Monday, March 6, 2023 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

3 keys to BYU’s loss to Saint Mary’s in the WCC tournament semifinals

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
BYU lost to Saint Mary’s 76-69 in the West Coast Conference tournament semifinals at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2023.

BYU photo

No. 5 seed BYU fell in the West Coast Conference tournament semifinals Monday night at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Top-seed Saint Mary’s built a big lead, only to watch the Cougars cut the deficit to three with 32 seconds remaining. But the Gaels held on to defeat BYU 76-69 to advance to the WCC tournament title game Tuesday night.

It marked BYU’s final WCC tournament game, as the Cougars are set to join the Big 12 this summer. 

  • Saint Mary’s seized a 26-point advantage, 56-30, in the first five minutes of the second half before the Cougars used a press and hot shooting to mount a furious rally. BYU trailed 74-69 when Rudi Williams’ shot was blocked by Logan Johnson with 22 seconds remaining. 
  • The Gaels were led by Alex Ducas, who scored a game-high 23 points, including four 3-pointers. Aidan Mahaney added 18 points.
  • As bad as BYU played in the first half, it showed fight in the second, shooting 64%. But the Cougars’ comeback attempt ultimately fell short. 

