High school baseball: 2023 4A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

Weather permitting, the 2023 high school baseball season will get underway this week for teams in Class 4A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are two new baseball coaches in 4A this year: Brad Larson (Cedar City) and Kyle Bubak (Green Canyon).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 10

1. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

2023 schedule

Head coach: Justin Abbott (fourth year).

2022 record: 23-4 (third in Region 10 with a 7-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 5-0 record, Beat Snow Canyon in 4A state championship.

2022 offense: 9.7 rpg (No. 1 in 4A).

2022 defense: 3.2 rpg (No. 1 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Petey Soto, INF/OF/P, Sr.

Brexten Starley, C/P, Sr.

Tate Maynard, INF, Sr.

Ty Maynard, C/INF, Sr.

Jayger Baldwin, OF, Sr.

Trey Evans, OF, Jr.

Beau Sampson, LHP, Sr.

Jaiven Ross, LHP, Sr.

Aaron Morris, RHP, Sr.

Ty West, OF/LHP, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Jarvis Osborn, LHP, Jr.

Ty West, OF/LHP, Jr.

Mckay Wright, 1B/P, Soph.

Chachi Pincock, INF, Jr.

Parker Andrus, INF, Jr.

Dean Berrett, OF/P, Sr.

Kody Esplin, OF, Soph.

Coach comment: Were excited to get started with a lot of guys returning after having good summers and experiences from last year. We look forward to having a solid team back with some great senior leadership and some underclassmen ready for the challenge.

2. Snow Canyon Warriors

2023 schedule

Head coach: Reed Secrist (19th year).

2022 record: 22-12 (fourth in Region 10 with a 6-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 5-3 record, Eliminated by Crimson Cliffs in 4A state championship.

2022 offense: 9.4 rpg (No. 2 in 4A).

2022 defense: 5.4 rpg (No. 7 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Sam Lindsey, OF, Sr.

Coden Herman, P, Sr.

Crew Secrist, SS, Jr.

Hayden Smith, C, Jr.

Ryder Harrison, OF, Jr.

Kyson Goates, P, Jr.

Talan Kelly, 3B, Jr.

Makaio Swensen, P, Jr.

Andrew Lyon, P, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Damon Ence, 2B, Jr.

Jackson Kirby, P, Jr.

Ledger Shipp, INF, Soph.

Dewy Gibb, INF, Soph

Coach comment: Should be another tough Region 10. I like what we have in a strong junior class to compete for another state championship.

3. Dixie Flyers

2023 schedule

Head coach: Danny Ipson (13th year).

2022 record: 23-6 (first in Region 10 with a 11-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Snow Canyon in 4A bracket play.

2022 offense: 7.3 rpg (No. 6 in 4A).

2022 defense: 3.6 rpg (No. 3 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Boston Vest, SS, Jr.

Ridge Erickson, C, Jr.

Cayson Bell, P, Sr.

Logan Leavitt, 3B, Jr.

Blake Watson, LF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Trace Franco, OF, Jr.

Braxton Yates, P/OF, Jr.

Cooper Bartholomew, P/1B, Jr.

Max Orton, 2B, Jr.

Isaac Zepf, OF, Jr.

Coach comment: We look forward to 2023 and the opportunity to give some of our underclassmen a chance to prove themselves early. We hope to see steady improvement throughout the season as we gain some experience at the plate and in the field. As always, we will look to build upon solid pitching and defense that will hopefully drive some offensive momentum at the plate.

4. Desert Hills Thunder

2023 schedule

Head coach: Kevin Cave (third year).

2022 record: 13-14 (fifth in Region 10 with a 5-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 2-3 record, Eliminated by Green Canyon in 4A bracket play.

2022 offense: 7.4 rpg (No. 5 in 4A).

2022 defense: 5.7 rpg (No. 9 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Cole DeCastro, SS, Sr.

Kyler Terry, 3B, Sr.

Landon Musgrave, LHP/OF, Sr.

Andrew Wilson, C/1B, Soph.

Jace Fillmore, 2B, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Tytan Tate, RHP/OF, Sr.

Beau Wall, UT, Soph.

Seth Wells, OF, Sr.

Coach comment: Desert Hills will have a deep pitching staff, but will lack significant VAR experience on the mound. With five players returning to the hitting lineup from last season, team offense could be a strength for the Thunder. As ever, we will have to play sound defense to be successful.

5. Pine View Panthers

2023 schedule

Head coach: Glenn MacLellan (sixth year).

2022 record: 19-6 (second in Region 10 with a 8-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Crimson Cliffs in 4A bracket play.

2022 offense: 7.5 rpg (No. 4 in 4A).

2022 defense: 5 rpg (No. 5 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Nash Schroeder, P/MI, Jr.

Preston Christiensen, OF, Sr.

Kyson Milne, UT, Jr.

Andrew Shakespear, OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Parker Plough, P, Sr.

Pedro Duarte, MI/P, Sr.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to a great season that will be both positive and promising.

6. Cedar City Reds

2023 schedule

Head coach: Brad Larson (first year).

2022 record: 8-19 (sixth in Region 10 with a 2-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Desert Hills in 4A super regional.

2022 offense: 5.7 rpg (No. 9 in 4A).

2022 defense: 8.5 rpg (No. 10 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Paycen Briggs, OF, Sr.

Colter Bunnell, SS/3B/P, Jr.

Cody Nash, 2B/P, Jr.

Kyler Callister, C/OF, Sr.

Quaid Mackert, 3B/P, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Krew Giles, OF, So.

Jaxon Burgess, OF, Jr.

Jacob Boyer, C/2B, So.

Coach comment: New this year, hoping to get everything down so we can be competitive and win games.

7. Hurricane Tigers

2023 schedule

Head coach: Steve Pearson (second year).

2022 record: 11-18 (seventh in Region 10 with a 1-11 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 2-3 record, Eliminated by Snow Canyon in 4A bracket play.

2022 offense: 5.1 rpg (No. 10 in 4A).

2022 defense: 8.6 rpg (No. 11 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Grant Scholzen, SS, Sr.

Casey Robinson P/3B/1B, Sr.

Sam Johansen, P/CF, Sr.

Asher Christensen, 2B, Sr.

Zack Beard, C, Sr.

Levi Leavitt, OF, Sr.

Anthony Guzman, 3B, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Landon Stewart, P, Jr.

Luke Hirschi, C/DH, Jr.

Coach comment: The Hurricane Tigers are poised to be dangerous, never count them out.

Region 11

1. Mountain Crest Mustangs

2023 schedule

Head coach: Trace Hansen (second year).

2022 record: 14-12 (second in Region 11 with a 11-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Green Canyon in 4A super regional.

2022 offense: 4.9 rpg (No. 11 in 4A).

2022 defense: 5.5 rpg (No. 8 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Andrew Nielsen, P/3B, Sr.

Rilee Maddock, P/3B, Sr.

JC Jones, 1B, Jr.

Kaden Deeter, SS, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Luke Palmer, 2B, Jr.

Maxwell Hornsby, C, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a solid foundation up the middle with Kaden Deeter (Sr.), Luke Palmer (Jr.) and P/3B Andrew Nielsen (Sr.). Junior JC Jones had success in pressure situations last year and he will continue to improve and join this group in leading our team. We had very successful summer and fall seasons and expect to be one of the last few teams standing at the end of the year.

Offensively we have a lot of line drive/gap power that we are going to take advantage of and will challenge pitchers with good approaches at the plate. We expect to score a lot of runs by using our team speed and situational hitting. We also expect to create problems for our opponents with our speed. Kaden Deeter, Brok Buttars (Soph), Porter Budge (Jr.) and Trey Burbank (Sr.) are aggressive and smart baserunners and will create RBI opportunities for Andrew Nielsen, JC Jones, Maxwell Hornsby (Jr.) and Wyatt Albrecht (Jr.).

Our pitching staff will be anchored by Andrew Nielsen and Rilee Maddock (Sr.) is going to use his experience from last year to lead us on the mound. We expect Rylin Needham (Soph), Jackson Hill (Jr.) and Zack Bradfield (Soph) to step up and have a big impact on the team’s success.

The key to our success is going to be playing solid defense. This group is one who works hard and is fundamentally solid. We can compete with anyone when we execute.

2. Ridgeline RiverHawks

2023 schedule

Head coach: Justin Jensen (second year).

2022 record: 16-11 (third in Region 11 with a 10-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Hurricane in 4A super regional.

2022 offense: 7 rpg (No. 7 in 4A).

2022 defense: 5.1 rpg (No. 6 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Trey Purser, 3B/RHP, Jr.

Easton Dahlke, C, Sr.

Bode Hansen, RHP/RF, Jr.

Cam Blotter, SS, Jr.

Hayden Hansen, RHP, 2B

Romey Jensen, P, 1B

Key newcomers:



Ian Dahle, OF, Jr.

Tyson Smith, RHP/C, Soph.

Sam Swan, RHP, Soph.

Cooper Clark, OF, Fr.

Nate Dahle, LHP, Fr.

Easton Hammond, LHP, Fr.

Coach comment: Young but talented. We have some big questions with pitching and leadership we are trying to get answered but excited to get the season going.

3. Bear River Bears

2023 schedule

Head coach: Donald Hawes (13th year).

2022 record: 23-7 (first in Region 11 with a 13-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Snow Canyon in 4A bracket play.

2022 offense: 8.4 rpg (No. 3 in 4A).

2022 defense: 3.4 rpg (No. 2 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Degan Rigby, P, Jr.

Gehrig Marble, 1B, Jr.

Talon Marble, INF, Jr.

Ryker, Jeppsen, P, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Easton Goodliffe, P/INF, Jr.

Holden Potter, P/INF, Soph.

Kolten Summers, P/OF , Soph.

Buzz Roche, UT, Sr.

Coach comment: After graduating seven seniors last year, we look to build upon the tradition set before. We bring back one senior and four juniors that saw valuable varsity innings last season. They have had a good offseason preparing for this year. Just like any season we need to be able to throw strikes, play catch behind those strikes, and get some timely hitting. This group is has grown a lot over the course of the summer and fall and we are excited to continue to see where we end up.

4. Green Canyon Wolves

2023 schedule

Head coach: Kyle Bubak (first year).

2022 record: 17-13 (fourth in Region 11 with a 7-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Pine View in 4A bracket play.

2022 offense: 6.3 rpg (No. 8 in 4A).

2022 defense: 4.9 rpg (No. 4 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Cade Atkinson, SS/P, Jr.

Suey Jensen, 3B/P, Sr.

Coleman Bobb, 1B/P, Sr.

Caden Stuart, CF/P, Sr.

Carson Proctor, C/P, Sr.

Cooper Findlay, UT, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Boston Stewart, OF, Sr.

Jaken Petersen, OF, Jr.

Micah Eborn, 2B/P, Jr.

Coach comment: We are excited for our upcoming season. We have a great core group of seniors with playing experience that will help lead our team. We look forward to contending for a region and state title.

5. Sky View Bobcats

2023 Schedule

Head coach: Ryan Neal (second year).

2022 record: 3-23 (fifth in Region 11 with a 2-11 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Bear River in 4A super regional.

2022 offense: 3.3 rpg (No. 12 in 4A).

2022 defense: 8.7 rpg (No. 12 in 4A).

Coach comment: The players have worked hard in the offseason. We are excited to see how that transitions to the spring season. Several returning players on the varsity team. That experience should help along the way.

6. Logan Grizzlies

2023 schedule

Head coach: Michael Davies (second year).

2022 record: 1-22 (sixth in Region 11 with a 0-14 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Snow Canyon in 4A super regional.

2022 offense: 2.4 rpg (No. 13 in 4A).

2022 defense: 11.3 rpg (No. 13 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

