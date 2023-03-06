The secrets to making boxed cake taste homemade

Boxed cake gets an undeserved bad reputation. Don’t get me wrong, homemade cake is fantastic and when I have the time, I love spending all morning and afternoon crafting the perfect cake. But sometimes, boxed cake makes more sense.

It’s cheap, easy, quick and convenient. Following the instructions on the back of the box won’t make it come out tasting like that famous chocolate cake you’ve seen in the “Matilda” movie, but it’ll still taste pretty good. Fortunately, there are some mix-ins and ingredient swaps that you can do to make your boxed cake taste so good that you’ll hoodwink yourself into thinking it was homemade.

All it takes is understanding a little bit of food science, being willing to spend a couple f extra minutes on the cake and well, going outside of the box.

What’s in a boxed cake mix?

Typically, boxed cake mix includes flour, sugar, some type of leavening agent (like baking soda) and corn syrup or a similar ingredient. Understanding what’s in boxed cake mix can help us make good decisions about what to include when we jazz it up.

What’s the best boxed cake mix to use?

It depends. Tasting Table ranked The Caker and King Arthur Baking Co. as the two best to use, but Pillsbury, Betty Crocker and Duncan Hines weren’t all that far behind. Part of it comes down to what flavor of cake you want.

My personal favorite is King Arthur Baking Co., but I’ll also go for Betty Crocker and Duncan Hines almost interchangeably since I find that they have a similar texture. Any boxed cake can be jazzed up so get the boxed cake mix that you like the best.

What’s the secret to a moist cake?

Don’t overmix, don’t overbake and do put frosting or curd or jam between each layer. Overmixing your ingredients for cake can make the gluten develop more, which is what leads to that gummy, chewy texture in some baked goods. Overbaking a cake will dry it out while adding frosting between each layer will help the cake taste moister.

What butter should I use in cakes?

Unsalted butter like Kerrygold or Plugra will be your best bet. Plugra boasts an 82% butterfat ratio, which is slightly higher than grocery store butter. You can also make your own homemade butter pretty easily — all you need is a stand mixer, heavy whipping cream and some time. Follow Kitchenaid’s recipe here for great butter.

How to jazz up a boxed cake mix

Substituting dairy products for the water, making sure the ingredients are room temperature and other changes can help you jazz up your boxed cake recipe. Here are some tips you can try.

