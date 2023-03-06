3 keys to BYU’s loss to Saint Mary’s in the WCC tournament semifinals

No. 5 seed BYU fell in the West Coast Conference tournament semifinals Monday night at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Top-seed Saint Mary’s built a big lead, only to watch the Cougars cut the deficit to three with 32 seconds remaining. But the Gaels held on to defeat BYU 76-69 to advance to the WCC tournament title game Tuesday night.

It marked BYU’s final WCC tournament game, as the Cougars are set to join the Big 12 this summer.

