Monday, March 6, 2023 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

3 keys to BYU’s loss to top-seed Gonzaga in WCC women’s tournament

The No. 5-seeded Cougars were eliminated by the Zags in semifinal action Monday afternoon in Las Vegas.

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
The BYU women’s basketball team was eliminated in the semifinal round of the WCC tournament Monday, March 6, 2023, in Las Vegas.

BYU Photo

Top-seeded Gonzaga ousted No. 5 BYU from the women’s West Coast Conference tournament Monday afternoon at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The Zags defeated the Cougars 79-64 in a semifinal matchup. It marked BYU’s final appearance in the WCC tournament. Gonzaga will play in the WCC tournament championship game Tuesday.  

Here are three keys to the game:

  • Gonzaga broke open the game in the second half. The Zags led 31-25 at the break, then outscored the Cougars 27-10 in the third quarter. 
  • Gonzaga was led by Yvonne Ejim, who recorded a double-double (21 points, 11 rebounds). Kaylynne Truong scored 13 points and dished out seven assists.
  • Nani Falatea paced BYU with 17 points, while Emma Calvert added 13. Lauren Gustin recorded nine points and nine rebounds. The Cougars shot 36%, compared to Gonzaga’s 51%.
