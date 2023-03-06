High school baseball: 2023 3A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

Weather permitting, the 2023 high school baseball season will get underway this week for teams in Class 3A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 3A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are eight new baseball coaches in 3A this year: Rob Smith (Carbon), Chase Julian (Emery), Aaron Morris (Ben Lomond), Danny Warren (Grantsville), Kryz Bingham (Layton Christian), Josh Park (Juab), Matt Labrum (Union) and Scott Sackett (Providence Hall).

Here are the 3A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 12

1. Canyon View Falcons

Canyon View

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jason Jacobsen (20th year).

2022 record: 18-11 (second in Region 12 with a 9-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Juab in 3A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 8.5 rpg (No. 5 in 3A).

2022 defense: 6.6 rpg (No. 9 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Cameron Calvez, C, Jr.

Trey Jacobsen, 2B/P, Sr.

Hutson Slack, 3B/P, Sr.

Jake Garrett, P, Sr.

Ashton Arciero, 1B, Sr.

Nick Macias, OF, Sr.

Trae Carrisoza, P, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Miles Topham, P, Sr.

Asher Slack, SS, Soph.

Trenton Ludlow, OF/P, Soph.

Jarron Bradshaw, OF, Soph.

Zach Millett, OF/P, Jr.

Jaxon Jensen, P, Jr.

Coach comment: Looking forward to the season. We bring back some experience from last years team.

2. Carbon Dinos

carbon

2023 schedule

Head coach: Rob Smith (first year).

2022 record: 18-10 (first in Region 12 with a 10-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by ALA in 3A semifinals.

2022 offense: 9.2 rpg (No. 3 in 3A).

2022 defense: 4.6 rpg (No. 4 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Wyatt Falk, P, Sr.

Colton Lowe, OF, Sr.

Chet Anderson, P/INF. Sr.

Ridge Nelson, C/P Sr.

Key newcomers:



Peyton Molinar, INF, Jr.

Camden Wilson, OF/P Sr.

Maizen Prichard, OF/P Jr.

Coach comment: Very excited for this year as we have a great returning core and underclassman eager to compete.

3. Emery Spartans

emery

2023 schedule

Head coach: Chase Julian (first year).

2022 record: 14-12 (third in Region 12 with a 7-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Grantsville in 3A second round.

2022 offense: 8 rpg (No. 6 in 3A).

2022 defense: 6.3 rpg (No. 8 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Easton Nielson, OF, Sr.

Gannon Ward, OF, Sr.

Sean Rogers, C, Sr.

Evan Christensen, OF, Sr.

Wade stilson, SS/P, Sr.

Mason Stilson, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Peyton Alton, P, Jr.

Kade Larsen, C, Jr.

Turner Stoker, P/1B, Jr.

Trevin Gilbert, P/1B, Soph.

4. Richfield Wildcats

richfield

2023 schedule

Head coach: Faron Reed (seventh year).

2022 record: 10-17 (fourth in Region 12 with a 5-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Grand in 3A first round.

2022 offense: 5.3 rpg (No. 17 in 3A).

2022 defense: 9.9 rpg (No. 20 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Cort Moon, P/C, Jr.

Reggie Hafen, Jr.

Griffin Wayman, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Emery Thorson, Sr.

Garett Wayman, P/C, Fr.

Coach comment: Looking forward to another great baseball season, we only have two returning seniors from the past but our juniors and sophomores have varsity experience. We will still be young but solid. Good luck to the other 3A baseball teams this year.

5. Grand Red Devils

grand

2023 schedule

Head coach: Keith Carroll (second year).

2022 record: 6-17 (fifth in Region 12 with a 0-12 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Emery in 3A second round.

2022 offense: 5.3 rpg (No. 16 in 3A).

2022 defense: 9.4 rpg (No. 17 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 13

1. Grantsville Cowboys

grantsville

2023 schedule

Head coach: Danny Warren (first year).

2022 record: 22-8 (first in Region 13 with a 15-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by ALA in 3A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 11 rpg (No. 1 in 3A).

2022 defense: 3.8 rpg (No. 1 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Jace Sandberg, SS/P, Sr.

Baylor Hall, C, Sr.

Cooper Brown, DH, Sr.

Daxton Webb, LF/P.

Brett Darrow, 3B/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Haydan Hall, CF/P, Jr.

Kyle Brimhall, P, Jr.

Stratton Orgill, 1B/P, Jr.

Krue Warren, 2B, Soph.

Mason Butler, P, Soph.

Cooper Castagno, SS/2B, Soph.

Coach comment: We are very excited for this upcoming season with some key returners and a lot of young talent. Even though we will be young, our senior leadership will help us come together and lead our younger players to be successful early on.

2. Ogden Tigers

ogden

2023 schedule

Head coach: Doyle Holt (third year).

2022 record: 14-14 (second in Region 13 with a 10-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Manti in 3A first round.

2022 offense: 5.5 rpg (No. 15 in 3A).

2022 defense: 7 rpg (No. 11 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Sean Garceau, C/P/UT, Sr.

Ellio Saenz, P/INF/OF, Sr.

Diego DeLeon, SS/INF, Jr.

Will Minkevitch, INF/UT, Jr.

Daemian Keesler, P, Sr.

Boston DeCocker, C/UT, Sr.

Kire Thompson, INF/UT, Jr.

Carter Rasmussen, INF/UT, Jr.

Kale Adams, P, Jr.

Kolton Rich, 1B/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Traycin Tollman, INF/UT, Soph.

Coach comment: We’re still a work in progress! We took some steps last season but still have further to go to accomplish our goals. We have a few pieces returning and are looking for some good things from our senior leadership and veteran players. Let’s go Los Tigres.

3. Morgan Trojans

morgan

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jed Stuart (fifth year).

2022 record: 14-15 (fourth in Region 13 with a 4-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Union in 3A first round.

2022 offense: 6.7 rpg (No. 10 in 3A).

2022 defense: 4.6 rpg (No. 3 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

4. South Summit Wildcats

south summit

2023 schedule

Head coach: Cooper Crystal (fourth year).

2022 record: 11-14 (third in Region 13 with a 9-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Grand in 3A play-in games.

2022 offense: 7.2 rpg (No. 9 in 3A).

2022 defense: 8.2 rpg (No. 16 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Ben Lomond Scots

Ben Lomond

2023 schedule

Head coach: Aaron Morris (first year).

2022 record: 5-18 (fifth in Region 13 with a 4-11 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Judge Memorial in 3A play-in games.

2022 offense: 4.5 rpg (No. 19 in 3A).

2022 defense: 8 rpg (No. 15 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Mason Williams, OF, Sr.

Cole VanBeekum, INF, Sr.

Manny Fraijo, P/INF, Jr.

Slade Abbott, P/OF, Jr.

Tanner King, C/P, Jr.

Semaj Rodriguez, OF, Jr.

Kaysen Reeves, IF/P, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Cade Becraft, INF, Soph.

Kayden Bingham, INF/P, Soph.

Dylan Bodily, INF/P, Soph.

Max Doss, C/INF, Fr.

Johnny Muniz, INF/P, Fr.

Coach comment: As a coaching staff we are exciting with the number of players we have had coming out to our winter workouts. We feel we have some real talented returning players as well as some new players who are showing real potential to contribute at the varsity level. With a new staff in place, we have overhauled the entire baseball program in a way that we hope yields positive results on the field this spring.

6. Layton Christian Eagles

lca

2023 schedule

Head coach: Kryz Bingham (first year).

2022 record: 0-15 (sixth in Region 13 with a 0-12 record).

2022 postseason: Did not participate.

Additional info not provided.

Region 14

1. Juab Wasps

juab

2023 schedule

Head coach: Josh Park (first year).

2022 record: 21-7 (first in Region 14 with a 12-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by ALA in 3A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 8.8 rpg (No. 4 in 4A).

2022 defense: 4.2 rpg (No. 2 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Union Cougars

union

2023 schedule

Head coach: Matt Labrum (first year).

2022 record: 11-13 (second in Region 14 with a 7-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Canyon View in 3A first round.

2022 offense: 6.2 rpg (No. 13 in 3A).

2022 defense: 5.8 rpg (No. 7 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Kason Maycock, INF, Sr.

Kasen Huff, P/DH, Sr.

Maddux Russell, P, Sr.

Brady Meacham, P, Sr.

Blake Meacham, OF, Sr.

Payton Verduzco, C, Sr.

Peyton Marx, UTL, Jr.

Zander Nielsen, OF, Jr.

Camden Frandsen, P, Jr.

3. Delta Rabbits

delta

2023 schedule

Head coach: Cory Webb (11th year).

2022 record: 17-10 (third in Region 14 with a 6-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Summit Academy in 3A second round.

2022 offense: 5 rpg (No. 18 in 3A).

2022 defense: 4.7 rpg (No. 5 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Marcus Chase, P/IF, Jr.

Cooper Nielson, C, Jr.

Dustin Lovell, UT, Jr.

Brixton Wright, UT, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Roper Crane, IF/P, Soph.

Dax Bliss, IF/P, Soph.

Coach comment: Lost some good seniors but do have some solid underclassmen coming up.

4. Manti Templars

manti

2023 schedule

Head coach: Bryan Keisel (second year).

2022 record: 9-15 (fifth in Region 14 with a 2-10 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Grantsville in 3A second round.

2022 offense: 6.3 rpg (No. 12 in 3A).

2022 defense: 7.9 rpg (No. 13 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Bryce Boehrer, IF/P, Sr.

Troy Madsen, IF, Sr.

Jake Tree, C, Sr.

Hayden Wade, OF, Sr.

Cody Aagard, P/IF, Jr.

Kayson Bailey, P/IF, Jr.

Jaden Barton, P/OF, Jr.

Reggie Frischknecht, P/OF, Jr.

Braxton Henningson, P/IF, Jr.

Britton Keisel, P/IF, Jr.

Bo Stevens, P/OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Mason Cherry, C/IF, Soph.

Lane Cox, P/IF, Soph.

Tazj Hill, P/IF, Soph.

Chase Keisel, P/IF, Soph.

Colt Madsen, P/IF, Soph.

Lance Umbrell, OF, Soph.

Coach comment: We are experienced and ready to compete. We have worked hard in the offseason both on the field and in the weight room. We are a family and we are ready to push each other to greatness. We are excited and ready to find ways to be our best this year.

5. North Sanpete Hawks

north sanpete

2023 schedule

Head coach: Austin Hadley (second year).

2022 record: 7-14 (fourth in Region 14 with a 3-9 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Morgan in 3A play-in games.

2022 offense: 5.8 rpg (No. 14 in 3A).

2022 defense: 8 rpg (No. 14 in 3A).

Coach comment: The kids have put in some good work preparing for the season. We’ve got some big holes to fill from those who graduated last year, but we feel like we’ve got the kids that can step up into those roles and succeed.

Region 15

1. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

juan diego

2023 schedule

Head coach: Taylor Berg (fourth year).

2022 record: 16-11 (first in Region 15 with a 7-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 5-0 record, Beat ALA in 3A state championship.

2022 offense: 10.2 rpg (No. 2 in 3A).

2022 defense: 7.7 rpg (No. 12 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Malik Harris, RHP/3B/1B, Sr.

Carlos Calata, OF/RHP, Sr.

Zach Carlson, LHP/OF, Jr.

Andrew Lombana, LHP/1B/OF, Jr.

Caden Fenger, RHP/SS, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Matt Odell, OF, Jr.

Kayson Larson, OF/LHP, Jr.

Castle Huggard, RHP/3B, Soph.

Hayden Mezenen, SS/RHP, Soph.

Nick Richardson, C, Fr.

Tage McKinley, SS/RHP, Fr.

Lange Lavonius, 3B/RHP, Fr.

Coach comment: We return a core foundation of our previous year’s team and look forward to another great spring of competition.

2. Summit Academy Bears

summit academy

2023 schedule

Head coach: Chris Parliment (second year).

2022 record: 10-12 (fourth in Region 15 with a 1-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Canyon View in 3A second round.

2022 offense: 7.3 rpg (No. 8 in 3A)

2022 defense: 6.8 rpg (No. 10 in 3A)

Returning contributors:



Ryder Parliment, 1B/P, Sr.

Nate Brown, INF/P, Sr.

Koa Sylvester, OF, Sr.

Jared Hendon, INF, Sr.

Zeke Marcotte, OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



RIck Hansen, SS, Sr.

Drew Atkinson, INF/C, Sr.

Coach comment: The Bears upcoming season is looking strong. We have several key returning players and are solid at every position in the lineup. With a speedy outfield, solid infield, and strong arms on the mound returning, the Bears look to create a lot of buzz in 3A. We are expecting a great season from all the young men. We are excited to see all the hard work pay off.

3. American Leadership Eagles

ala

2023 schedule

Head coach: Dustin Johnson (sixth year).

2022 record: 18-7 (second in Region 15 with a 5-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A.

2022 postseason: 5-2 record, Eliminated by Juan Diego in 3A state championship.

2022 offense: 7.5 rpg (No. 7 in 4A).

2022 defense: 5.4 rpg (No. 6 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Cameron Fenn, P/1B, Jr.

Alec Corona, OF/SS/P, Jr.

George Heywood, UT/P, Sr.

Gavyn Lazenby, SS/P, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Memphis Butler, 1B/P, Soph.

McKay Thomas, C, Soph.

AJ Ward, UT/P, Soph.

Mason Bullock, 3B/P, Soph.

Gaige Morgan, OF/P, Soph.

Carter Ruch, UT/P, Soph.

Cameron Resch, P/RF, Sr.

Karsen Steele, 3B/1B, Jr.

Coach comment: We will be a young but hungry team after graduating eight senior starters and losing our ninth starter from last year, Austin Smalley, due to medical issues. We are excited to see the next young players at ALA step up and perform to their potential, but we will miss the leadership capabilities and athleticism of Austin on the field. This year will be a season to find out what our program is made of and how well we can adapt and perform despite the hardships we face as a team.

4. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

judge

2023 schedule

Head coach: Alex Miles (second year).

2022 record: 8-14 (third in Region 15 with a 4-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Summit Academy in 3A first round.

2022 offense: 6.5 rpg (No. 11 in 3A).

2022 defense: 9.5 rpg (No. 18 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Max Toner, C/P/IF, Sr.

Patrick Clark, OF/P, Sr.

Rocco Martinez, IF/P, Sr.

Aaydan Saucedo, OF/P, Jr.

Damarco Soutor, IF, Jr.

Evan Chisholm, P/OF, Jr.

Ethan Zang, UT, Jr.

Oliver Laughlin, UT, Jr.

Zach Farr, C/IF/P, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Miles Augustine, P/IF/OF, Fr.

Kohl Donelson, UT, Soph.

Austin Harlan, IF/P, Fr.

Oskar McClellan, IF/P, Fr.

Coach comment: We are very excited about this upcoming season. We expect to compete every time we take the field. Our players have put in a lot of hard work in this off season and we expect it to pay off.

5. Providence Hall Patriots

providence

2023 schedule

Head coach: Scott Sackett (first year).

2022 record: 4-14 (fifth in Region 15 with a 0-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Manti in 3A play-in games.

2022 offense: 3.9 rpg (No. 20 in 3A).

2022 defense: 9.8 rpg (No. 19 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Braxton Gregory, P/C/3B, Sr.

Westin Willis, CF/P, Jr.

Dawson McDermaid, P/2B, Jr.

Mason Sackett, LF/P, Jr.

Drake Hickam, 1B/P Jr.

Key newcomers:

