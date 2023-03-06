Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are invited to the king’s coronation. Will they attend?

It’s official. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received an invite to the coronation of King Charles III in May. The couple has yet to publicly confirm if they will attend the ceremony.

“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for Harry told CNN. “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Charles and his wife, queen consort Camilla, will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6. The coronation festivities will last three days and include: Coronation big lunches across the commonwealth, a spectacular concert and a special bank holiday, according to Buckingham Palace.

Charles’s coronation is expected to be more subdued than ceremonies in the past, such as the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. He plans to keep the festivities shorter and on a smaller scale, as reported by the Deseret News.

Relations have been rocky between Harry and his royal family since he and Meghan chose to leave their royal duties behind. The release of Harry’s memoir “Spare” — which spilled intimate details on the royal family — escalated the the problems.

In a previous interview for the release of “Spare,” Harry declined to say if he would attend his father’s coronation.

“The door is always open,” he said during a January interview, per CNN. “The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

The couple were recently asked to ‘vacate’ their Windsor home

Last week, Harry and his wife were “requested to vacate” Frogmore Cottage — the couple’s home on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

According to The Sun, Charles began the couple’s eviction process in January, following the release of “Spare.”

The couple spent $2.9 million renovating the cottage between 2018 and 2019. They lived in Frogmore Cottage for less than a year before they gave up their royal duties and moved to California, where they live full time, per Deseret News.

If Harry and Meghan choose to attend the coronation ceremony, they can stay in Buckingham Palace.

According to the Independent, Charles will offer the couple an apartment within Buckingham Palace as their U.K. residence when they visit.