, CF, Sr.

Davis, SS, Jr.

Christensen, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Weed, 1B, Soph.

Cannon, 3B, Fr.

Myers, C, Soph.

Coach comment: Looking forward to taking another step to building the program.

Region 9

1. Salem Hills SkyHawks

salem

2023 Schedule

Head coach: Scott Haney (15th year).

2022 record: 20-12 (third in Region 9 with a 8-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 6-2 record, Eliminated by Olympus in 5A bracket play.

2022 offense: 6.5 rpg (No. 18 in 5A).

2022 defense: 4.6 rpg (No. 7 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Kam Coburn, P/SS.

Charlie Cushing, IF.

Nolan Miller, P/OF.

Zak Nelson, UT.

Key newcomers:



Garrett Holt, OF.

Cayden Hansen, P.

Coach comment: Good group of seniors. Pitching depth is good. Will need several underclassmen to fill key roles. Building team unity will be key.

2. Springville Red Devils

springville

2023 schedule

Head coach: Ryan Briggs (first year).

2022 record: 13-17 (tied for fourth in Region 9 with a 6-9 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Lehi in 5A super regionals.

2022 offense: 5.7 rpg (No. 24 in 5A).

2022 defense: 5.3 rpg (No. 10 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Spanish Fork Dons

spanish fork

2023 schedule

Head coach: Casey Nelson (ninth year).

2022 record: 22-6 (first in Region 9 with a 13-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Maple Mountain in 5A super regionals.

2022 offense: 6.9 rpg (No. 15 in 5A).

2022 defense: 3.2 rpg (No. 2 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Will Dart, SS/RHP, Jr.

Ian Abplanalp, CF, Sr.

Cal Nielsen, C, Jr.

Alex Nielsen, LHP, Sr.

Seth Argyle, 2B, Sr.

Ethan Doerr, RHP, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Britt Nielsen, 1B/RHP, Jr.

Teigan Scott, INF/RHP, Jr.

Riley Lambson, OF/RHP, Jr.

Brecken Andersen, UT/RHP.

Coach comment: We are replacing a lot productivity from last year’s team. At the varsity level we will be young based off previous varsity experience, but we have a lot players eager to prove themselves. We will be solid through the middle of the field. We’ve had some good senior leadership step up. There’s still a lot to shake out as it relates to who’s going to contribute for us this year. We are looking forward to competing and continue SFHS baseball tradition.

4. Wasatch Wasps

wasatch

2023 schedule

Head coach: MacKay Jacobsen (second year).

2022 record: 18-15 (second in Region 9 with a 10-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 5-3 record, Eliminated by Salem Hills in 5A bracket play.

2022 offense: 6.5 rpg (No. 19 in 5A).

2022 defense: 5.5 rpg (No. 11 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Crew Erickson, IF, Sr.

Alex Gutierrez, IF, Sr.

Gage Schiess, P/C, Sr.

Tragun Shaw, OF, Sr.

Chett Wilson, IF, Sr.

Cole Zimmerman, 1B/P, Sr.

Carter Bucad, IF, Jr.

Ashton Gurney, IF/P, Jr.

5. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

maple

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jeremy Thomas (second year).

2022 record: 16-18 (tied for fourth in Region 9 with a 6-9 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 5-3 record, Eliminated by Orem in 5A bracket play.

2022 offense: 4.4 rpg (No. 28 in 5A).

2022 defense: 5.6 rpg (No. 13 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Chase Johnston, P, Soph.

Cooper Rollins, INF/P, Sr.

Corbin Bailey, INF/P, Sr.

Cooper Seamons, INF, Sr.

Bennett Averett, Of/P, Jr.

AJ Thomas, C/INF, Soph.

Sawyer Leifson, INF/OF/P, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Cy Chrisman, INF/C, Fr.

Cole Erickson, INF, Soph.

Colby Warren, OF, Jr.

Blake Carter, P, Jr.

Seth Hall, OF/P, Sr.

Coach comment: This year we return a handful of players with experience on the field. We expect these players to take a bigger role this season. We have some young guys that are going to battle for some time on the diamond. Once again in a stacked region we expect to compete and be in every game. We are excited to see the direction Maple Mountain baseball is headed.

6. Provo Bulldogs

provo

2023 schedule

Head coach: Lance Moore (24th year).

2022 record: 7-19 (sixth in Region 9 with a 2-13 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Maple Mountain in 5A first round.

2022 offense: 4.4 rpg (No. 27 in 5A).

2022 defense: 6.9 rpg (No. 22 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Keegan Gingras, IF/P, Sr.

Alex Martinez, C/P, Sr.

Ty Lamb, P/OF, Sr.

Isaac Tucker, OF, Sr.

Kampton Fuller, OF, Jr.

Drew Deucher, OF, Jr.

Cy Berge, IF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Jarod Monn, P/OF, Jr.

Logan Brinkerhoff, P/IF, Jr.

Milo Rhineer, IF, Soph.

Gehrig Orchard, P/IF, Fr.

Kasen Torrez, P/IF/C, Fr.

Coach comment: The Bulldogs have really worked hard this off-season, and they appear ready to compete in one of the toughest regions in the state. Provo will field a team that combines youth and experience, and though they don’t enjoy the depth that some of their region competitors do, they have skilled players throughout their lineup.

