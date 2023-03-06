3 keys to BYU’s loss to top-seed Gonzaga in WCC women’s tournament

Top-seeded Gonzaga ousted No. 5 BYU from the women’s West Coast Conference tournament Monday afternoon at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The Zags defeated the Cougars 79-64 in a semifinal matchup. It marked BYU’s final appearance in the WCC tournament. Gonzaga will play in the WCC tournament championship game Tuesday.
Here are three keys to the game:
- Gonzaga broke open the game in the second half. The Zags led 31-25 at the break, then outscored the Cougars 27-10 in the third quarter.
- Gonzaga was led by Yvonne Ejim, who recorded a double-double (21 points, 11 rebounds). Kaylynne Truong scored 13 points and dished out seven assists.
- Nani Falatea paced BYU with 17 points, while Emma Calvert added 13. Lauren Gustin recorded nine points and nine rebounds. The Cougars shot 36%, compared to Gonzaga’s 51%.